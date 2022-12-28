Read full article on original website
Related
Sustainable Fuel Options For Your Wood Burning Fireplace
A fireplace brings warmth to a home but it also brings pollutants to the air. Sustainable fuel options, though, may allow you to still enjoy your home's hearth.
Here’s How to Add Nitrogen to Soil, Naturally
Nitrogen is essential to your plant’s survival — it helps them grow big and strong. If plants don’t get enough nitrogen, it can be a problem. There are a couple of different ways to tell if your plants need more nitrogen: the foliage turns a yellow-green color and there hasn’t been much or any sign of growth. If your plant is showing these signs, don’t worry. Here are a few ideas on how to add nitrogen to your soil naturally.
backyardboss.net
How To Properly Water Your Air Plants
Air plants (Tillandsias) are members of the exotic bromeliad family. This unique plant specie doesn’t require soil to grow and uses its roots to attach itself to objects for support. However, the absence of soil does not mean the plant can do without water or nutrients. Air plants use their leaves to absorb everything through the air!
purewow.com
How Do You Grow Air Plants? (Hint: They Don’t Need Soil!)
Sure, you love your easy-care pothos, elegant alocasia and striking snake plant. But if you need a fun new houseplant to brighten up the place, it’s time to get an air plant. Air plants, also known as Tillandsia, have been trending in recent years because they’re low maintenance, don’t take up a ton of space. and aren’t terribly pricey. (Plus, their weird and wonderful shapes are pretty darn adorable.) But, once you have a few, how do you grow air plants? And care for them in general? We’ve got your back.
CNET
Save Money This Winter by Insulating Your Water Pipes
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Now that winter's here, hot water feels like even more of a necessity. But if the prospect of a hot shower has you thinking about the cost, there's a simple do-it-yourself project that can save you some money in the long run and, possibly, make your shower a little warmer.
northernarchitecture.us
Bypassing the Equipment Ground
In an older house with two-prong outlets, we often are faced with the decision of how to plug in a three-prong plug for a microwave or other electrical device. Breaking off the third, round grounding prong or filing down the wide neutral blade of a polarized plug sabotages the equipment's safety features and increases the potential for dangerous shocks.
northernarchitecture.us
Concrete shower pan made with mortar for shower stalls
Making a concrete shower pan is simple and convenient because you can make it any shape or size that you want. Many homeowners spend a lot of money of shower bases and surrounds, but creating your own is much cheaper and you can take advantage of any extra space making it part of the shower stall.
Boost the Health of Your House Plants
Want houseplants that will impress?Photo by(@SolStock/iStock) If you're looking for more reliable houseplant care tips to glide you, and your plants, through the winter season – and beyond – the following recommendations are tried and true:
northernarchitecture.us
How to use copper pipe plumbing
Normal copper-pipe-plumbing and galvanized lines are run in a straight line usually both hot and cold side by side with tees or branches servicing each fixture. Metal lines are not complicated things by any means. They are more expensive than vinyl tubing, but they are really kind of fun to put together and the value of the home will be a little higher.
northernarchitecture.us
Installing bathroom exhaust fans
Now, lets move on to bathroom-exhaust-fans for ventilation. These fans can be put in as part of the finish work, but as usual, the venting should have been done along with the HVAC before the insulation and sheetrock was put up. Bathroom fans are important for more than the most...
Thousands of tonnes of recycling to be transported interstate after fire at ACT processing facility
Thousands of tonnes of waste will have to be transported from the Australian Capital Territory to other metropolitan capitals after a fire at one of the largest recycling centres in Australia. The fire largely destroyed the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Hume on Monday night – another setback for the...
Comments / 0