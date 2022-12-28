Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
IGN
Daily Deals: Ring Fit Adventure, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and More
2023 is here, and it's time to jump straight into the best sales of the New Year. There are a few great deals out there today to get your year started, including a 4TB external hard drive, Ring Fit Adventure on Nintendo Switch, and the recently-released Marvel Midnight Suns. Plus, the newest generation WD Black 2TB PS5 SSD for well under $200, a Raer Nari wireless gaming headset for a mere $35, or a Nintendo Switch 512GB memory card for just $50. These great deals and more below.
IGN
The Biggest Games Coming in 2023
Following two years of false starts, 2023 looks to be the proper beginning of the PS5-Xbox Series generation, as Unreal Engine 5 support builds and an increasing number of developers drop support for Sony and Microsoft’s last-gen consoles. Starfield, Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Final Fantasy 16 are only a handful of games built exclusively for new hardware, though PS4, Xbox One, and especially Switch owners have plenty to look forward to as well.
IGN
UnderDungeon - Official Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer
UnderDungeon it’s an astonishing and clever mix of classic RPG games with mechanics and levels from other genres. You’ll traverse the dungeons, fight enemies, acquire new, powerful items and solve puzzles. Check out the gameplay trailer for UnderDungeon launching on January 13, 2023.
TechRadar
The Nintendo Switch 2 is needed now more than ever
When the Nintendo Switch hit shelves in 2017, its hybrid nature and portability felt revolutionary in a world of predominantly home consoles. While this novelty outshone the console’s performance issues at launch, its problems are now harder to ignore. When it comes to performance, the system undeniably falls short...
An employee laid off by Meta says he got a strange package from the company marked 'leaver' with two emojis inside and no note
Matt Motyl was let go as part of 2022 Meta's layoffs. He's since received a package bearing his ID number and calling him a "leaver."
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
63+ Best Amazon After-Christmas Sales That Might Even Be Better Than Black Friday
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the holiday sales still keep on coming! Though plenty of gifts have now been unwrapped and delectable holiday feasts consumed, it's still the season for saving some serious bucks on a few of your favorite things, from TVs to shoes and everything in between.
Microsoft Just Threw Sony Under The Bus Over Activision Blizzard Lawsuit
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be purchasing Activision Blizzard and had the internet going wild. Sony, while playing it cool at the beginning, quickly felt the impact of the news as its stock immediately dipped down. The competitor hasn't taken legal action against Microsoft, but PlayStation has shown its concerns over the future of Activision Blizzard-owned games and argued that the merger would be unfair. Legal teams are investigating the problem worldwide, and now Microsoft is hitting back, arguing that Sony's exclusive content is not different from what it could do with Activision Blizzard.
Netflix Customers Could Go to Prison for Sharing Their Password
The law applies to Netflix password sharing, but also to other streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
Act Fast! This 70-inch 4K TV just crashed to $399 at Best Buy
The 70-inch TCL 4-Series Android TV gets you a big-screen TV for a small price.
Should I Cancel Amazon Prime? Here Are 12 Good Reasons
The giant retailer had a year of ups and downs, leaving many wondering: Do I need Amazon Prime?
This Samsung Galaxy hack will get you a free laptop
If you move fast Samsung will give you an excellent laptop for free with your new Galaxy phone
A Meta employee said they eat all their meals for free at the office, which is like 'teleporting to another universe'
A Meta worker praised the Instagram and Facebook owner's perks and company culture in a post on the anonymous professional networking site Blind.
Millions of Netflix users warned sharing your password is now officially a CRIMINAL OFFENCE
Watching shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ without paying the relevant subscription breaks copyright law, the Intellectual Property Office said.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of January 2023
Happy New Year! 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest game release years in history due to a ton of games being delayed out of 2022. So unless they get pushed until 2024, 2023 is going to be one for the books! And while we'll need to wait a couple months for 2023 to start ramping up, January still has quite a few long-awaited titles. Here are the biggest game releases coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC in January 2023!
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," "Atomic Heart," "Hogwarts Legacy," "Street Fighter 6" and "Spider-Man 2" are some of the most anticipated video games coming in the new year.
What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?
Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
