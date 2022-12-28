Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA Fans React To Latest Update About Devin Booker's Injury: "Suns Are Headed For The Play-In Tournament"
Shams Charania provided the latest update on Devin Booker's groin injury, and NBA fans had a lot to say about it.
2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month
The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
Miami Heat Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Miami Heat have assigned Nikola Jovic to the Sioux Falls Skyforce before Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
Monty Williams says Phoenix Suns checked 'every box' before Devin Booker (groin) returned
WASHINGTON D.C. – Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker remains out and will be re-evaluated in four weeks after straining his left groin in Sunday’s overtime loss at Denver. "You feel for Devin, but it's the nature of our business," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "It's the nature of a guy who puts...
Zion Williamson's Status For Timberwolves-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.
LeBron James pours in 47 points on 38th birthday to lead Lakers to win
ATLANTA — LeBron James started this journey 20 years ago, and there are times when he still feels like a kid on the basketball court. Friday was one of those nights. James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday with many of the sellout crowd at State Farm Arena cheering his every move, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121. “At 18 years old, I knew how to play the game,” he said. “I knew I belonged in the NBA, but I didn’t know what I could become at 18. But I knew if I continued to put...
Giannis Antetokounmpo joins elite club with 2nd straight 40-20-5 game
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points, 20 rebounds and five assists in a Milwaukee win on Friday night to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists.
Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter lead Kings to wild win over Utah Jazz
Kings center Domantas Sabonis posted his 12th consecutive double-double in a wild win over the Utah Jazz.
Suns Scoreless Down Final Stretch in Loss to Raptors
The Phoenix Suns have now lost their last five-of-six games after dropping a 113-104 contest to the Toronto Raptors.
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors on Friday; Juan Hernangomez to bench
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Raptors are shaking things up to kick off the weekend. Juan Hernangomez, who has started consistently as of late, will head to a bench role. The corresponding move is Trent being elevated to the starting five.
Maxey officially probable for Sixers' Friday night matchup in New Orleans
It does not appear that Tyrese Maxey’s next game will need to wait until 2023. The Sixers officially listed the 22-year-old as probable Thursday night ahead of their Friday matchup with the Pelicans in New Orleans. Before suffering a left foot fracture on Nov. 18, Maxey averaged 22.9 points,...
Suns' Devin Booker shut down at least one month with groin injury
All-Star guard Devin Booker won't be suiting up for the Phoenix Suns anytime soon. The team announced he is dealing with a groin strain and has been shut down for at least one month.
Jimmy Butler's Final Injury Status For Heat-Nuggets Game
Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available for Friday's game between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.
Juan Hernangomez playing second unit role for Raptors on Friday
Toronto Raptors forward Juan Hernangomez is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. Hernangomez will come off the bench after Gary Trent Jr. was named Friday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 444.5 minutes this season, Hernangomez is averaging 0.62 FanDuel points per minute.
