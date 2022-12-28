ATLANTA — LeBron James started this journey 20 years ago, and there are times when he still feels like a kid on the basketball court. Friday was one of those nights. James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday with many of the sellout crowd at State Farm Arena cheering his every move, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121. “At 18 years old, I knew how to play the game,” he said. “I knew I belonged in the NBA, but I didn’t know what I could become at 18. But I knew if I continued to put...

