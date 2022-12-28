Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
If you’re driving to the Rose Bowl, Saturday may be the day to do it
SALT LAKE CITY — For fans driving to Southern California for Monday’s Rose Bowl between Utah and Penn State, Saturday may be the day to do it without the stress of the weather. A winter storm is expected to impact parts of Utah through Monday morning. KSL NewsRadio’s...
kslsports.com
End Of An Era: Penn State Versus Utah The Last ‘Traditional’ Rose Bowl Game
PASADENA, CA– “The Grandaddy of them All” had humble beginnings in 1902 but has survived 109 years of history like a rose out of concrete. Two World Wars, a Cold War, many Presidents, social issues and a pandemic later it feels in a way, like we are saying “good-bye” to a dear old friend who has seen us through the best of times and the worst of times. No matter what has been going on in the world, we could all put it aside for a minute on January 1 of the new year and enjoy the “Tournament of Roses”.
Ute fans heading to Pasadena for Rose Bowl, amid travel troubles
Ute fans are getting ready to head to Pasadena to watch the team take on Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Monday.
victorybellrings.com
Penn State Football: Predicting the outcome of the Rose Bowl
Penn State Football is just a few days away from the highly anticipated Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 ranked Penn State football team is closing in on its contest with No. 8 Utah in the last non-playoff Rose Bowl for the foreseeable future. The Nittany Lions used...
ABC 4
BYU football player dies in tragic construction accident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – BYU football player Sione Veikoso has died in a tragic construction accident, according to the school’s football program. He was 22. Veikoso was reportedly visiting home in Kailua, Hawai’i when the accident took place Friday. ESPN states that six men were...
kjzz.com
Utes football player caught up in flight cancelations this week on way to Pasadena
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Rose Bowl — an experience of a lifetime for a college football player. But for one University of Utah redshirt freshman, it was a messy travel experience just to get to Pasadena. “He told me, he said, 'you know, dad, this is...
utahutes.com
Runnin' Utes Close Out Road Swing with Saturday Tilt at Stanford
PALO ALTO, Calif. – The Utah men's basketball team looks to pick up just its third sweep of the Bay Area teams on the road since joining the Pac-12 this Saturday, Dec. 31, when it battles Stanford inside Maples Pavilion. Roxy Bernstein will have the call in the 40th...
A physical Utah team carries a Big Ten vibe
LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — A downhill attack that values the ball, mitigating negative plays, and is comfortable letting its defense carry the weight is the script for just about every team in the Big Ten. It’s also the script for Utah. Head Coach Kyle Whittingham has built an attack at Utah capable of scoring points […]
utahutes.com
No. 11 Utes Survive Late WSU Rally to Remain Undefeated
PULLMAN, Wash. – It took a resilient effort and some clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch for the 11th-ranked Utah Utes to remain undefeated, improving to 13-0 with a 71-66 victory at Washington State (10-3, 0-2 Pac-12) on Friday evening. In a game in which Utah never trailed, and once led by as many as 20 points, the Utes found themselves tied six times in the fourth quarter before pulling away to move to 2-0 in Pac-12 play and snap the Cougars' eight-game home winning streak dating back to last season.
KXLY
WSU falls to No. 11 Utah in Leger-Walker’s absence
PULLMAN, WA. — Washington State women’s basketball suffered a defeat to No. 11 Utah on Friday. 71-66. The Cougars were without leading scorer Charlisse Leger-Walker, who returned to her home country of New Zealand due to a personal family issue. Bella Murekatete led WSU with 20 points. The...
Penn State fans charter two flights to Rose Bowl
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State is heading to the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Ca. On Friday morning, so were about 300 fans. Harrisburg International Airport was more crowded—and more blue and white—than usual as Penn State fans began filling up two charter planes. The travelers were looking forward to a weekend-long experience leading up to the game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball's Mandi Morioka to transfer to Hawaii for 2022-23 season
Penn State will be losing a member of its 2022 freshman class, as libero Mandi Morioka announced her decision to transfer to Hawaii. Morioka broke the news via her Instagram account on Friday. The Torrance, California, native will join the Rainbow Warriors after appearing in six games for the Nittany...
BYU football gets commitment from Utah State transfer Weylin Lapuaho
Weylin Lapuaho, who entered the transfer portal after his freshman season with the Utah State Aggies, announced on Twitter that he is transferring to BYU
KSLTV
Rose Bowl Parade continues its ‘never on Sunday’ tradition established in 1893
Traditions, that are such an essential part of the Rose Bowl Parade, extend way back to the 19th Century and include a “never on Sunday” policy. Before there was a game, there was a Rose Parade, started in 1890 in Pasadena, California, where it is still held. The city was celebrating its warm weather by showing off its flowers in a parade to welcome in the new year while other locations were buried in snow.
utahutes.com
Men's Basketball Pulls Away Late at Cal
BERKELEY, Calif. – The Utah men's basketball team opened Pac-12 play 3-0 for the first time since 2014-15 after it pulled away against Cal, 58-43, Thursday night inside Haas Pavilion. First half action saw the Utes shoot the ball well (.429) but only went up as much as 25-15...
utahutes.com
Utah Ski Team Opens RMISA Slate at U.S. National Cross Country Championships
HOUGHTON, Mich. – The RMISA season has arrived for the three-time defending NCAA Champion Utah Ski Team, kicking off for the Utes with two days of Nordic racing at the U.S. National Cross Country Championships at Michigan Tech Nordic Center. Utah will begin its title defense on Monday, Jan. 2 with both men's and women's 10K freestyle, followed up by classic sprint races on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Racing on both days is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. MT.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KUTV
Talkin' Sports: Former Utah, BYU assistant coach Tim LaComb on college hoops
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utes, Cougars and Aggies are about to dive into the conference basketball season. Tim LaComb was on Rick Majerus' staff at the U, served as Dave Rose's assistant coach at Y and his kid played AAU basketball with the Aggies Steven Ashworth, so who better to assess the local teams as they move into conference play? Watch Tim with DJ on KMYU Talkin' Sports right here.
Flight trouble forcing some Utes fans to change Rose Bowl travel plans
For these lifelong Ute fans hoping to make it to the Rose Bowl, relying on their Southwest flight to depart wasn’t a risk they were willing to take.
