Congress passes new retirement rules. What these 7 changes mean for you and your 401(k)
New retirement rules will make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them.
Tax breaks up to $10,000 for Americans through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Biden
Millions of Americans can also look forward to saving up to $220 a year, based on energy-efficiency-related incentives. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
Biden to announce $36 billion in relief for major pension fund to avoid benefit cuts
President Biden on Thursday will announce $36 billion in financial relief to stave off pension cuts for thousands of union workers, the White House said. Biden will be joined by Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and union leaders and workers to detail the funding for the Central States Pension Fund, which provides benefits mostly for Teamsters…
Congress Won't Lift Ban On Savings For People On Disability
A bill to change Supplemental Security Income’s strict asset limit had bipartisan support, but not enough to become law.
Older and unappreciated: Workers over 50 face a rough time on the job
This is one of the worst times to be a worker in the twilight of a career. Only half of Americans are steadily employed throughout their 50s.
Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement: Here Are the Best Options
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top...
Critics argue 'bailout' to secure union workers' pensions threatens economy
WASHINGTON (TND) — 2022 brought a wild ride on Wall Street, which sent retirement funds into a freefall. For union workers nationwide, it called the security of the pensions they had paid into for decades into question. There are some estimates that these pensions lost trillions of dollars in...
Majority of gig workers say they are done with traditional employment
The last-mile delivery workforce has received a boost in the form of a new survey that found the majority of gig economy workers plan to stay involved for the foreseeable future. The survey of over 1,000 gig economy workers was released earlier this month. Conducted by YouGov for financial products...
Major 401(K) retirement plan changes will see government give workers $1,000 and more
Currently, the most well-known change to the 401(k) retirement plan is the rise in contribution limits. In 2023, the IRS will raise the contribution maximum by $2,000, reaching $22,500. In 2023, employees who save for retirement via 401(k), 403(b), the majority of 457 plans, and the Thrift Savings Plan can contribute up to $22,500 to these plans.
It's All About the Income, Chapter 11: Let's Add a Pension
The employer-provided pension—monthly income from a company for which you no longer work—is a hoary part of the American past that never really existed for most of us. In 1970, at pensions’ peak, just under one in two American workers worked for an employer with the traditional retirement plan. (“A Timeline of the Evolution of Retirement in the United States,” Workplace Flexibility 2010, Georgetown University Law Center, 2010, scholarship.law.georgetown.edu/legal/50.) Today, the number stands at one in five in the private sector. (Monique Morrissey, “Private-Sector Pension Coverage Fell by Half over Two Decades,” Working Economic Blog, Economic Policy Institute, January 11, 2013, https://www.epi.org/blog/private-sector-pension-coverage-decline/.)
Gig worker with a $250,000 income per year and excellent credit score has difficulty renting a home
A rental apartmentPhoto byCapital Apartment; CC-BY-SA-4.0 A gig worker may be defined as anyone who works as an independent contractor, freelancer, online platform worker, contract firm worker, or temporary worker.
Congress reaches deal on historic retirement saving changes
Congress reached agreement Monday on historic retirement saving changes, tucked inside a massive $1.7 trillion spending plan expected to pass in the coming days. Industry lobbyists were still pouring through the bill's 4,155 pages this morning. In addition to SECURE 2.0 retirement provisions, the Registration for Indexed-Linked Annuities Act is also included, the Insured Retirement Institute said.
Spending bill aids retirees and financial industry
WASHINGTON — A section of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed last week has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of U.S. workers. But the real windfall may go to a far more secure group: the financial services industry. The retirement savings...
Omnibus bill means retirement benefit changes could be coming employers, employees
The proposed $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package released Monday by federal lawmakers includes a slew of retirement provisions for employers and employees under the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act 2.0, also known as Secure 2.0. “Many retirement plan rules that only affect employers and administrators are being...
Fighting Workers Comp Fraud: 4 Tips for Employers
Workers’ compensation fraud is a serious issue that can cost employers a great deal of money. In 2019, the United States Department of Labor reported that employees and employers paid a combined $30 billion in workers’ compensation premiums. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimates that more than 27...
Here's How Pay Transparency Can Help Employees And Employers
Though a stigma may be associated with discussing salaries with coworkers, pay transparency can be helpful for employees as well as employers.
New law links your student loans with retirement savings
Tucked inside the $1.7 trillion government spending bill set to be signed by President Biden this week are a host of significant retirement reforms, including a series of provisions that experts say is nothing short of a redefinition of the private retirement system itself. The far-reaching new law has ideas...
Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or hoping for more flexibility in your schedule, you'll likely find many part-time job opportunities in just about every industry. While part-time wages will probably be less than a full-time salary, several high-paying positions are still available. In this article, we'll go over some of the highest-paying part-time jobs and offer tips on how to increase your chances of securing one of these in-demand positions.
