ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

LIST: New Year's Eve parties, events across Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — 2022 has come and gone and our sights are set on 2023!. Several places across Cincinnati are hosting parties and events to help ring in the new year. Check out the list below. New Year's Eve Blast - Fountain Square. 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Fountain Square...
CINCINNATI, OH
Radio Ink

‘Gardening Show’ Host Denny McKeown Dies at 81

Denny McKeown, a Cincinnati-based broadcaster whose horticulture show was once syndicated on stations across the Midwest, died on Christmas Day at the age of 81. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported Wednesday by the Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper. McKeown’s love for horticulture earned him...
CINCINNATI, OH
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Pizza Spots in Cincinnati – (With Primo Photos)

Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because Cincinnati is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!. From classic pepperoni to creative...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Ballet presents 'Alice in Wonderland'

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Ballet will perform “Alice in Wonderland” on select days between Feb. 10 and 19. Follow the white rabbit into Springer Auditorium and meet the Mad Hatter and the Cheshire Cat, but watch out for the Red Queen, or it’ll be off with your head, the ballet says.
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Megan Mitchell Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

Megan Mitchell, the WLWT weekend morning news anchor with almost two million TikTok followers, has been brightening up the days of Cincinnati residents since 2016. But now Megan Mitchell is leaving WLWT in January 2023. Since the announcement came out, her fans have been asking questions, and they especially want to know if she will also be leaving Cincinnati. Thankfully, the anchor answered most of their questions. Here’s what Mitchell has to say about her departure from WLWT News 5.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Penguins will go on parade again this winter at Cincinnati Zoo﻿

Penguins will again be on parade at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2023. Penguin Days will return to the zoo after the Festival of Lights, which includes penguins waddling through the zoo grounds. In 2023, the king penguins will march at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Holiday...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Coming soon to Kenwood Towne Center: Alo Yoga and Popeyes

CINCINNATI — Several new stores are set to open inside the Kenwood Towne Center. Popular clothing and accessory brand Alo Yoga is listed as "coming soon" on the shopping mall's website. The brand offers a selection of yoga wear and accessories for working out. Online jewelry retailer Blue Nile...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati woman celebrates 100th birthday after retiring at 99

A Cincinnati woman just celebrated her 100th birthday Monday. Ann Kohstall celebrated with friends and family at one of her favorite restaurants – Cancun. Kohstall has quite the story. She helped raise her grandchildren after her daughter died from cancer. She says it was her daughter's wish that she would take care of them, so she did.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roy Rogers will return to the Greater Cincinnati market in a matter of months. The first of ten planned units in the Tri-State will open in Cleves this spring, according to a company spokesperson. The Western-themed quick-service food chain has an established history in the region. Roy...
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

New in 2023 at Kings Island

Mason, Ohio – New at the Kings Island amusement park in 2023 will be Adventure Port, “where the myths of an ancient civilization and its mighty city carved out of stone have lured travelers from around the globe to a bustling port community.”. Adventure Port is located between...
MASON, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati saw dozens of restaurants close in 2022: here's who they are

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Despite high-profile announcements of restaurant closures that seemed to come rapid-fire at the end of this year, Cincinnati saw about the same number of shutterings in 2022 as it did last year. According to a review of stories written by the Cincinnati Business Courier and...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy