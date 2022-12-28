Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Contractor’s Spark Cited in Fire at Historic Hillsboro Home
The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office determined Tuesday morning’s fire on Charles Town Pike in Hillsboro was accidental. According to the report, a contractor working in the building inadvertently started the fire when a spark from a saw ignited insulation inside the wall. Damages to...
royalexaminer.com
Festival announces selection of Pages
Four boys have been selected to serve as Pages in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCVI during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, April 28th through May 7th, 2023. The Pages are Lincoln James Cahak, Wyatt Randolph Estep, Bryce Wilbie Morrow and Clayton Donovan Sutphin. Lincoln James Cahak is the son...
loudounnow.com
John Champe SAR Chapter Thanks Leesburg Mayor
Throughout 2022, the Sgt. Maj. John Champe Chapter Virginia Sons of the American Revolution raised its public profile with a slate of special events and proclamation presentations. It closed the year by getting one more in Friday morning. The chapter presented Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk with a certificate of appreciation...
Inside Nova
Fire damages historic former church in Loudoun County
Investigators are trying to determine what caused a Tuesday morning fire in the attic of a historic Loudoun County church turned into a home. Firefighters were called to the scene in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike in the town of Hillsboro just after 9:30 a.m., with first-arriving crews reporting smoke coming from the two-story stone church converted into a home.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Silver Line Bus Fares Return Jan. 3
Loudoun County on Tuesday will resume collecting $1 fares on its Silver Line bus routes, including paratransit bus service. In November, the Board of Supervisors approved a temporary fare waiver for Silver Line bus routes to promote the use of bus services to Metrorail. Loudoun Transit offers commuter, local, paratransit...
theriver953.com
Old Town Winchester will drop the apple at midnight 12/31
Where the First Night Winchester organization folded after 35 years of their New Year’s celebration. Old Town Winchester confirmed that the tradition of the dropping of the apple to bring in the new year will happen this year. The apple will be taken out of storage at the Museum...
loudounnow.com
On Second Anniversary of Closing, Poolesville Rallies at White’s Ferry
A long-running land dispute in Loudoun County led to a rally across the Potomac River as people living in and around Poolesville, MD, gathered today to mark the second anniversary of the closing of White’s Ferry. The ferry closed in December 2020 after a more-than 11-year legal battle between...
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Alexandria, VA
Lying on the Potomac River’s western bank, Alexandria is an independent city of the Commonwealth of Virginia and a nationally designated historic district established in 1749. It is renowned for its rich history and exquisitely preserved 18th- to 19th-century architecture. Due to Alexandria's proximity to Washington D.C., the city...
loudounnow.com
2022 in Review: A Silver Lining at Last - Metrorail Arrives in Loudoun
After four years of delays and cost overruns, the long-await Metrorail stations in Loudoun opened in November. Even the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, or Metro, was more than ready—the transit authority announced the opening date with a video featuring the titular refrain from the Lizzo song “About Damn Time.”
loudounnow.com
Not a Night Owl? No Problem: Celebrating NYE Early Bird Style in Loudoun
As the dad of seven kids, Vanish Brewery founder Jonathan Staples knows that partying ‘til the wee hours on New Year’s Eve isn’t for everyone. When Staples and his wife, Hilda, launched the Lucketts brewery’s first British NYE celebration five years ago, they added a family-friendly twist: start (and end) the party on UK time. Vanish’s British New Year’s Eve Party has grown in popularity over the years, with hundreds of early birds and expats flocking to the 7 p.m. ball drop.
theriver953.com
MSP rescue fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry
Maryland State Police (MSP) report the rescue of a fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry West Virginia. On Dec. 27 around 4 p.m. a winter hiker had to be rescued after a fall near the Maryland Heights Overlook trail. The Potomac Valley Fire Company enlisted the aid of the MSP Aviation...
theburn.com
Leesburg hobby shop will shut its doors Saturday
Sad news on the local retail scene as the Leesburg Hobbies & Collectibles shop has announced that they will close their doors for good on Saturday. This after 21 years doing business in downtown Leesburg. The store on West Market Street announced back in November that it was closing, but...
shoredailynews.com
Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Roadway closed due to sinkhole, water main break in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville roadway was closed after a water main break and sinkhole appeared Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Rockville City Police Department, the sinkhole and water main break is near E. Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue. Crews became first aware of the damage just before 1:30 p.m.
WHSV
Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
Pedestrian struck on Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive.
WJLA
Fairfax County parents call for accountability after national merit award scandal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A group of Fairfax County parents is demanding action after they say administrators at one of the top high schools in northern Virginia delayed informing students that they had qualified for a national award. Parents tell 7News that officials at Thomas Jefferson High School...
WUSA
Barricade situation going on for over 8 hours in Herndon, Virginia
A police spokesperson said a dad was holding his son hostage. WUSA9 was told the son is now out of the house and safe.
arlnow.com
Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (Nov-Dec 2022)
This past week saw 14 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $215,000 while the most expensive was $1,900,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 134 homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
