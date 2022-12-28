Rio Dell Update: Boil Advisory Lifted, 25 Homes Red-Tagged, GoFundMe Campaign Started for Impacted Residents

Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Flooding in Humboldt County: Images and Info
Flooding continues to affect multiple roadways across the Emerald Triangle as rain steadily falls across the region and the National Weather Service in Eureka recommends that travelers stay off streets that are flooded. Humboldt County reported the following:. Flooded Roads (but still open) Walnut Drive at Redwood in Cutten. Howard...
5.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Humboldt County
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Residents in the community of Rio Dell in Humbolt County were shaken this morning by an earthquake.The earthquake, which was measured as 5.4, struck around 10:35 a.m. about nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, the United States Geological Survey tweeted shortly after.This incident comes almost two weeks after a 6.4-magnitude quake in Humboldt County left two people dead.
USGS: Magnitude 5.4 quake strikes Humboldt County
The U.S. Geological Survey says a 5.4-magnitude quake has struck Humboldt County. The quake was recorded 9.3 miles northwest of Rio Dell and 28 miles north-northwest of Eureka. No further details were immediately available.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County road advisories and flood closures
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services and Caltrans District 1 recently announced several road closures and closure warnings due to flooding. By Saturday morning, flooding of the Eel River may necessitate closing the bridge along Route 211. Caltrans District 1 said it typically waits to...
kymkemp.com
Request for Qualifications Now Open for the Willow Creek Area
Press release from the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council:. The Humboldt County Public Works Department, Natural Resources Planning office, in its capacity as a Humboldt County Fire Safe Council member, has prepared a Request for Qualifications to identify a pool of experienced and qualified contractors to perform a range of fuel treatment services in the Willow Creek area as part of a grant-funded program to advance the goals of the Humboldt County Community Wildfire Protection Plan’s (“CWPP”) countywide Wildfire Preparedness Action Plan as well as elements of the Willow Creek Area Planning Unit Action Plan and the Willow Creek Greater Area CWPP. The County expects to retain the services of qualified contractors within the Pool over a two-year period. Selection for the Pool does not guarantee a professional services agreement.
North Coast Journal
5.4 Earthquake Hits Near Redcrest
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck southeast of Rio Dell near Redcrest at 10:35 a.m. today, causing moderate shaking, according to the U.S Geological Society. No tsunami threat was generated. Caltrans announced just before 11 a.m. that Fernbridge is closed for safety inspections due to the temblor. The quake struck 9.3...
North Coast Journal
Flood Advisories, Road Closures Hit as Rain Continues
The National Weather Service is issuing flood advisories throughout various parts of the county, including the Eel River at Fernbridge, which is forecast to reach flood stage at 22 feet on Saturday morning and remain there through Sunday. If the flooding in the Eel River reaches 22 feet, it could...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATING) Traveling East? Highways 299 and 36 Closed Limited to One-Way Traffic Due to Active Rock Slides
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: It looks as though both highways are open to one-way controlled traffic, according to Caltrans Quickmap. Our friends at Caltrans have informed us that both highways 299 and 36 are closed due to active rock slides this morning. Highway 299 is closed in both directions at post...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE:12:38 p.m.: Most Major Highways Reopening] Multiple Major Highways Closed Including 1, 36, 299
The Eel River at Ferndale [Video by Mike Grimaldo]. Although the storm that has slammed northern California has quieted (only predicted to be a 20% chance of rain for most areas today and sunny tomorrow), both small and large roadways are seriously impacted across the area. Please check Caltrans QuickMap and consider whether it is a good idea to travel at this time.
North Coast Journal
Disaster Assistance Fair is 'The Opportunity' For Residents to Qualify for Earthquake Relief Assistance
Rio Dell officials held a press conference this afternoon to underscore the importance of a two-day assistance event beginning tomorrow in aiding the ongoing recovery of the city and its residents from the magnitude-6.4 earthquake that caused widespread damage Dec. 20. The event is for residents countywide, City Manager Kyle...
North Coast Journal
Sheriff Releases Names, Details in Pine Hill Shootings
Editor's note: Be advised this story contains descriptions of domestic violence that readers may find disturbing. Skip to the bottom for information about local domestic violence services. According to Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal, Russell Albers’ girlfriend had made the decision to leave him and their abusive relationship behind.
kymkemp.com
Owners of Earthquake Damaged Home Featured on ABC News Need Help
Lifelong Rio Dell residents, Kenny and Ginger Parker, are in desperate need of help after the Ferndale Earthquake caused severe damage to their home, displacing the Rio Dell natives. Ginger, formerly Ginger Burns, grew up as one of the fiery red-headed Burns clan. Her parents, Mike and Mary Burns, ran...
kymkemp.com
Mud Slide on Hwy 299 Forces One-Way Controlled Traffic
Just after noon, a slide came in on Hwy 299 west of Oregon Mountain Summit in Trinity County that is blocking one lane. Caltrans reports there is one-way controlled traffic. District 2 of Caltrans tweeted, “One way traffic control is in place on State Route 299, approximately 1.5 miles west of Oregon Mountain Summit, due to a rock slide.”
kymkemp.com
Russell Albers Booked on Two Counts of Homicide, Two Counts of Attempted Homicide, and One Count of Child Endangerment
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, at about 1:46pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still
A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
The First Day of the Atmospheric River Brought Eureka Record Rainfall
Hey, how about that wind last night, eh? I can’t be the only person to have had earthquake flashbacks when their home caught those gusts like a big wooden sail, rattling windows and shivering timbers. Yesterday was the first day of a week of real weather we’re due for....
lostcoastoutpost.com
Deemed Unsafe After Last Week’s Quake, Eureka’s 107-Year-Old Lloyd Building Will be Demolished
It’s had a good run, but one of Eureka’s oldest commercial buildings will soon be demolished. The Lloyd Building, as it’s been known since the middle of last century, suffered its latest blow with last Tuesday’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which further destabilized the decrepit structure’s masonry facade and dislodged exterior bricks, one of which went crashing through the roof the audio/video retailer next door.
kymkemp.com
Murder Suspect Russell Albers Apprehended After Highspeed Pursuit
Our reporter, Mark McKenna, has confirmed with Sheriff Honsal that the suspect taken into custody just before 3 p.m. on December 28, is Russell Albers, the suspect in a double homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of December 27. After an hour-long highspeed pursuit that saw Albers’ vehicle...
kymkemp.com
EPD Seeks Citizens Who Came to Officer’s Aid
Eureka Police are looking for community members who assisted an officer. On May 30th, 2021, several citizens assisted and officer with the Eureka Police Department in detaining a subject who was actively resisting arrest. We are interested in identifying and recognizing those that came to the officer’s aid. If you recognize or know any details or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Katie Hill at 707-441-4095. We are trying to identify three of the four male citizens seen below; one in the plaid shirt and the other two in black t-shirts.
