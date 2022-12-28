2022 in Focus: The Record’s best photos of the year

Seeing is believing, and in this time of reflection, we gathered a sample of the best photos of 2022 to help jog your memory.

The images are a reminder that in 2022, and most years, our community endured a roller coaster of events and emotions, from joy and triumph to pain and loss. Here are some of the photos that captured the moments that moved us, starting with celebration:

Celebrants of Holi — also known as the Festival of Colours — on May 15 at Vattman Park in Wilmette. | Photo by Rob Lange

The Hazan family, of Glencoe, in front of their Hanukkah-decorated home. | Photo by Rob Lange

Kael Anderson gets a high-five during New Trier’s graduation ceremony May 29 in Hoffman Estates | Photo by Lois Bernstein



Wilmette Village President Senta Plunkett gives a toast to celebrate Wilmette’s 150th anniversary. | Photo by Rob Lange

Parade chairs, wagons and more are abandoned July 5, a day after the mass shooting on Central Avenue during Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade. | Photo by Joe Coughlin



Gregg Garmisa and Lauren Beth Gash — former state representative — grieve at a community rally July 9 in Highland Park. | Photo by Joe Coughlin

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering visits the temporary memorial for the July 4 victims in Highland Park. | Photo by Joe Coughlin

Joseph Sears School student Anna Mawicke is doused with cold water during the school’s Polar Plunge Feb. 23. | Photo by Joe Coughlin



Wilmette police officers (left to right) Sgt. James Pasquesi, Josh Hornbacher and Matt Barry take the Polar Plunge March 20 in Wilmette. | Photo by Rhonda Holcomb



The Record Company’s Chris Vos performs on the main stage of the Winnetka Music Fest in June. | Photo by Joe Coughlin

Ice carver Nate Johnson gets to work during Wilmette’s Winterfest in February. | Photo by Joe Coughlin

Vivi Soehn (left) and Sierra Miller in “Force” for a New Trier Kinesis show. | Photo by Lois Bernstein

The McKenzie Variety Show returned to the school stage with “It Takes A Rainbow” in March. | Photo by Rob Lange



A Jessie White tumbler twists in the air during a Fourth of July performance in Wilmette. | Photo by Joe Coughlin

Sean Hofherr shows off his Italian beef creation at Northfield Hofherr Meat Co. | Photo by Joe Coughlin

Amy Falkowski updates The Wilmette Theatre’s marquee when it loaned the facility to a film crew. | Photo by Joe Coughlin

In February, Jack Cummings became the first New Trier wrestler to win a state title since the 1960s. | Photo by Joe Coughlin

The New Trier field hockey teams celebrates another state championship in June. | Photo by Rob Lange.

New Trier senior Will Hopkins (right) reacts to the sectional-clinching point May 31 at Glenbrook South. | Photo by Joe Coughlin

The Loyola Academy football team raises the state championship trophy after a 13-3 victory in November. | Photo by Clark Brooks

New Trier huddles up prior to the rivalry game with Loyola Academy in December. | Photo by Rob Lange

Declan Forde juggles and eventually catches a pass along the sideline when the Ramblers opened the season on ESPN. | Photo by Joe Coughlin

New Trier’s Noah Shannon rises for an easy bucket during the Trevians magical 2021-22 season. | Photo by Joe Coughlin

New Trier pitcher Jimmy Ertmann delivers against the Dons in April. | Photo by Joe Coughlin

Highland Park’s Nick Blumer snags a touchdown reception in the team’s second game. | Photo by Joe Coughlin

