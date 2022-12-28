Read full article on original website
kbbi.org
Eubank steps in as city manager next month
As the new year starts, Kenai is getting a new leader — though he’s no stranger to the inner workings of the city already. Terry Eubank is stepping into the city manager role Jan. 10, following 15 years as the city’s finance director. He’s filling the job left by current City Manager Paul Ostrander, who said earlier this fall he would not be renewing his contract after six years on the job.
Brown Bears head into weekend series in second place
The Kenai River Brown Bears are a little more than halfway through their current season. And this weekend, the Soldotna-based hockey team is heading to Eagle River, Wis. to play the Wisconsin Windigo. “The last time we played them was a couple months ago up in Alaska,” said Taylor Shaw,...
Bunnell Arts by Air - Mayumi Tayake, Mannfried Funk and Daniel Perry
Pianist Mayumi Tayake and cellist Mannfried Funk are founding members of Trio Seattle and are joined by violinist, Daniel Perry. The trio will be playing the Brahms E-minor cello sonata and the Mendelssohn D minor piano trio. Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in...
After fighting to wrestle with boys two decades ago, Homer Olympian continues to empower girls through sports
Over two decades ago, Homer High School student Tela O’Donnell Bacher was told she couldn't join the boys wrestling team. So she fought the school district. Without a girls’ team, Bacher said she just wanted an opportunity to compete in the sport that she loved even though she was mostly up against boys. Bacher said she was encouraged by a female coach, and did some research on Title IX, the federal law that prohibits discrimination in schools based on sex.
