German clubs face long wait to play again after World Cup
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Spare a thought for German soccer fans over the holidays. Not only did their national team’s World Cup end embarrassingly early in the group stage, they face a long wait to see any club games. The German Bundesliga doesn’t return from its post-World...
Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Al Nassr No.7 Jersey After Signing Contract Until 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially made Al Nassr the fifth club team of his illustrious playing career. The 37-year-old, who has won five UEFA Champions League titles and and seven major domestic league titles, signed a contract with Al Nassr on Friday. Ronaldo's contract ties him to the ...
NBC Sports
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr
Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. $75 million is not the same as $207 million, but it will surely do anyway. Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.
Real Madrid set to make $106M offer to outbid Liverpool, Manchester for 19-year-old star
It looks like English soccer star Jude Bellingham is the next big thing in the sport, and Spanish powerhouse Real
Watch: The best of Pele’s impossible goals as footballer dies ages 82
Brazil football legend Pele has died at the age of 82.During a 21-year playing career, he is said to have scored 1,283 goals in 1,363 senior matches for clubs and country.Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions. Here, the Independent takes a look at Pelé’s best sporting moments.Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Brazilian football legend Pele dies aged 82Cody Gakpo signing impacts Liverpool’s January transfer business, Jurgen Klopp saysPep Guardiola boots water bottle at Leeds bench before rushing over to apologise
Yardbarker
Rabiot stirs controversy with his remarks over France teammate Mbappé
Earlier this month, France came extremely close to successfully defending their crown, but fell just short following penalty shootouts in what was a thrilling World Cup final against Argentina. While Lionel Messi had stolen the show, it was his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé who kept dragging Les Bleus back...
Yardbarker
Juventus fans no longer happy with their World Cup winners
Juventus fans are becoming frustrated with Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes as they continue to celebrate winning the World Cup with Argentina. The pair are not the only Serie A players in the squad that won the competition, but the likes of Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez have returned to Roma and Inter Milan, respectively.
Yardbarker
Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool
After the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Monday, the shock news broke that Liverpool had agreed a deal with PSV for the signing of Cody Gakpo. The Reds were back to something like their best on Boxing Day, picking up the three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, but just hours later news about the move for Gakpo broke.
Soccer-Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr until 2025
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2-1/2 year contract, the club announced on Friday, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.
Cristiano Ronaldo makes big-money move to Saudi Arabian club
LONDON — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday in a deal that is a landmark moment for Middle Eastern soccer but will see one of Europe's biggest stars disappear from the sport's elite stage. Al Nassr posted a...
Yardbarker
Newcastle joins Juventus in chasing coveted Serie A forward
Juventus is facing more competition in their bid to land Nicolo Zaniolo and the Azzurri star could even move abroad. They have eyed the AS Roma attacker for a long-time now and it seemed he would become the replacement for Paulo Dybala at the end of last season. However, the...
Yardbarker
Report: Ronaldo’s exit could help Juventus land his former Man United teammate
Following a dreadful second stint, Cristiano Ronaldo has recently ended his collaboration with Manchester United following a total breakdown in the relationship between the parties. As we all know, the Portuguese’s transfer to KSA club Al-Nassr seems imminent, however, some suggest that the five-time Ballon d’Or could still impact his...
Lionel Messi isn't expected to be back with PSG until early January after World Cup success
Lionel Messi isn't expected to be back with Paris Saint-German until the "2nd or 3rd January," according to the the club's coach Christophe Galtier as the 35-year-old continues to spend time back in Argentina after winning the World Cup following the penalty shootout victory over France in the final.
Yardbarker
No Offers For Monza Goalkeeper Alessio Cragno From Inter Milan Or AC Milan, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Neither Inter nor AC Milan have made any offers to sign Monza goalkeeper Alessio Cragno at this point. This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, who report that despite the transfer links to both the Nerazzurri and the Rossoneri as a backup keeper option, no offers have yet arrived for the 28-year-old.
Yardbarker
Juventus and Atletico Madrid battling it out for La Liga forward
Enes Unal has entered the radar of Juventus as they search for more firepower upfront. Max Allegri has been unable to call on Dusan Vlahovic for some time now and the likes of Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik are only in Turin on loan from their parent clubs. Juve could...
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo COMPLETES move to Al Nassr, Real ‘prioritising’ Bellingham, Chelsea latest
CRISTIANO RONALDO has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. The Portugal star has now signed a two-year deal after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer, and has been pictured with his new No 7 shirt. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are prioritising the signing of Jude Bellingham in...
Cristiano Ronaldo completes move to Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.A post on Al Nassr’s official Instagram account, which also appeared on Ronaldo’s, showed the 37-year-old Portuguese posing with the club’s shirt.And an accompanying message said: “This is more than history in the making.History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022“This is a signing...
BBC
Klopp on Gakpo, Firmino and Anfield return
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game with Leicester on Friday. Klopp is delighted to have clinched the signing of Cody Gakpo: “He is a really, really good player. The package is really interesting with the age he is and the quality he has shown already. We are really, really happy we could do it.”
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp on Roberto Firmino Contract Talks: “I Want Him to Stay”
Over the past month, reports emerged suggesting Liverpool and Roberto Firmino were at work on a potential new deal to keep one of the key players of the Jürgen Klopp era at the club beyond the end of the 2022-23 season. For some, though, the arrival of 23-year-old Netherlands...
Yardbarker
Pogba continues to influence Juventus decision on Rabiot
Paul Pogba has not played competitively for Juventus this season as the midfielder recovers from an injury that he suffered in pre-season. The Bianconeri are not impressed after he delayed surgery before going under the knife. The midfielder is still not ready to return, which means he might still be...
