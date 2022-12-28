On November 23, 2021, the homicide victim, 22-year-old Tristan Roque of Paulden was shot and killed at a residence on Alpine Drive in Paulden. After an extensive investigation by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Detectives, the murder weapon has still not been found. The Detectives believe the weapon may have been given to a third party and hidden or disposed of illegally. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the firearm used in this crime and the person or persons involved in tampering with the evidence. Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest, in this case, could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.

PAULDEN, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO