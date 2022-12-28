Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
Nearly 816,000 apprehended, gotaways reported in Arizona in fiscal 2022
(The Center Square) – At least 815,786 people were apprehended or evaded law enforcement after illegally entering Arizona in fiscal 2022, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Center Square from a Border Patrol agent. This is out of a record 3.3 million illegal entries...
homenewshere.com
Report: Massachusetts has a considerable amount of funds in reserves
(The Center Square) – An extraordinary influx of federal funding and tax revenue collection has Massachusetts standing on firm ground, a new report shows. Comptroller William McNamara released the Statutory Basis Financial Report for fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30. The report shows the state has a net surplus of $4.812 billion in budgeted funds that have been undesignated or placed in unreserved balances under the state’s appropriations process.
