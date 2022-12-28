(The Center Square) – An extraordinary influx of federal funding and tax revenue collection has Massachusetts standing on firm ground, a new report shows. Comptroller William McNamara released the Statutory Basis Financial Report for fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30. The report shows the state has a net surplus of $4.812 billion in budgeted funds that have been undesignated or placed in unreserved balances under the state’s appropriations process.

