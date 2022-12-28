Read full article on original website
Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Property in South Carolina
Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
South Carolina Aquarium Mountain Forest Exhibit to Close for Renovations
A new year means new, exciting projects happening around the Aquarium, and we’re kicking off 2023 with a project to fortify our outdoor Mountain Forest exhibit. Beginning January 9, this exhibit will be closed to the public as we replace the mesh surrounding its exterior. We expect this exhibit to remain closed for several months, but we are confident that this work will ensure the longevity of the Mountain Forest habitat for years to come!
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing burgers, every day of the week.
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Dillon store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Dillon, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The ticket in Monday night’s drawing was sold at the Savers No. 1 store at 200 Highway 301 N. in Dillon, the lottery said. It matched all five white ball numbers drawn but not […]
These are the largest Mega Millions wins in South Carolina history
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- After no one claimed the grand prize in Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $940 million. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in the Mega Millions’ 20-year history with a cash payout option of $483.5 million. It is the sixth-largest overall jackpot in U.S. history. The first […]
COVID-19 Levels High Again in Some South Carolina Counties
Health officials in South Carolina are recommending that masks be worn in at least 17 counties due to skyrocketing COVID-19 cases. Cases in Pickens, Spartanburg, Union, Newberry, Fairfield, Lexington, Richland, Kershaw, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Marion, Florence, Williamsburg, Dorchester and Hampton Counties have more than doubled over the past week. None of the South Carolina counties in the CSRA are on the list of those with the highest levels.
The low down on the draw down on Lake Murray
CHAPIN, S.C. — Lake Murray residents are used to lower lake levels every few years, but some locals haven't experienced one quite like this before. "This is way beyond what it usually is," Luan Lam a Chapin resident said. In October, Dominion Energy tells News 19 they lowered water...
South Carolina emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 will end on Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
More people moved to the Carolinas in 2022. Where did they come from?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Notice some new faces in the neighborhood or moving vans last year? United Van Lines said that's because the Carolinas were a popular destination for people to call home in 2022. The moving company shared the results of its 46th annual National Movers Study, which found...
Prominent South Carolina lawyer David Aylor found dead in home, authorities say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — David Aylor, owner and founder of David Aylor Law Offices, has died, officials confirm to WCIV. Aylor, 41, was reportedly found dead in his South Carolina home on Monday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was not immediately released. The...
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
Heavy rain, widespread thunderstorms in Upstate, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Heavy rain and widespread thunderstorms are expected through Wednesday afternoon. Watch your full forecast in the video above. To track rain and storms click here for interactive radar. Strong winds and heavy rain are the main concerns. Minor flooding is possible, as we are expecting a...
Traffic Related Death Count Went Down Compared To 2021
The total traffic fatalities of 2022 in South Carolina recorded lower than the year before. The total death count involving traffic incidents from January 1st-December 31st in 2021 reported 184 deaths. The total traffic fatalities from January 1st-December 31st of 2022 was 162 deaths. Reported traffic fatalities of 2022 in...
Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition. “You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Krisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.
Restaurant operator in South Carolina violated child labor laws, US Department of Labor says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What began as a child labor investigation at one Arby’s restaurant location in Laurens, expanded to include other restaurants operated by the same business operator, according to theU.S. Department of Labor. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The department’s Wage and Hour Division...
SC state senator embarrassed at public intoxication arrest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A state senator in South Carolina charged with public intoxication after being found in his parked SUV in a strip mall lot said he is embarrassed and that law enforcement acted properly taking him to jail for several hours. Republican Sen. Tom Davis was issued a ticket for public intoxication early New Year’s […]
Et Cetera: South Carolina’s Historic Earthquake
Aug. 31, 1886, began as an ordinary hot and humid day in Charleston, South Carolina. Suddenly, at 9:50 p.m., the sultry summer night was shattered by a roaring noise, a thumping and beating of the earth, the collapse of buildings, and the screams of anguish and fear. Then, just as suddenly, quiet returned, all within a time span of about one minute. South Carolina had just experienced the largest earthquake in history in the United States east of the Appalachian Mountains.
Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases
(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
