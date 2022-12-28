Extra Star Power: 2028 Outfielder & Slapper Julianna Jackson… One to Watch for the Upcoming Extra Elite 100

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Fields, Wilson help Trenton showcase squad depth in wire-to-wire win over Medford
When you look at what the Trenton boys basketball team became in the final month of last season with its whole roster intact, there were a lot of positive vibes and hype heading into 2022-23.
No. 5 Rutgers Prep falls short - Pete and Jameer Nelson Classic - Boys basketball
Jadin Collins led his team with 14 points and six boards but Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, could not overcome a slow start as Cardinal O’Hara (PA) prevailed, 73-53, in the Pete and Jameer Nelson Play-By-Play Classic at Widener University in Chester, PA. Franklin Jones...
Rando’s clutch shooting from beyond arc, team defense leads EHT past Haddonfield
As Egg Harbor Township settled into its offensive sets, Christian Rando didn’t wander too far away from the 3-point line. The senior guard is a shooter and loves to step beyond the arc and fire away. “I like the wing, too, but the corner will do,” he said.
The next Irish great? Camden Catholic’s Spaulding wins Mustang Classic as 9th seed
Camden Catholic freshman Sammy Spaudling did not miss his chance to make a first impression Wednesday at the Mustang Wrestling Classic. The confident 15-year-old, a resident of Runnemede, came from the No. 9 seed to win the 120-pound title at Brick Memorial. Spaulding was named the Outstanding Wrestler in the lower weights. He did not allow a point in any of his four bouts.
Girls basketball: Vineland finally gets to take home the trophy (PHOTOS)
This year’s edition of the Vineland girls basketball team is looking to exorcize some demons. They eradicated one of them Wednesday, overcoming a slow start before sprinting to a 41-27 victory over defending champion Washington Township in the final of the 9th annual West Deptford Holiday Tournament at the River Winds Community Center.
Shore Conference Boys Basketball Thursday Scoreboard, 12/29/22
Junior Owen Baker scored 14 points and senior Delani Hyde put up 12 points and five blocks to lead the Mariners over the Hawks. Sophomore Sherrod Nelson added 10 points for Toms River North. Senior Evan Weiner scored 14 points and sophomore Aidan Lunn scored all nine of his points...
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Orthopedic Surgeon discusses Lane Johnson's injury
Dr. Dhanaraj specializes in sports medicine with a concentration in joint preservation and cartilage regeneration/repair. He joined the 94WIP Morning Show to discuss Lane Johnson’s injury.
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
New Jersey’s 25 best restaurants of 2022, ranked
After two years of utter chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey dining scene took merciful steps toward normalcy in 2022. With no dining capacity restrictions, no vaccine mandate debates and fewer COVID outbreaks closing restaurants around the state, 2022 was a year of good eating for the Garden State. Many new restaurants opened and thrived. Iconic haunts continued to serve classic dishes. NJ.com’s ever-hungry food reporting team of Peter Genovese, Jeremy Schneider, Lauren Musni, Karim Shamsi-Basha and Stephanie Rizzolo was all over the state eating anything and everything New Jersey had to offer. The group got together to craft a list of New Jersey’s best restaurants for the year — a combination of new eateries that turned heads, tried-and-true Garden State institutions that had noteworthy years and some restaurants we just had to tell you about.
2022 Saw Increase In Shark Activity In Atlantic City & NJ: Here’s Why
Make no mistake about it, 2022 is a year that we saw a distinct increase in shark activity in The Garden State. Earlier this year, we looked into this undeniable situation. It’s not anecdotal, it’s true there is a noticeable increase in shark activity in New Jersey (overall), as well as Southern New Jersey and the Atlantic City region.
Atlantic City Area Residents Share Favorite Childhood Memories
In 2022, we called upon our listeners, readers, family members, and friends to share their favorite childhood memories that took place in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area. This fun exercise demonstrates how many fabulous amusement piers, restaurants, and activities have been available throughout the past more than 100 years in the Atlantic City area.
downbeach.com
Ventnor’s midnight plunge to be broadcast live on national TV
The Ventnor City New Year’s Eve Midnight Polar Plunge, will be broadcast live on TV during the FOX News Channel’s New Year’s Eve Special. The coverage will begin 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31 at Nucky’s Speakeasy. The event will be covered by Meteorologist Nick Kosir who will host approximately one segment per hour until 11 p.m., to be broadcast nationally on the FOX News Channel. The event will head over to Suffolk Avenue Beach at 11:30 p.m., with a plunge time at midnight to help ring in the new year.
More Jobs Under Spencer’s Egg Harbor Township, NJ Expansion Proposal
Spencer Gifts has announced plans to expand its Egg Harbor Township headquarters and, in the process, add jobs. According to the Egg Harbor Township Planning Board Agenda, Spencers Gifts has proposed a 27,322 SF addition to the existing Spencer’s Black Horse Pike Gifts headquarters building. Spencers Gifts has also proposed building a 4,700 SF bank with drive-thru lanes.
FireRescue1
Philadelphia firefighter-EMT, 50, dies of occupational cancer
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Firefighter-EMT Jeffrey DiDomenico II, 50, died on Dec. 17. He had occupational cancer of the esophagus, according to the IAFF. DiDomenico served with the department for nearly 18 years and was last assigned to Engine 45, the Philadelphia Fire Department announced on Twitter. He is survived...
wpgtalkradio.com
New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner
BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
Linden's Bayway Diner Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites, Website Says
Guy Fieri has dined at thousands of diners across the US and dozens in New Jersey on his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Mashed has compiled a list of the best "Triple D" diners, and for the Garden State, flavortown is in Linden. "You can get some delicious,...
Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University
The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
Comments / 0