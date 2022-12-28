Read full article on original website
The Guggenheim Museum completed 1997 and the Abandoibarra master plan Bilbao Spain a building as a catalyst for development in progress
During the 1990s, the city of Bilbao turned a corner. It was a declining port city in the Basque region of northern Spain largely unknown to the world. Today it is very different. A number of major projects developed by the Basque government have regenerated and modernized the city: the Metro, the Euskalduna Congress Hall, the Tramway, the Port of Abra, the Airport and the most important of all in bringing Bilbao to the eyes of the world, the Guggenheim Museum (see Figure 6.4). These projects have, according to the city's mayor, Inaki Azkuna, elevated the self-esteem of the city and given it confidence to participate in the globalizing world.
275 Artifacts From the Legendary Franklin Shipwreck Have Been Retrieved
This year, an archaeological team headed by Parks Canada unearthed 275 artifacts, along with new imagery and survey data, from the wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, otherwise known as the Franklin expedition, Parks Canada said in a press release earlier this month. The recent excavations come nearly a decade after the shipwrecks were first discovered, in 2014 and 2016 respectively. Due to the pandemic, the excavations were temporarily halted. Franklin’s lost expedition began in 1845, when the Erebeus and the Terror set sail from England looking for a Northwest passage to Asia via a sea route through the Arctic. Led by Capitan Sir...
Miss Winchelsea Goes to Rome
Twelve Stories and a Dream, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. MISS WINCHELSEA'S HEART. Miss Winchelsea was going to Rome. The matter had filled her mind for a month or more, and had overflowed so abundantly into her conversation that quite a number of people who were not going to Rome, and who were not likely to go to Rome, had made it a personal grievance against her. Some indeed had attempted quite unavailingly to convince her that Rome was not nearly such a desirable place as it was reported to be, and others had gone so far as to suggest behind her back that she was dreadfully “stuck up” about “that Rome of hers.” And little Lily Hardhurst had told her friend Mr. Binns that so far as she was concerned Miss Winchelsea might “go to her old Rome and stop there; SHE (Miss Lily Hardhurst) wouldn't grieve.” And the way in which Miss Winchelsea put herself upon terms of personal tenderness with Horace and Benvenuto Cellini and Raphael and Shelley and Keats—if she had been Shelley's widow she could not have professed a keener interest in his grave—was a matter of universal astonishment. Her dress was a triumph of tactful discretion, sensible, but not too “touristy”—Miss Winchelsea, had a great dread of being “touristy”—and her Baedeker was carried in a cover of grey to hide its glaring red. She made a prim and pleasant little figure on the Charing Cross platform, in spite of her swelling pride, when at last the great day dawned, and she could start for Rome. The day was bright, the Channel passage would be pleasant, and all the omens promised well. There was the gayest sense of adventure in this unprecedented departure.
Scientists Identify Birds On Magnificent Ancient Egyptian Artwork Found In Amarna
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - This magnificent artwork was discovered in a palace at Amarna, ancient Egypt's capital, during the reign of Pharaoh Akhenaten (1347–1332 B.C). The ancient painting, hailed as a masterpiece of ancient Egyptian art, is so finely detailed that scientists have been able to identify the...
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express’s New Route Takes You on a Luxe Ride Through the French Alps
Nothing says “winter getaway” like a trip to the French Alps. And soon, travelers will be able to board Belmond’s famed Venice Simplon-Orient-Express for the ultimate snow-capped European adventure. The legendary train has recently announced a new route that captures the joy of slow travel with all the excitement of an exhilarating Alpine adventure. Kicking off next winter, passengers will be able to choose between four winter journeys that trek between Paris and one of the highest mountain ranges in the world—the French Alps. And the best part? You can enjoy the frosty, picturesque landscapes without ever leaving the railcar. Launching in December 2023, the 17-carriage train...
Xerxes, the god-king of Ancient Persia, in All About History 125
Inside All About History 125: Learn how Xerxes I overcame rebels and plots to claim his throne and dominate West Asia.
Emperor king's top secret assassination letter finally decrypted after 500 years
Researchers in France have finally cracked a complex code of mysterious symbols and "nonsense" decoys written by Charles V, the former Holy Roman Emperor and King of Spain.
The Apartments of France’s Greatest Mistress Have Reopened
PARIS—A cursory glance at the early life of Jeanne Bécu reveals all the trappings of a fairytale.Born in 1743 in the tiny village of Vaucouleurs in northeastern France, the strikingly beautiful daughter of an impoverished seamstress would go on to live in opulence at the Palace of Versailles where she occupied 14 elegantly appointed rooms and was known at court as the Contesse du Barry—King Louis XV’s official mistress and one of the most powerful women in the country.Du Barry’s apartments have recently reopened to the public following a nearly two-year restoration project, and the unveiling of their sumptuous interiors...
New Archaeological Discoveries In The Temple Of Khnum At Esna, Luxor
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - The ancient temple of Khnum at Esna in Luxor, Egypt, continues to reveal its secrets. Scientists have been busy restoring the Esna Temple for some years now, and more reliefs and inscriptions around 2,000 years old have been revealed to the public. Not long ago, scientists announced they had finished part of the restorations, and people can now admire magnificent colorful inscriptions and reliefs at the Esna Temple.
Early Signmakers Were Also History Makers
Signmaking is one of the oldest professions in our human history, and even in its crudest and earliest forms, has been essential in helping people understand the world around us. First, consider Göbekli Tepe. Around 9,600 B.C. someone installed a set of monument signs, one of which is 23 ft....
