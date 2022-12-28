ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

myrtlebeachsc.com

Two Myrtle Beach tourists robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive

According to a report filed by Horry County police two Myrtle Beach tourists were robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive in the Lake Arrowhead section of the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Horry County Police Officers were called at approximately 3 a.m....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Fire Rescue battles 6-acre fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue was battling an approximately six-acre fire Tuesday near Bucksville. Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of Gilbert Road, according to a social media post. Crews were working to protect structures off nearby Pope Mountain Road, HCFR said. Smoke may […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash near Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach police are responding to a crash involving a bicycle Monday in The Market Common area, according to Master Cpl. Thomas Vest. The incident happened at Thornbury Drive and Coventry Boulevard. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment, Vest said. There...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
cbs17

Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
CONWAY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

8-foot, 395-pound white shark pings near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A large white shark visited the Grand Strand Tuesday morning, ABC affiliate WPDE reported. This 8 feet-4inch, 395-pound juvenile male white shark, named Jekyll, pinged approximately 50 miles off the Myrtle Beach coast at 7:58 a.m. Ocearch located Jekyll last month along the Florida-Georgia coastline.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

White shark spotted off Myrtle Beach coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A white shark has spent the last week several miles off the Myrtle Beach coast, according to OCEARCH. The shark is named Jekyll, OCEARCH’s tracker shows. It is an 8-foot-4 juvenile-aged shark weighing 395 pounds. The most recent ping for Jekyll’s location was at 8 a.m. Tuesday. To follow Jekyll […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Marion firefighters keep busy with rash of residential fires

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a home on East Bond Street in Marion early morning, the fourth time in less than a week that crews have battled residential fires in the city, Marion Fire Rescue said. Flames were coming from the front of the house when crews called out at about midnight Monday to […]
MARION, SC

