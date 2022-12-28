ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

kslnewsradio.com

Nebraska gas clerk credited with notifying police of missing Layton teen

LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police say an observant clerk at a gas station in Nebraska is credited with notifying police of the missing 13-year-old, who was at the center of an Amber Alert Tuesday. Lt. Travis Lyman, of the Layton Police Department, told Utah’s Morning News that Grand Island...
LAYTON, UT
NebraskaTV

Church window vandalized in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A large police presence was at a Grand Island church Friday afternoon. NTV is still waiting on official word from Grand Island Police, but we have been told that someone threw a brick through a window at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on West State Street, according to the church.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Rivoli 3 theatre gets major upgrades

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you haven’t been to the movies lately, Rivoli 3 downtown is working on a new look. Renovations were made to the lobby and all three auditoriums. So far there has been positive feedback from the community on the upgrades. According to theater management, they...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Father, son work alongside each other at Kearney Police Department

KEARNEY – Braylen Luke has known since kindergarten that he wanted to be a police officer, just like his dad, Lt. Derek Luke. Braylen followed closely in his dad’s footsteps, attending the same university to major in criminal justice and returning to his hometown upon graduation to work at the Kearney Police Department. He was even issued his dad’s old badge number at his swearing-in ceremony earlier this month.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

New death from COVID-19 reported by South Heartland Health

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever, reported another COVID-19 death and wastewater levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 remain very high. Rising influenza cases doubled over a two-week reporting period in the four-county health district. Bever said the death occurred within...
foxnebraska.com

Woman dies in rural Hall County crash

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — A woman is dead following a crash Wednesday in rural Hall County. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just before 5 p.m. to a crash at Highway 281 and Chapman Road. The preliminary investigation showed Elaine Bishop, 82, was westbound...
HALL COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Scam Alert: Kidnapping scam making the rounds

KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Police said they are getting reports of calls, texts and emails with the same message: Your family member is being held at gun point and you'll need to pay up if you want to see them alive. Officials said this scary scenario is fake and...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Two charged in Grand Island hotel robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island men have been charged following a hotel robbery last week. Marcos Perez, 32, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking. Joseph Rivera,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested in Grand Island for possession and other charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- One person was arrested for multiple charges and two people were cited for possession of drugs following a traffic stop. The Grand Island Police Department said officers saw a vehicle with expired registration heading west on 16th St. W and Sycamore St. N. Police said they...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

