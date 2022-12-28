Read full article on original website
Terry Brown
7d ago
how many people are going to die in that jail until they really go in there and see what's happening these nurses suck
4
WMBF
Florence student hospitalized after fight, fall from balcony
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence high school student is in the hospital after a fight led to a fall off the top-floor balcony. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, two students at West Florence High School were fighting when one of them went over the second-floor balcony.
myhorrynews.com
22 year-old killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says
A 22 year-old Conway man died and others were injured after a shooting in the Poplar area of Horry County on Monday, according to authorities. Emanuel Melvin was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center about 4:30 a.m., said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At least two...
cbs17
Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
Horry County police arrest man wanted on federal drug charges; woman also charged
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted by the FBI out of Charlotte for distribution of meth, according to a police report obtained by News13. Corey Vance Warren, 32, of Conway, was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly refused to come out of a home on Mammie […]
myhorrynews.com
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Horry County: SCHP
A motorcyclist from Little River was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 90 in the Longs area Tuesday evening, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The 52-year-old was operating a 2018 Indian motorcycle when it collided head on with a 2008 Chrysler coupe near Pint Circle about 5:35 p.m., said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with SCHP.
‘Confused and hurt’: Family wants Horry County nightclub closed after deadly New Year’s Day shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A grieving mother is looking for answers after her son was shot and killed at an Horry County nightclub in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Four hours after the new year, Tanisha Lewis received a phone call from her sister that her nephew, Emanuel Melvin, 22, had been […]
WMBF
Documents show history of violence at Longs area bar where 1 killed, 2 hurt on New Year’s Day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 22-year-old man was killed in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, according to the Horry County coroner. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed to WMBF News that Emmanuel Melvin was shot just after 3 a.m. Sunday at the G-Spot Arcade Bar and Grill along Highway 90, between Old Chesterfield and Andrew roads.
North Myrtle Beach police identify suspects involved in alleged assault of Burlington employee
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Police Department has identified the individuals who allegedly assaulted a store employee during an armed robbery. The names of the suspects have not yet been released. It happened Friday evening at the Burlington in North Myrtle Beach, according to police. Both suspects left the store […]
Police report: Man, woman showing ‘signs of gross intoxication’ charged after shots fired inside North Myrtle Beach home
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police found 23 shell casings after shots were reportedly fired inside of a North Myrtle Beach home early New Year’s Day, according to a police report obtained by News13. John William Nash, 55, of Houston, Texas, was arrested and charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to J. […]
whqr.org
The case against Jody Greene
Editor's note: This report contains obscene and racist language that may be upsetting to some readers. This week Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will face a hearing to consider whether he should be suspended, removed, and permanently barred from the office, based on a petition recently refiled by District Attorney Jon David.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Former Corrections Officer arrested twice in the past two weeks
A former Horry County Corrections Officer previously employed at J. Reuben Long Detention center was arrested last night, December 30, 2022. Thomas Frederick Henry was arrested at 8:39 p.m. for domestic violence 3rd degree. He is currently being held at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center. As of this publication, the center listed him as still incarcerated.
Driver cited after bicyclist hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver was cited after a crash Monday in Myrtle Beach that injured a bicyclist, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The driver was cited with failure to yield right of way, Vest said. The crash happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of […]
Georgetown police investigating after man treated for gunshot wound at hospital
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a man with a gunshot wound went to Georgetown Memorial Hospital on Friday, police said. Georgetown police said officers searched the area of Dusenberry Street and talked to people in the area as part of the investigation. The man’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, […]
WMBF
Critical injuries reported in crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs; Lanes closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 90 Tuesday night. Crews were dispatched to the crash around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs. It is unclear how many people are injured. Horry County...
51-year-old dies in Longs shooting, coroner’s office says
LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 51-year-old man died after a shooting Thursday evening in Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Bobby Liles, of Longs, died of a gunshot wound after a shooting at a home on Jefferson Road, McSpadden said. Horry County police are investigating the shooting. No other details were immediately […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Two Myrtle Beach tourists robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive
According to a report filed by Horry County police two Myrtle Beach tourists were robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive in the Lake Arrowhead section of the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Horry County Police Officers were called at approximately 3 a.m....
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach honors fallen police officer on anniversary of deadly crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach community gathered on New Year’s Day to honor and remember the life of an officer who died in the line of duty. A ceremony honoring Sgt. Gordon Best is Sunday at the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Building with friends, family local leaders and Best’s fellow officers in attendance.
WMBF
SLED: 18-year-old suspect opens fire at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Conway. In a statement released Friday afternoon, SLED said the incident happened Thursday night at around 8:45 p.m. Conway Police Chief Dale Long said earlier in the day that an officer performed a traffic stop on Forest Loop Road just off 9th Avenue.
2 arrested after Horry County investigation into criminal activity in Little River due to community complaints
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested and more are expected to be charged after an Horry County investigation into criminal activity began in early 2022 due to “numerous community complaints,” according to the Horry County Police Department. The investigation began after community members were concerned about gunfire, drug activity, excessive traffic and […]
North Carolina kidnapping suspect found ‘severely beaten’ in South Carolina, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping was “severely beaten” Wednesday in Florence County, according to deputies. Deputies were called at about 5 p.m. to the 3800 block of West Palmetto Street for a reported assault, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a person behind […]
