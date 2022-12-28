ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts

Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
Parade

Remembering Barbara Walters With 20 of Her Most Interesting, Profound Quotes

Barbara Walters was not only a pioneer and trailblazer for women in journalism, but also for working women in general. Walters, who died on Dec. 30, won a dozen Emmys during her time as a news anchor and reporter (mainly for ABC). She has famously interviewed world leaders and political figures like Fidel Castro, Margaret Thatcher, Indira Ghandi, Vaclav Havel and Vladimir Putin to celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson, Monica Lewinsky and Katherine Hepburn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy