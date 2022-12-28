ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

FTX plans to claw back Bankman-Fried’s donations, including Murray, Schrier, charities

By Timothy Schumann | The Center Square contributor
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – The new executive of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX has a message for politicians or charities who received money from former CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried: give it back, or we’ll take it back with interest.

The list of recipients of Bankman-Fried’s political spending is a long one and includes members of Congress from Washington state, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, and Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish.

Campaign finance records show Murray and Schrier received donations to their successful re-election campaigns from Bankman-Fried of $5,800 and $2,900 respectively. Spokespersons for both campaigns told the Seattle Times that they were planning to donate the money to charity.

Under the guidance of new executive John Jay Ray III, an attorney and insolvency specialist who managed to successfully claw back a great deal of money after Enron imploded in the early 00s, FTX has said that’s not good enough.

“Recipients are cautioned that making a payment or donation to a third party (including a charity) in the amount of any payment received from a FTX Contributor does not prevent the FTX Debtors from seeking recovery from the recipient or any subsequent transferee,” the company said in a Dec. 19 statement.

It further warned, “To the extent such payments are not returned voluntarily, the FTX Debtors intend to commence actions before the Bankruptcy Court to require the return of such payments, with interest accruing from the date any action is commenced.”

FTX founder and former billionaire Bankman-Fried is currently under house arrest at his parents’ home, awaiting trial on a $250 million dollar bond, one of the largest in U.S. history.

The legal issue for entities that Bankman-Fried donated money to turns on whether or not he actually had the money to make those donations without dipping into the company till.

Federal prosecutors allege Bankman-Fried embezzled client funds from his cryptocurrency exchange to use for his own ends, including donations to Murray, Schrier and hundreds of others.

Before the FTX creditors can legally claw back some or all of that money, either the government will have to prove its case in court or Bankman-Fried will have to plead guilty.

Ray took the position of executive on Nov. 11 and immediately took the company into bankruptcy.

“Never in my career have I seen such an utter failure of corporate controls at every level of an organization, from the lack of financial statements to a complete failure of any internal controls or governance whatsoever,” he said in a Dec. 13 statement to the House Financial Services Committee.

In the wake of the Enron collapse, Ray returned about 52 cents on the dollar to all of the company’s creditors, or $828.9 million, according to a Wall Street Journal report .

As of mid-December, Ray told the Financial Services Committee that he had “secured more than $1 billion of digital assets to protect against the risk of theft or unauthorized transfers.”

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
WHNT News 19

Why the GOP has Ducey at the top of its Senate candidate wish list

A Republican Party already bullish about its Senate chances in 2024 is smelling blood in the water following Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) decision to become an Independent last week, and one name is rising to the top of its candidate wish-list: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R).  Ducey, the outgoing two-term governor, is widely viewed among […]
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Congress sends bill to boost food donations to Biden’s desk

Congress this week passed a bill to incentivize food donations in an effort to fight hunger and reduce food waste.  The Food Donation Improvement Act boosts liability protections for those that donate food directly to people in need, eliminating legal barriers that have prompted restaurants, grocery stores, farms and other organizations to throw away food…
Wyoming News

National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius

Decided by: Roberts Court Date decided: June 28, 2012 Decisions: 2. The Commerce Clause does not empower Congress to legislate the individual mandate; 3. The Taxing and Spending Clause empowers Congress to legislate the individual mandate; 5. Absent the threat to withdraw Medicaid support, the Medicaid expansion remains permissible The court's decision to uphold the individual mandate and expand Medicaid was a win for the Affordable Care Act. The court held that the individual mandate is a tax and not one that is too severe or coercive. Some were surprised that Chief Justice John Roberts supported the ACA provisions.
NBC News

Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill that overhauls U.S. election law

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted Thursday to pass a $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to the House to avoid a holiday shutdown. The vote was 68-29 on sweeping legislation that would keep the government funded through next fall and overhaul election laws in an attempt to prevent another Jan. 6. It came after votes on a potpourri of amendments, including landmark workplace protections for pregnant and breastfeeding employees.
KENTUCKY STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Rep. Cohen Secures Funds for Local Projects

WASHINGTON, DC — Congressman Cohen voted to pass the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, known as an omnibus, to keep the government open and make transformative long-term investments at the local and national level. In addition to funding critical national priorities, Congressman announced he secured $46,418,332 in funding for projects in Tennessee’s 9th District in the final 2023 appropriations government funding package, including $23,768,332 million in Community Project Funding and $22,650,000 for three research projects requested by the University of Memphis. This funding responds directly to some of Memphis’s most pressing needs.
MEMPHIS, TN
Washington Examiner

Trump's tax returns to be placed into congressional record

Former President Donald Trump's tax returns are set to be placed into congressional record Friday morning during a House pro forma session. A formal announcement from the committee is also expected on Friday. The release comes nine days after the House Ways and Means Committee alleged in a report that the IRS failed to properly audit Trump's taxes while he was in office.
Wyoming News

United States v. Lopez

Decided by: Rehnquist Court Date decided: April 26, 1995 Decisions: The possession of a gun in a local school zone is not an economic activity that might, through repetition elsewhere, have a substantial effect on interstate commerce After high school senior Alfonso Lopez carried a concealed weapon into his San Antonio school, he was charged with violating the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990. The act does not allow "any individual knowingly to possess a firearm at a place that [he] knows … is a school zone." Lopez was found guilty following a bench trial and sentenced to six months of imprisonment and two years of supervised release. The court ruled that Congress had unconstitutionally exceeded its power to legislate under the Commerce Clause.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WSOC Charlotte

House committee releases Donald Trump’s tax returns

WASHINGTON — The House Ways and Means Committee released Donald Trump’s tax returns publicly on Friday, 10 days after a vote along party lines to make them available. Former President Trump criticized the release of the records in a statement posted to his social media platform. “The Democrats...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wyoming News

District of Columbia v. Heller

Decided by: Roberts Court Date decided: June 26, 2008 Decisions: The ban on registering handguns and the requirement to keep guns in the home disassembled or nonfunctional with a trigger lock mechanism violate the Second Amendment This was the first time since the 1939 United States v. Miller case that the court took a deeper look into the Second Amendment. The court held that banning the registration of handguns and requiring them to be nonfunctional violated the Second Amendment and people's ability to protect their homes. Justices John Paul Stevens and Stephen G. Breyer wrote separate dissents saying the Second Amendment was not aimed at protecting the right to bear arms for civilians without restriction.
Wyoming News

Trump Taxes

Copies of former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump individual tax returns for 2018, released by the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee, are photographed Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The returns, which include redactions of some personal sensitive information such as Social Security and bank account numbers, span nearly 6,000 pages, including more than 2,700 pages of individual returns, and more than 3,000 pages in returns for Trump's business entities. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Wyoming News

Lochner v. New York

Decided by: Fuller Court Date decided: April 17, 1905 Decisions: The Bakeshop Act violated the "liberty of contract" protected by the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment The court struck down the New York law that set a workday limit of 10 hours, specifically in the baking trade. The majority held that the employee and employer should be able to agree on their own contract, and working long hours would not be detrimental to a baker's health. Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes' dissent stated that maximum work hours were constitutional, an interpretation held today.
NEW YORK STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
31K+
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy