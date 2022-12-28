Read full article on original website
Emergency town hall called over recent outbreak of violence in Eudora, curfew extended
Murders, break-ins, and shootings are the causes of a mandatory curfew issued earlier this week in the Chicot County town of Eudora.
City of Eudora enforces curfew due to community violence
A city in Chicot County is now under curfew in an effort to curb recent violence in the community.
City of Eudora declares state of civil emergency; mandatory curfew in effect
EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The city of Eudora has seen an increase in shootings over the past few weeks; now city officials are stepping up restrictions to lower violence in the community. “We’ve seen a rash number of consecutive shootings,’ explains Mayor Tomeka Butler. On Tuesday, Butler released a Facebook video where she declared a state of […]
vicksburgnews.com
A body found in a ravine near Ameristar Hotel is believed to be a victim of homicide, according to new information. The body of a white male, appearing to be between the ages of 40-45 was reported to have been discovered near Ameristar Hotel on Tuesday afternoon. After confirming the...
KNOE TV8
Bastrop shooting leaves one man wounded
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - At around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, Morehouse Parish police say they responded to a shooting near Ludlum Ave. in Bastrop. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says officers found one male shot when arriving at the scene. The victim was transported to the local trauma...
KNOE TV8
Morehouse Parish man arrested, multiple drugs in possession
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested Deaundrea L. Brooks, 46, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. With the arrest, MPSO removed a large amount of crystal meth and other drugs from Brooks’ possession. Brooks was found with the following substances:. 4.2...
vicksburgnews.com
Body discovered near Ameristar Hotel identified
A body found in a ravine near Ameristar Casino on Tuesday has been identified as Michael Shane Harris, 45, of Vicksburg. According to updated information concerning the case, Vicksburg Police Department was contacted by a family member of the deceased earlier on Tuesday. The family member stated they have not seen nor heard from Harris in several weeks. Police were informed Harris may be living in a tent and were provided with possible locations he may have set up camp.
advancemonticellonian.com
MPD investigating fire at local business as suspected arson
According to Monticello Police Chief Jason Akers, the Monticello Fire Department was dispatched to a local tire business Monday night after reports of the fire were received. Once on scene, first responders located a male parked in the vicinity of the tire shop with severe burn wounds. A gas can was located in the back of the vehicle of the burn victim.
Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. According to Vicksburg Police Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Mike Bryant, the body found near the Ameristar Hotel is thought to be that of Michael Shane Harris, 47 of Vicksburg.
Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the body was found near the Ameristar Hotel while officers were checking on the welfare of a man, adding members of his family went to the police department Tuesday morning and told officers they had not heard from him since the early part of December.
deltanews.tv
GLH Turns to "Go-Fund-Me"-type fundraising as leaders solicit proposals
GREENWOOD - The Leflore County Board of Supervisors this week voted unanimously to put out another request to see if anyone wants to take over the financially-ailing Greenwood Leflore Hospital. The board plans to put out a "Request for Proposals" or RFP, and with the help of our news partners...
hottytoddy.com
MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend
Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Police Arrest Suspects in Vehicle Pursuit
Officers with the Greenville Police Department were patrolling the area of Alexander and Gloster streets when they noticed a vehicle matching the description of one that was reported stolen. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the Chevy Impala refused to yield or stop for the officers.
vicksburgnews.com
Man arrested after leading deputies on a chase
One man is in custody after leading sheriff deputies on a chase in Vicksburg. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace reported deputies witnessed a vehicle run through a red light at Adams and Clay Street where he almost hit another vehicle. Deputies chased him all the way to Frontage Road where...
KNOE TV8
Deadly shooting in Morehouse Parish kills one victim
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Dantavius Fredjuan Madison, 18. Madison is described as a black male standing at five feet two inches tall and weighing 144 lbs. Madison has warrants issued for his arrest on these charges:. One count...
WLBT
Man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas
PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his brother on Christmas. The Vicksburg Daily News reports that Melvin Brinner was arrested in connection with shooting and killing his brother, Donald Brinner, at around 3:55 Christmas afternoon. The incident occurred on...
vicksburgnews.com
Mayor Flaggs accepts appointment to Merit Health River Region Board of Trustees
From the Office of Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.:. On the recommendation of the nomination committee, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has accepted the appointment as a voting member of the Merit Health River Region Board of Trustees. This appointment is a 3-year term starting on January 1, 2023 and ending on December 31, 2025.
Jackson Free Press
Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
Deputies searching for 18-year-old Morehouse Parish man who is wanted for Murder and Attempted Murder
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 18-year-old Dantavius Fredjuan Madison who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder and Attempted Second-Degree Murder. Madison is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and two inches and weighs approximately 144 pounds. […]
