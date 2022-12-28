ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 20

Terry Brown
7d ago

how many people are going to die in that jail until they really go in there and see what's happening these nurses suck

Reply
4
Related
WMBF

Florence student hospitalized after fight, fall from balcony

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence high school student is in the hospital after a fight led to a fall off the top-floor balcony. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, two students at West Florence High School were fighting when one of them went over the second-floor balcony.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

22 year-old killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says

A 22 year-old Conway man died and others were injured after a shooting in the Poplar area of Horry County on Monday, according to authorities. Emanuel Melvin was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center about 4:30 a.m., said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At least two...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Horry County: SCHP

A motorcyclist from Little River was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 90 in the Longs area Tuesday evening, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The 52-year-old was operating a 2018 Indian motorcycle when it collided head on with a 2008 Chrysler coupe near Pint Circle about 5:35 p.m., said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with SCHP.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Police report: Man, woman showing ‘signs of gross intoxication’ charged after shots fired inside North Myrtle Beach home

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police found 23 shell casings after shots were reportedly fired inside of a North Myrtle Beach home early New Year’s Day, according to a police report obtained by News13. John William Nash, 55, of Houston, Texas, was arrested and charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to J. […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
whqr.org

The case against Jody Greene

Editor's note: This report contains obscene and racist language that may be upsetting to some readers. This week Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will face a hearing to consider whether he should be suspended, removed, and permanently barred from the office, based on a petition recently refiled by District Attorney Jon David.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Former Corrections Officer arrested twice in the past two weeks

A former Horry County Corrections Officer previously employed at J. Reuben Long Detention center was arrested last night, December 30, 2022. Thomas Frederick Henry was arrested at 8:39 p.m. for domestic violence 3rd degree. He is currently being held at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center. As of this publication, the center listed him as still incarcerated.
WBTW News13

51-year-old dies in Longs shooting, coroner’s office says

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 51-year-old man died after a shooting Thursday evening in Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Bobby Liles, of Longs, died of a gunshot wound after a shooting at a home on Jefferson Road, McSpadden said. Horry County police are investigating the shooting. No other details were immediately […]
LONGS, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Two Myrtle Beach tourists robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive

According to a report filed by Horry County police two Myrtle Beach tourists were robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive in the Lake Arrowhead section of the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Horry County Police Officers were called at approximately 3 a.m....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

SLED: 18-year-old suspect opens fire at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Conway. In a statement released Friday afternoon, SLED said the incident happened Thursday night at around 8:45 p.m. Conway Police Chief Dale Long said earlier in the day that an officer performed a traffic stop on Forest Loop Road just off 9th Avenue.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested after Horry County investigation into criminal activity in Little River due to community complaints

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested and more are expected to be charged after an Horry County investigation into criminal activity began in early 2022 due to “numerous community complaints,” according to the Horry County Police Department. The investigation began after community members were concerned about gunfire, drug activity, excessive traffic and […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

North Carolina kidnapping suspect found ‘severely beaten’ in South Carolina, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping was “severely beaten” Wednesday in Florence County, according to deputies. Deputies were called at about 5 p.m. to the 3800 block of West Palmetto Street for a reported assault, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a person behind […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy