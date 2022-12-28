Read full article on original website
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
KXLY
What winter was like the year you were born
The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
See houses frozen over by massive winter storm
A prolonged winter storm has brought dangerously low temperatures and tons of snow to much of the US.
WATCH: Video Shows Montana Woman’s Bed Frame Frozen Over During Historic Cold Front
Around a third of the U.S. population is bracing for the coldest Christmas in 40 years as the country is slammed with a historic winter storm. Every state from California to Florida is experiencing strange consequences of the blistering cold, from falling iguanas to “ice pancakes” floating downstream. The states hit the hardest by the cold front, however, are those in the Upper Midwest and High Plains.
TikTok video shows frost coating a woman's bed frame in Montana as wind chills hit minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit
Temperatures continue to plummet as a "life-threatening" blast of arctic air surges into the US, according to the National Weather Service.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Rain and Snow Expected on West Coast This Week, Bringing Beneficial Rain to Ease Drought
The latest weather forecast on the West Coast said strong winds and cold rain with potential snow could unload this weekend. Residents and motorists near the West Coast should check the weather for updates. Last week, portions of the West Coast and Southern California experienced a round of rain and...
natureworldnews.com
Texas Residents Prepare for Extremely Cold and Freezing Temperatures in US
According to a recent news report, many residents in Texas are prepared for the potential impact of extremely cold weather that could unload this week due to a winter storm. In recent reports, about 50 million are expected to feel the effects of severe winter conditions in the United States, which has become colder due to the blast of arctic air.
WDTN
Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures
A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
Arctic Blast to Bring Dangerous Below Zero Temperatures to These States
Subzero temperatures could hit Kansas and Texas by Thursday, according to some meteorologists.
America freezes over: Bomb cyclone threatens Texas, Florida, Illinois and more
A dangerous “bomb cyclone” will sweep the United States in the coming days and create travel misery for millions over the festive holidays.The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting heavy snow, icy conditons, flooding, strong winds and even a few tornadoes from Thursday until Christmas Eve from the east coast to the Plains and Midwest, swiftly followed by a blast of Arctic air. Nearly 70 million people were placed under winter storm watches or warnings.The severe weather is being described as a “bomb cyclone” as it’s expected to undergo a process called bombogenesis -- when a storm rapidly intensifies...
Get ready for a 'polar plunge.' The first week of winter brings snow and bitterly cold temperatures
Astronomical winter officially begins this Wednesday and Jack Frost will arrive in full force.
Rarely seen snow devil — or ‘snownado’ — recorded whirling across highway in Idaho
“Whatever the name, it’s pretty cool!”
Wind and rain return to start off the weekend, but dries out for Sunday
It should end by 2 p.m., but a few more gusty showers are possible as the front crosses later in the evening.
WTRF
Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday
TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
AOL Corp
Extremely cold air from Siberia will send US into deep freeze days before Christmas
December has begun on a fairly mild note across a large part of the United States, but a bitter blast of cold air that will flow into North America from Siberia is forecast to plunge the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. into a deep freeze in the days leading up to Christmas.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Snow Could Unload in Central U.S. This Week; Slowed Travel Expected in Oklahoma, Dallas and Houston
With days before the much-awaited Christmas and Holiday season, the latest weather forecast warned that heavy snow could unload in the Central United States this week, resulting in significant travel delays in Dallas, Houston and Oklahoma. The recent forecasts noted that snow could unload in portions of the United States.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Weather Pattern Expected in December to January in the Northwest, Bringing More Snow to Seattle, Portland and Oregon
The latest weather forecast said a cold weather pattern would emerge from December to January in the portions of Northwest, bringing snow to Seattle, Oregon and Portland. As the calendar flipped to December, the beginning of the month experienced severe weather conditions, heavy rain, strong wind gusts, tornadoes and snow.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
