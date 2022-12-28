Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley Is The Current Plan For Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania 39
It looks like The Eradicator and The Baddest Woman On The Planet will battle it out at WrestleMania 39. With WrestleMania season just around the corner, many fans have started speculating regarding possible opponents for the former UFC fighter. Wrestling News has now confirmed that there are plans for Ronda Rousey to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley.
bodyslam.net
Daddi Doom Not Signed To AEW Despite Dynamite Appearance
Despite having friends in high places in the company, Daddi Doom has not been signed by AEW. On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF would appear during Bryan Danielson’s match with Ethan Page from a skybox, joined by a woman who MJF announced was the only hot chick in Portland.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Needed Stiches After SmackDown
As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Kevin Owens and John Cena squared off against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens was busted open during the match, which was after Roman Reigns landed a stiff clothesline as a receipt for Owens’ slap at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.
bodyslam.net
Watch: Zelina Vega Slaps The Taste Out Of Madcap Moss’ Mouth At WWE Live Event
A six-person tag team match starring Zelina Vega occurred at a recent WWE live event in Miami, Florida. The fight featured both male and female superstars, with the 2021 Queen’s Crown winner and Madcap Moss colliding in a noteworthy moment. Last Thursday, Vega joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma comrades Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks Were Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance At One Point
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years. He will be squaring off against Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the show. While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Bucks were also...
bodyslam.net
Kenny Omega Pushed Angle For His NJPW Return Before Deal Was In Place For His Return
When Kenny Omega recently announced his return to NJPW to challenge Will Ospreay, fans were excited. This is because these two megastars will put on a great match and Kenny also has legit heat with Ospreay since the two have been taking shots at each other for several years. Fightful...
bodyslam.net
WWE Pulled Lacey Evans Vignette Scheduled From Friday’s SmackDown
It looks like WWE are looking to hope that if they don’t mention Lacey, people will forget her current controversy. Lacey Evans has been repackaged once again and once again her return has been pushed back. Similarly to how her first return of 2022 went down, Evans was scheduled to return on Friday’s SmackDown but that didn’t come to pass. It turns out, WWE had other plans, but they were also nixed.
bodyslam.net
GCW Til Infinity Results (12/31/22)
Game Changer Wrestling held its Til Infinity event on December 31 from Carousel Room At Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ. The event aired on FITE TV. You can find the results for the show below. – East Coast Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) def. Wasted Youth...
bodyslam.net
Brock Lesnar’s SmackDown Return Is WWE’s Highest Viewed Video On YouTube Of 2022
Brock Lesnar’s SmackDown return was the highest viewed video on WWE’s Youtube last year. One of the most iconic moments of the year will be Brock Lesnar’s SmackDown return, where he confronted and attacked The Bloodline. According to Wrestlenomics, that video is the WWE’s most-watched video of the year.
bodyslam.net
Kenny Omega Questioned His Passion For Wrestling After Stint In WWE Developmental
Omega wrestled for Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental territory. In October 2005, Omega was sent to Deep South Wrestling and was given a tryout. He was then given a full-time contract, but did not end up staying all that long. In fact, Omega requested his release in August...
bodyslam.net
This Week’s SmackDown Sees Significant Jump In Viewership As John Cena Returns
WWE brought the final SmackDown of 2022, and it was a huge show. John Cena returned, and so did Charlotte Flair. But how did they do in the ratings?. According to Spoiler TV, the December 30th episode of WWE SmackDown brought an average viewership of 2.44 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 16th’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in an overnight viewership of 2.056 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. Interestingly enough, they averaged 2.056 million viewers for both hours of the show.
bodyslam.net
Charlotte Flair Returns And Wins The SmackDown Women’s Championship
Ronda Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Raquel Rodriguez tonight on SmackDown. Then, following the match, Charlotte made her huge return to WWE sporting new gear and a new theme song. Ronda figured she would challenge her for the title at Royal Rumble, but Charlotte said she wanted a title match right now tonight. Ronda was feeling spicy and accepted. About two minutes later, Ronda surely regretted her decision because Charlotte picked up the win and is the new SmackDown Women’s Champion!
bodyslam.net
Dax Harwood And Anthony Henry Working Through Injuries
Dax Harwood and Anthony Henry are both banged up, but working through injuries. According to a new report by Fighful Select, Dax Harwood is working hurt and is still banged up from his match at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view against The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match in December 2022. Harwood was reportedly injured after being suplexed by Jay Briscoe onto a pile of steel chairs.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Posts Statement About Don West’s Passing
Don West passed away earlier today after a long battle with cancer. The promotion shared a tweet in tribute to Don’s career. Don was not only a talented commentator, but he was also a beloved member of the IMPACT Wrestling family. His dedication to the company and to wrestling as a whole was unwavering.
bodyslam.net
CMLL Viernes Espectacular (12/30/2022) Results
CMLL presented its show “Viernes Espectaculares” on Friday, December 30, 2022. The event took place at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, and aired live on Ticketmaster’s Pay-Per-View Page. You can see the full results for the show below. – Angelito, Kaligua & Último...
bodyslam.net
Lucha Libre Disney Plus Series “Fell Through”
It appears the Lucha Libre series has fell through from Disney Plus. Dave Meltzer recently discussed the much anticipated Marvel Lucha Libre series on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He noted that there was an announcement a few months which said that Disney+ would drop the series starting 21st December. The plan eventually fell through.
bodyslam.net
AIW Jet Black New Year Results (12/30/22)
Absolute Intense Wrestling held its Jet Black New Year event on December 30 from Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Mane Event (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones) def. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey...
bodyslam.net
Shinsuke Nakamura Addresses His Status For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Shinsuke Nakamura faced off against The Great Muta at the NOAH The New Year show on January 1st, 2023. After a hard-fought battle, it was Nakamura who stood tall and won the match. With Nakamura currently staying in Japan, many fans wondered whether he will make his way to Wrestle...
bodyslam.net
Former IMPACT Announcer Don West Passes Away Aged 59
The former announcer and sales director for IMPACT Wrestling has sadly passed away. The news was broken by West’s longtime commentary partner in IMPACT, Mike Tenay. Tenay had spoken to West’s wife, who confirmed the news to him that the announcer had sadly passed away. Don West worked...
bodyslam.net
John Cena Thanks The WWE Universe Following His Return To The Ring
John Cena returned to the ring on Friday, teaming with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Cena jumped on Twitter, and he sent out a thank you to the WWE Universe. He made special note to mention the “time and energy” that his fans constantly spend on him.
Comments / 0