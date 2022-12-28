What seats are up for election in 2023 in Ambler, Lower Gwynedd, Whitpain, Upper Dublin, Wissahickon and Upper Dublin School Boards, and Montgomery County

Read full article on original website
This Bucks County Politician Will Be Answering Local Residents’ Questions Next Week
The local politician is hosting an open house for local residents.Photo byRep. Perry Warren. A Bucks County politician is opening up dialogue with local residences after he recently moved his longtime district office. Staff writers for the Lower Bucks Times wrote about the upcoming engagement.
These 11 Montgomery County Zip Codes Are Among the 50 Wealthiest in Greater Philadelphia
The Korman House Fort Washington. Fort Washington is one of the eleven wealthiest communities in Montgomery County. Here are the eleven wealthiest communities by zip code in Montgomery County for communities with greater than 2,000 people, as compiled by Sharon Oliver for Philadelphia Business Journal. The chart shows how these...
sanatogapost.com
PennDOT 2022 Milestones Include Three Local Projects
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – The beginning of a significant highway change in Upper Salford Township, and the completion of much-needed bridge replacements in Pottstown Borough and New Hanover Township, made the “started” and “finished” lists of 2022 milestones highlighted this month by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline
Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
Pa. taps 10 Lehigh Valley police departments to get $11M for new programs
Ten Lehigh Valley police departments will get more than $11 million as part of two new programs launched this year by the state to support local law enforcement. One program would also seek to curb gun violence in local communities, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a prepared statement. The new...
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
aroundambler.com
Historic Mather Mill along Wissahickon Creek in Fort Washington to get new life as office space and home to fishing club
A property along the Wissahickon Creek in Whitemarsh Township that is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places is set to have a rebirth. Mather Mill in Fort Washington, initially called Farmar’s Mill, was built sometime near the end of the 17th century by Edward Farmar. Edward Farmar was the son of Jasper Farmar, who had purchased 5,000 acres from William Penn which included what is now the Borough of Conshohocken and Whitemarsh Township. Today you can find a restaurant in Conshohocken named Jasper’s Backyard, which recognizes Jasper Farmar.
morethanthecurve.com
New physical therapy clinic in Conshohocken led by Plymouth Whitemarsh High School graduate
Plymouth Whitemarsh High School graduate, Lafayette Hill native, and current Conshohocken resident Dr. Tyler Sauder, PT, DPT, TPI, is the Clinic Director and Physical Therapist of the recently opened Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy at 1032 East Hector Street in Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township). “I am super excited to serve the community...
NBC Philadelphia
Churches Say Pottstown Officials Stopped Them From Helping the Needy
Three churches say Pottstown officials have stopped them from offering shelter, meals and help to those experiencing poverty. The non-profit Beacon of Hope has been running a temporary shelter in the basement of Saint Paul’s Church in Pottstown for the past two years, giving hot meals, warm clothes and a place to stay for those who have nowhere to go.
Century-old law let voters file baseless recount petitions, delay Pa.’s election certification
HARRISBURG — Good-government advocates and voting experts say Pennsylvania should change a recount law that was weaponized by activists and delayed the state’s certification by several weeks. A Votebeat and Spotlight PA review of historical legislative records and news articles found that the 1927 provision has not been...
Rebellious suburban Philly residents take novel legal approach to thwart sewer system sale
An uprising by a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, town’s residents who are unhappy about the privatization of their town’s sewer system moved into uncharted territory this month with the creation of a panel to rewrite the town’s governing charter to block the sale of the town’s wastewater utility.
Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
fox29.com
Power restored to PECO customers after fire at electrical substation in Delaware County
BRYN MAWR, Pa. - A spokesperson for PECO says power has been restored to customers after a fire at an electrical substation impacted hundreds. Firefighters were called to the power station on Haverford and County Line roads around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. PECO says at one point roughly 1300 customers were...
Bethlehem employer among 10 that had the largest layoffs in 2022 in Pa.
Things have seemed to have quieted a bit in the business world of 2022 compared to the two previous years, but not enough to avoid more mass layoffs. Ten employers submitted WARN (the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices to the state in 2022 that involved at least 246 people.
Parx Casino One of Many Fighting to Establish What Gambling Looks Like in Pennsylvania
An area casino has become a major player in the recent movement to bring gambling back to its traditional roots. Katherine Sayre wrote about Parx Casino in Bucks County in The Wall Street Journal. Earlier this year, Parx Casino in Bensalem became embroiled in one of the most contentious topics...
FOX43.com
Shapiro administration announces appointments of 6 new deputy chiefs of staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced the appointments of six deputy chiefs of staff to join his administration. "These individuals will bring decades of experience – from state, local, and federal government work, to leadership in organized labor and issue advocacy organizations – to the table as they join the Shapiro Administration," the Shapiro administration said in a press release. "The Deputy Chiefs of Staff will serve key roles in Governor-Elect Shapiro’s leadership team, and they will work directly with state agencies, stakeholders, government officials, and local communities all across Pennsylvania as they assist in advancing the Governor-Elect’s top priorities."
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
aroundambler.com
Code Blue extended for Montgomery County through December 29th
The Montgomery County Commissioners have extended the current “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Blue” previously went into effect on Friday, December 23rd at 11:00 a.m. and was to end on Tuesday, December...
Power restored after PECO substation fire in Bryn Mawr
More than 1,000 customers lost power Wednesday following a fire in a PECO substation in Bryn Mawr.
fox29.com
Montgomery County volunteer fire department seeking young recruits to help address statewide shortage
NORRITON, Pa. - The number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania's third-most populated county continues to fall, leaving first responders hopeful for new recruits. Chief Kevin McDevitt of the Norrriton Volunteer Fire Department in Montgomery County says the decline in volunteers has been happening for 10 years and is exacerbated by growing populations.
