Secret Spots – Dolphin Tea
Have you ever heard of Boba Tea? It’s all the rage! And this new business in east Wichita has perfected the drink. Dolphin Tea opened just a few months ago and sells more than just drinks. You can find snacks, lunch and good company! The owner is currently in nursing school, so her family and friends help run the store on North Woodlawn.
Furry Friends – Sedgwick County Zoo
A few years ago there were less than twenty black-footed ferrets known to exist. Now, with help of the Sedgwick County Zoo, the animals are multiplying by the dozens every year!. The black-footed ferret exhibit is new to the zoo but is expected to stay long-term. The nocturnal animals will...
Clouds and sun midweek, small chance for moisture
There is a chill in the air this morning but it is still not as bad as the cold snap that we experienced last week. This will set us up for a milder day ahead with many afternoon high temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s. Nice high temperatures will come...
House fire in west Wichita prompts WFD response
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) had crews working a house fire in west Wichita on Friday night. The call came in around 8:45 p.m. from the 1200 block of S. Seville St., near the intersection of Tyler Rd. and Kellogg Ave. There are no injuries...
Pleasant winter temperatures into the weekend
The system that brought as much as 5″ of snow to the northwest yesterday has moved out. Even though skies are dry, please continue to use caution while driving through Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. A few extra minutes of travel time this morning may be needed in the...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Above average early Winter Temps; Some rain on Monday.
Winds have been strong farther east but have eased as a disturbance tracks away from the region. Locations to the northwest saw up to 5” of snow yesterday. There was some patchy early this Friday morning and with temps starting just below freezing, there were some isolated slick spots early in the day. A nice Friday afternoon is ahead as temps warm to the upper 40s to lower 50s, above normal for late December with a mix of clouds and sun.
Wet and wintry northwest, temps take a minor hit
Wintry and wet weather have started to the northwest as another system swings through. The rest of the area is dry and winds are not as gusty in South Central Kansas. We will need to monitor conditions in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska through most of the day. This is where a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through 4pm.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow ends northwest, mild air marches on
We have a strong low pressure system lifting northeast across the Central High Plains today. If you have been battling a migraine or feeling those aches and pains, this could be the culprit with the extreme pressure gradient resulting in strong winds and a pressure drop closer to the center of the low pressure system.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm to end the year, rain chance next week
Winds out of the south helped temperatures warm today as we reached the 40s and 50s this afternoon. Southerly flow will follow us through the weekend, keeping temperatures warm. Another cold night as temperatures dip back into the 20s and 30s. A few passing clouds are expected tonight as winds...
