Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option

It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Daily Deals: Ring Fit Adventure, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and More

2023 is here, and it's time to jump straight into the best sales of the New Year. There are a few great deals out there today to get your year started, including a 4TB external hard drive, Ring Fit Adventure on Nintendo Switch, and the recently-released Marvel Midnight Suns. Plus, the newest generation WD Black 2TB PS5 SSD for well under $200, a Raer Nari wireless gaming headset for a mere $35, or a Nintendo Switch 512GB memory card for just $50. These great deals and more below.
The Biggest Games Coming in 2023

Following two years of false starts, 2023 looks to be the proper beginning of the PS5-Xbox Series generation, as Unreal Engine 5 support builds and an increasing number of developers drop support for Sony and Microsoft’s last-gen consoles. Starfield, Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Final Fantasy 16 are only a handful of games built exclusively for new hardware, though PS4, Xbox One, and especially Switch owners have plenty to look forward to as well.
UnderDungeon - Official Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer

UnderDungeon it’s an astonishing and clever mix of classic RPG games with mechanics and levels from other genres. You’ll traverse the dungeons, fight enemies, acquire new, powerful items and solve puzzles. Check out the gameplay trailer for UnderDungeon launching on January 13, 2023.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is needed now more than ever

When the Nintendo Switch hit shelves in 2017, its hybrid nature and portability felt revolutionary in a world of predominantly home consoles. While this novelty outshone the console’s performance issues at launch, its problems are now harder to ignore. When it comes to performance, the system undeniably falls short...
Microsoft Just Threw Sony Under The Bus Over Activision Blizzard Lawsuit

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be purchasing Activision Blizzard and had the internet going wild. Sony, while playing it cool at the beginning, quickly felt the impact of the news as its stock immediately dipped down. The competitor hasn't taken legal action against Microsoft, but PlayStation has shown its concerns over the future of Activision Blizzard-owned games and argued that the merger would be unfair. Legal teams are investigating the problem worldwide, and now Microsoft is hitting back, arguing that Sony's exclusive content is not different from what it could do with Activision Blizzard.
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today

Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
The Biggest Game Releases of January 2023

Happy New Year! 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest game release years in history due to a ton of games being delayed out of 2022. So unless they get pushed until 2024, 2023 is going to be one for the books! And while we'll need to wait a couple months for 2023 to start ramping up, January still has quite a few long-awaited titles. Here are the biggest game releases coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC in January 2023!
What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?

Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!

