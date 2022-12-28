It looks like WWE are looking to hope that if they don’t mention Lacey, people will forget her current controversy. Lacey Evans has been repackaged once again and once again her return has been pushed back. Similarly to how her first return of 2022 went down, Evans was scheduled to return on Friday’s SmackDown but that didn’t come to pass. It turns out, WWE had other plans, but they were also nixed.

4 HOURS AGO