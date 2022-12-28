ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Federal prosecutors looking into George Santos' seemingly sudden wealth, sources tell ABC News

By Luke Barr, Soorin Kim,, Aaron Katersky via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

Federal prosecutors have started looking into public filings by Congressman-elect George Santos amid questions about the source of his wealth, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The sources were careful not to characterize this as a formal investigation and stressed that prosecutors, at this stage, are only looking at publicly available filings that show Santos, when he first ran for Congress in 2020, listed no assets and a salary of $55,000. During his most recent run Santos said on a financial disclosure form he made millions from a company he founded in 2021, Devolder Organization.

A disclosure form with the Federal Election Committee showed Santos loaned his campaign $705,000.

The seemingly sudden wealth drew the attention of Congressional Democrats, including New York Rep. Ritchie Torres, who tweeted "George Santos, a former call center employee falling behind on his rent, lent his campaign a staggering $705,000. Where did all that money come from?"

Santos told the news outlet Semafor he made his money by matching sellers of luxury goods like planes and yachts with potential buyers and taking a cut.

"If you're looking at a $20 million yacht, my referral fee there can be anywhere between $200,000 and $400,000," Santos told Semafor.

A spokeswoman for the US Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York, which encompasses New York's Third Congressional District in Queens and Nassau County, declined to comment.

Santos is resisting Democratic calls for his resignation after he admitted much of the resume he campaigned on was a fabrication. He copped to lying about his college and career and to playing up his ties to Judaism, now describing himself as Jew-ish.

Rep.-elect Nick LaLota, a fellow incoming New York Republican freshman, called for an ethics investigation. Another incoming New York Republican freshman representative, Anthony D'Esposito, tweeted that Santos should "pursue a path of honesty" and a "spirit of sincerity."

The Nassau County District Attorney's office is also looking into Santos, a spokesman for the office told ABC News.

"We are looking into the matter," the spokesman said.

District Attorney Anne Donnelly, a Republican who was elected a year ago, added this statement:

"The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it."

ChaarieG
2d ago

As a lifelong suburbanite Republican, this guy scares me, because as a member of Congress he will be privy to classified documents, and nobody really knows who he is.And what is even scarier is that his family and close friends knew he was lying and went ALONG with the grift just to get him elected. I would investigate the entire LOT of them also.When did his family arrive here, and HOW they arrived here in the US.I want their financial information gone through with a fine tooth comb.It seems this Pinocchio has a lot of lies swirling about him, and he SHOULD NOT be sworn into Congress‼

