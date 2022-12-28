Read full article on original website
theblock.co
Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to criminal charges
Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in New York, after the former FTX CEO was extradited from the Bahamas and released on a $250 million bail bond. Bankman-Fried faces multiple fraud charges and could spend decades in jail if he is convicted. Disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried...
theblock.co
Bankman-Fried asks for co-signers of $250 million bond to remain anonymous
Bankman-Fried’s lawyers ask for names to be hidden of two co-signers citing harassment concerns. The former FTX CEO will hear charges against him and enter a plea of guilty or not guilty today. Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers asked for the identities of two guarantors of his $250 million bond to...
theblock.co
Core Scientific will cut power to 37,000 Celsius miners: Bloomberg
Core Scientific will shut down 37,000 Celsius miners in an arrangement that marks the end of a months-long dispute between the two now-bankrupt companies. Core Scientific will cut off power to 37,000 mining rigs for which Celsius still owes payment, the two now-bankrupt companies agreed. Bloomberg first reported the news.
theblock.co
Coinbase shares jump over 12% following settlement with New York regulator
Coinbase shares are up 12.3%, trading above $37. The exchange recently reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Coinbase shares soared following the exchange's $100 million settlement with a New York state financial regulator. Coinbase shares rose 12.3% to $37.65 at 12:30 p.m. EST,...
theblock.co
Bahamas regulator fires back in ongoing feud with new FTX leadership
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas again fired back at FTX’s new management in an ongoing feud over its handling of the crypto exchange’s collapse. The regulator said John Ray III’s latest statements on its actions were “unfounded” and based on incomplete information. Heated exchanges...
theblock.co
DOJ seizing millions in Robinhood shares linked to FTX, lawyer says
The Justice Department is seizing $450 million in Robinhood shares linked to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Failed crypto lender BlockFi, Bankman-Fried and an FTX creditor had all sought to gain control of the shares before the U.S. government seized them this week. The Justice Department is in the process of...
theblock.co
Gemini users file class-action request against Genesis and DCG
Three Gemini Earn users have filed a request for class-action arbitration against Genesis Global Capital and Digital Currency Group. They allege, among other things, that Genesis worked with its parent company to hide its insolvency. Three users of Crypto exchange Gemini's Earn program have reportedly filed a request for class-action...
