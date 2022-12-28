Read full article on original website
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
ROUNDUP: 10 local eateries featured in New Braunfels in 2022
Becky Wiggins (fourth from right) and Scott Rouhselang (sixth from left) work with their staff at McAdoo's. (Lauren Canterberry/Community Impact Newspaper) As 2022 comes to a close, here's a look at some of the restaurants Community Impact featured in the New Braunfels area that might lead to a new favorite local eatery.
Here are 13 places to grab a drink in the Lake Travis-Westlake area
These locations offer a variety of perks, from being kid-friendly to offering memberships. (Courtesy of Bell Springs Winery) Residents in the Lake Travis-Westlake area live near a variety of wineries, distilleries and beer gardens that craft their own spirits and import them from around the world. This list is noncomprehensive.
Skip's Beer, Wine & Liquor expands further north with new San Marcos location
Skip's Beer, Wine & Liquor opened Dec. 1 at 350 N. Guadalupe St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) A new location of Skip's Beer, Wine & Liquor opened Dec. 1 at 350 N. Guadalupe St., San Marcos. There are five other Skip's locations with this being the farthest north. The...
Cody’s Restaurant, Bar & Patio brings modern American fare to New Braunfels
Cody Couch (left) and Jonathan Smartt started the Cody's brand in 2012 and have since opened another restaurant in New Braunfels. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) When Cody Couch and Jonathan Smartt, co-owners of Cody’s Restaurant, Bar & Patio in San Marcos, heard about an opportunity to open in a downtown New Braunfels spot, they said they jumped at the opportunity.
Houston Chronicle
Exciting new winery proves this small Texas town is booming
Johnson City's reputation as a wine destination is continuing to grow. Acclaimed Texas winery Lost Draw opened a new tasting room alongside 7 acres of vineyard off Highway 290 on Dec. 8. Lost Draw acquired the land in this corner of Texas Hill Country a little over four years ago...
Comal River Tattoo coming soon to downtown New Braunfels
Nathan Alderety is the owner of Comal River Tattoo. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Chain of Strength Tattoo Co., formerly located in Universal City, closed that location and will reopen under a new name as Comal River Tattoo, 208 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, in the former Ol’ Bossy Creamery building behind the Downtowner Bar & Kitchen.
This Is The Best Pancake House In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best pancake house in each state.
2022 roundup: 8 nonprofit features from Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown plus revisit the volunteer guide
The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Community Impact wrote features on eight nonprofit organizations in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown in 2022. Reread these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year, and learn about ongoing volunteer opportunities in your area.
Best of 2022: Top 10 stories of the year from Round Rock
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Williamson County and northeastern Travis County through 6:45 p.m. March 21. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Here are the top 10 stories read in Round Rock for 2022. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Williamson County and northeastern...
How and where to dispose of your Christmas tree in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Resident throughout San Marcos, Buda and Kyle can recycle their Christmas trees through Texas Disposal Systems or their cities. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With the holidays coming to a close, here is how and where residents throughout San Marcos, Buda and Kyle can dispose of their Christmas trees and other holiday items.
San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there’s one thing for sure, they’re constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
Here are 6 stunning 'First Day Hikes' to take in the San Antonio area
Start your year off right.
Best of 2022: 18 front-page stories from New Braunfels
The city hopes to acquire the downtown Union Pacific Railroad rail yard property. (Lauren Canterberry/Community Impact Newspaper) As 2023 approaches, take a look back at Community Impact's 2022 front-page coverage of the acquisition of the Union Pacific rail yard property downtown, staffing struggles in local school districts, New Braunfels housing insecurity, soaring utility rates and more.
San Antonio's Paramour rooftop bar building sold to Dallas businessman
The details of the sale were not disclosed.
Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city.
Best of 2022: Check out the 10 most-read news stories in New Braunfels
One of the top local stories in 2022 was the resignation of Andrew Kim as Comal ISD Superintendent and John Chapman III being chosen to take over the position. (Community Impact file photo) From a new Comal ISD superintendent to local business and development news, here are the 10 most-read...
thetexastasty.com
Best Pizza in San Antonio
When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 30 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at SeaWorld, NYE Fireworks at The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also...
KSAT 12
What to know about attending the Valero Alamo Bowl in downtown San Antonio
If you’re getting ready to head to the Valero Alamo Bowl Thursday, make sure you plan ahead with these tips and tricks for attending the big game. The Texas Longhorns are facing the Washington Huskies at 8 p.m., bringing in fans from all across the state and the country.
