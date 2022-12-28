ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

What seats are up for election in 2023 in Ambler, Lower Gwynedd, Whitpain, Upper Dublin, Wissahickon and Upper Dublin School Boards, and Montgomery County

aroundambler.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

PennDOT 2022 Milestones Include Three Local Projects

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – The beginning of a significant highway change in Upper Salford Township, and the completion of much-needed bridge replacements in Pottstown Borough and New Hanover Township, made the “started” and “finished” lists of 2022 milestones highlighted this month by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WHYY

A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline

Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

Historic Mather Mill along Wissahickon Creek in Fort Washington to get new life as office space and home to fishing club

A property along the Wissahickon Creek in Whitemarsh Township that is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places is set to have a rebirth. Mather Mill in Fort Washington, initially called Farmar’s Mill, was built sometime near the end of the 17th century by Edward Farmar. Edward Farmar was the son of Jasper Farmar, who had purchased 5,000 acres from William Penn which included what is now the Borough of Conshohocken and Whitemarsh Township. Today you can find a restaurant in Conshohocken named Jasper’s Backyard, which recognizes Jasper Farmar.
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Churches Say Pottstown Officials Stopped Them From Helping the Needy

Three churches say Pottstown officials have stopped them from offering shelter, meals and help to those experiencing poverty. The non-profit Beacon of Hope has been running a temporary shelter in the basement of Saint Paul’s Church in Pottstown for the past two years, giving hot meals, warm clothes and a place to stay for those who have nowhere to go.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WHYY

Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Shapiro administration announces appointments of 6 new deputy chiefs of staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced the appointments of six deputy chiefs of staff to join his administration. "These individuals will bring decades of experience – from state, local, and federal government work, to leadership in organized labor and issue advocacy organizations – to the table as they join the Shapiro Administration," the Shapiro administration said in a press release. "The Deputy Chiefs of Staff will serve key roles in Governor-Elect Shapiro’s leadership team, and they will work directly with state agencies, stakeholders, government officials, and local communities all across Pennsylvania as they assist in advancing the Governor-Elect’s top priorities."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

Code Blue extended for Montgomery County through December 29th

The Montgomery County Commissioners have extended the current “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Blue” previously went into effect on Friday, December 23rd at 11:00 a.m. and was to end on Tuesday, December...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Montgomery County volunteer fire department seeking young recruits to help address statewide shortage

NORRITON, Pa. - The number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania's third-most populated county continues to fall, leaving first responders hopeful for new recruits. Chief Kevin McDevitt of the Norrriton Volunteer Fire Department in Montgomery County says the decline in volunteers has been happening for 10 years and is exacerbated by growing populations.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy