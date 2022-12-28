ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake roasted the Clippers for never winning a ring, but it was such a petty and boring insult

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Drake is the highest-selling singles artist in music history, and yet he is responding to NBA teams on Twitter like he is a casual fan.

The four-time Grammy Award-winning artist attended a game on Tuesday evening between the L.A. Clippers and his beloved hometown team, the Toronto Raptors. Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell played for the Raptors.

Leonard and Powell won an NBA championship while playing for the Raptors in 2019. Leonard was named NBA Finals MVP and he then signed with the Clippers during the offseason. Powell was traded to the Blazers in 2021, then again traded to Los Angeles last trade deadline.

The Clippers defeated the Raptors, 124-113, but Drake and his son were surprised by Toronto’s mascot with a ton of candy.

After the game, meanwhile, Leonard met up with Leonard and Powell and the Clippers posted photos on Instagram of the interactions.

They captioned it “Kawhi and Norm with a fan” and it was a nice use of a classic joke format. It was a harmless post and one that Drake easily could have ignored.

Drake, however, chose not to ignore it and instead posted that the franchise needs to “win a ring” as his reply. The Clippers have never won an NBA title.

In fairness, meanwhile, the rapper was given an official championship ring when the Raptors won the title in 2019 due to his role as a team ambassador.

Additionally, Drake reportedly spent around $150,000 on a custom championship ring (engraved with “The Boy” on the side) made by celebrity jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills.

Drake, of course, would not have a championship ring if it were not for Leonard — who is now employed by the Clippers. It doesn’t seem fair for the rapper, who has never played professional basketball, to point fingers on this one.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

