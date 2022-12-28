Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
LIST: New Year's Eve parties, events across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — 2022 has come and gone and our sights are set on 2023!. Several places across Cincinnati are hosting parties and events to help ring in the new year. Check out the list below. New Year's Eve Blast - Fountain Square. 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Fountain Square...
Radio Ink
‘Gardening Show’ Host Denny McKeown Dies at 81
Denny McKeown, a Cincinnati-based broadcaster whose horticulture show was once syndicated on stations across the Midwest, died on Christmas Day at the age of 81. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported Wednesday by the Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper. McKeown’s love for horticulture earned him...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Cincinnati – (With Primo Photos)
Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because Cincinnati is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!. From classic pepperoni to creative...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Ballet presents 'Alice in Wonderland'
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Ballet will perform “Alice in Wonderland” on select days between Feb. 10 and 19. Follow the white rabbit into Springer Auditorium and meet the Mad Hatter and the Cheshire Cat, but watch out for the Red Queen, or it’ll be off with your head, the ballet says.
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox19 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
earnthenecklace.com
Megan Mitchell Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
Megan Mitchell, the WLWT weekend morning news anchor with almost two million TikTok followers, has been brightening up the days of Cincinnati residents since 2016. But now Megan Mitchell is leaving WLWT in January 2023. Since the announcement came out, her fans have been asking questions, and they especially want to know if she will also be leaving Cincinnati. Thankfully, the anchor answered most of their questions. Here’s what Mitchell has to say about her departure from WLWT News 5.
WLWT 5
Penguins will go on parade again this winter at Cincinnati Zoo
Penguins will again be on parade at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2023. Penguin Days will return to the zoo after the Festival of Lights, which includes penguins waddling through the zoo grounds. In 2023, the king penguins will march at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Holiday...
WLWT 5
It's back! Cincinnati restaurant selling 'fishbowls' full of spiked hot chocolate
CINCINNATI — A restaurant at The Banks is hoping to warm people up on as the days get cooler with spiked Hot Chocolate "fishbowls." Fishbowl at the Banks is now selling its spiked hot chocolate for another year after its popularity last year. The drink combines Hershey's chocolate with whipped cream-flavored vodka and is topped with marshmallows.
WLWT 5
Coming soon to Kenwood Towne Center: Alo Yoga and Popeyes
CINCINNATI — Several new stores are set to open inside the Kenwood Towne Center. Popular clothing and accessory brand Alo Yoga is listed as "coming soon" on the shopping mall's website. The brand offers a selection of yoga wear and accessories for working out. Online jewelry retailer Blue Nile...
WKRC
Ideas for New Year's celebrations from Everything Cincy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Where will you be at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve? If you haven't thought about that, there is no need to worry. Founder of Everything Cincy, Abbey Cummins has some ways to save on New Year's Eve.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman celebrates 100th birthday after retiring at 99
A Cincinnati woman just celebrated her 100th birthday Monday. Ann Kohstall celebrated with friends and family at one of her favorite restaurants – Cancun. Kohstall has quite the story. She helped raise her grandchildren after her daughter died from cancer. She says it was her daughter's wish that she would take care of them, so she did.
Fifty West Brewpub sets 2023 reopening date after COVID shutdown
The Brewpub will feature a new menu led by Chef Jackson Rouse that will include local and regional ingredients.
'Cincinnati Chili Bowl': Cincinnati exploring possibility of a new bowl game
According to a press release, discussions with conferences are underway for a new college football bowl game at TQL Stadium. If the event is approved, it would air exclusively on the CW Network.
Fox 19
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roy Rogers will return to the Greater Cincinnati market in a matter of months. The first of ten planned units in the Tri-State will open in Cleves this spring, according to a company spokesperson. The Western-themed quick-service food chain has an established history in the region. Roy...
lovelandmagazine.com
New in 2023 at Kings Island
Mason, Ohio – New at the Kings Island amusement park in 2023 will be Adventure Port, “where the myths of an ancient civilization and its mighty city carved out of stone have lured travelers from around the globe to a bustling port community.”. Adventure Port is located between...
WLWT 5
Sports betting in Ohio: Take an inside look at Hard Rock Casino's Sportsbook Lounge
CINCINNATI — On Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, sports betting will go live across the Buckeye State. Ohio will become the 27th state, plus the District of Columbia, to have sports betting legal state-wide; Indiana legalized it in 2019. Former Cincinnati Reds' player Pete Rose is set to place the...
Throwback Thursday: Cinergy Field was demolished 20 years ago today
The blast of 1,275 pounds of strategically placed dynamite leveled the stadium and turned the once state-of-the-art bowl into 100,000 cubic yards of rubble.
WLWT 5
Missing Butler County man, fiancé last seen dining at restaurant Christmas day
HAMILTON, Ohio — Rarely will you see Jose Gutierrez without a smile. After all, his family said the 36-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, has everything going for him. He earned a master's degree from Miami University, is currently working as a project coordinator at Champlin Architecture in Cincinnati and recently asked his girlfriend to marry him.
WKRC
Cincinnati saw dozens of restaurants close in 2022: here's who they are
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Despite high-profile announcements of restaurant closures that seemed to come rapid-fire at the end of this year, Cincinnati saw about the same number of shutterings in 2022 as it did last year. According to a review of stories written by the Cincinnati Business Courier and...
Book Richardson, Xavier's Sean Miller end silence, start 'new chapter'
After he completed his postgame radio interview, Sean Miller embraced Book Richardson. "He said, 'I love you,' and I said, 'I know,'" Richardson said.
