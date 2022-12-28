It was brought to the attention of the City of Menominee’s City Council that a couple of weeks ago, the City of Menominee’s fire Chief Mark Petersen noticed water leaking on the ground from one boiler. In order to heat City Hall efficiently, they need two boilers to be running. However, the two boilers that supply heat to the building are both over twenty-years old and they currently shut one down. Which leaves the city in a position of needing a new boiler immediately. Menominee City Manager Brett Botbyl says, “if we get some very seriously cold temperatures, the single boiler may not be able to keep up and keep things heated.”

MENOMINEE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO