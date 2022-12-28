ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

freightwaves.com

Majority of gig workers say they are done with traditional employment

The last-mile delivery workforce has received a boost in the form of a new survey that found the majority of gig economy workers plan to stay involved for the foreseeable future. The survey of over 1,000 gig economy workers was released earlier this month. Conducted by YouGov for financial products...
Retirement Daily

It's All About the Income, Chapter 11: Let's Add a Pension

The employer-provided pension—monthly income from a company for which you no longer work—is a hoary part of the American past that never really existed for most of us. In 1970, at pensions’ peak, just under one in two American workers worked for an employer with the traditional retirement plan. (“A Timeline of the Evolution of Retirement in the United States,” Workplace Flexibility 2010, Georgetown University Law Center, 2010, scholarship.law.georgetown.edu/legal/50.) Today, the number stands at one in five in the private sector. (Monique Morrissey, “Private-Sector Pension Coverage Fell by Half over Two Decades,” Working Economic Blog, Economic Policy Institute, January 11, 2013, https://www.epi.org/blog/private-sector-pension-coverage-decline/.)
InsuranceNewsNet

Congress reaches deal on historic retirement saving changes

Congress reached agreement Monday on historic retirement saving changes, tucked inside a massive $1.7 trillion spending plan expected to pass in the coming days. Industry lobbyists were still pouring through the bill's 4,155 pages this morning. In addition to SECURE 2.0 retirement provisions, the Registration for Indexed-Linked Annuities Act is also included, the Insured Retirement Institute said.
KXLY

Spending bill aids retirees and financial industry

WASHINGTON — A section of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed last week has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of U.S. workers. But the real windfall may go to a far more secure group: the financial services industry. The retirement savings...
WISCONSIN STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Omnibus bill means retirement benefit changes could be coming employers, employees

The proposed $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package released Monday by federal lawmakers includes a slew of retirement provisions for employers and employees under the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act 2.0, also known as Secure 2.0. “Many retirement plan rules that only affect employers and administrators are being...
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Fighting Workers Comp Fraud: 4 Tips for Employers

Workers’ compensation fraud is a serious issue that can cost employers a great deal of money. In 2019, the United States Department of Labor reported that employees and employers paid a combined $30 billion in workers’ compensation premiums. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimates that more than 27...
AOL Corp

New law links your student loans with retirement savings

Tucked inside the $1.7 trillion government spending bill set to be signed by President Biden this week are a host of significant retirement reforms, including a series of provisions that experts say is nothing short of a redefinition of the private retirement system itself. The far-reaching new law has ideas...
OREGON STATE
money.com

Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or hoping for more flexibility in your schedule, you'll likely find many part-time job opportunities in just about every industry. While part-time wages will probably be less than a full-time salary, several high-paying positions are still available. In this article, we'll go over some of the highest-paying part-time jobs and offer tips on how to increase your chances of securing one of these in-demand positions.

