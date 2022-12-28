Read full article on original website
Related
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona Lago Gardens aids the autistic and neurodivergent
When Barbara Lago donated four homes on 10 acres of land off Dry Creek Road in West Sedona to Rainbow Acres, a 501(c)(3) residential community in Camp Verde for adults with special needs, she changed the lives of many young adults with autism. That act of generosity is now bearing fruit.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
theprescotttimes.com
Calling all Prescott Valley Residents!
Do you want to give back to your community while using your skills and experience to help guide the future of Prescott Valley? The Town has volunteer openings on several boards and commissions, including the Board of Adjustments, the Building Board of Appeals, the Library Board of Trustees, the Municipal Property Corporation, and the Parks, Arts & Recreation Commission. Applicants will be interviewed and appointed by Town Council. To apply, you must be a resident of Prescott Valley. Terms vary in length from two to three years. Meeting times and locations vary depending on the commission. To apply please contact the Town Manager’s office at 928-759-3100. For information about the boards and commissions visit the Town of Prescott Valley website at https://www.prescottvalley-az.gov/217/Boards-Commissions.
theprescotttimes.com
YAVAPAI SILENT WITNESS IS OFFERING A CASH REWARD FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO AN ARREST IN AN EVIDENCE TAMPERING CASE.
On November 23, 2021, the homicide victim, 22-year-old Tristan Roque of Paulden was shot and killed at a residence on Alpine Drive in Paulden. After an extensive investigation by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Detectives, the murder weapon has still not been found. The Detectives believe the weapon may have been given to a third party and hidden or disposed of illegally. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the firearm used in this crime and the person or persons involved in tampering with the evidence. Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest, in this case, could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
Sedona Red Rock News
Beverly Jones
Beverly Jones, 97, of Sedona, died Dec. 20. Born in Susquehanna, Penn., she and her late husband, Edward, moved to Arizona in 1982. After living in Flagstaff, they retired to Sedona. She loved cooking family meals and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents,...
Arizona teen confesses to killing 62-year-old in the woods
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has allegedly confessed to killing a 62-year-old man who he believed was trying to "get with" the teen's younger sister, officials said. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the boy came forward with the crime after his parents discovered a gun in...
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
AZFamily
Snowstorm leaves Flagstaff looking like a winter wonderland
Beltone West hearing specialist Dustin McMinn is in the studio to show us how to keep children's ears safe from those noisy Christmas toys. Valley hit with rain, just in time for the morning commute. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major winter storms is hitting the entire state on...
12news.com
RECAP: How much snow fell in Arizona's High Country Wednesday?
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Valley may have gotten rain like it was Monsoon, but temperatures in Arizona's High Country were anything but summery! With some areas reporting over a foot of snow, winter weather is in full force up north. Much of Arizona's precipitation on Wednesday was driven by...
theprescotttimes.com
Chef Alex Rivera Keeps Making Big Moves In Prescott, AZ!
Welcoming Chef Alex Rivera and his lovely wife Chef Alma Zamora to their new path as Partners with Los Pinos creating their own family Catering Company “ Abondance International Cuisine “ Chef Alex Rivera and Chef Alma Zamora are an amazing couple, parents and not only that, they are an amazing team.
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across Arizona
Not too much to say from the previous forecast with the exception of the chance of thunderstorms New Years Day for all metro areas, spanning from Flagstaff southward through the metros of Maricopa/Pinal/Pima County and areas surrounding there. Flagstaff will see 3-4″ of snow by noon on New Years, with the final tally of a foot of snow by the time the storm moves on out.
Comments / 0