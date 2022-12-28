ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign OT Jarrid Williams

The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, but they were clearly not prepared and were destroyed by a score of 37-23. With the loss, the Lions are now 7-8 on the season and they virtually must win both of the remaining games to have a chance at making the playoffs. It all begins on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
247Sports

Brian Ward: report off base, he loves WSU and heads to ASU for one reason

BRIAN WARD TELLS Cougfan.com he didn't receive a $300,000 raise from Arizona State and he didn't leave Washington State for Tempe because he wanted more autonomy as a defensive coordinator, nor sought to be paired with an offensive-minded head coach. The WSU-turned-Arizona State DC reached out to CF.C to throw cold water on a report this week from Pac-12 columnist John Canzano that stated those reasons helping fuel the decision to leave for ASU.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update

The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
Arizona Sports

Former Cardinals QB Blaine Gabbert saved helicopter crash victims on jet ski

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert and his brother were first responders on a jet ski to a helicopter crash in the water near his home in Florida. Hunter Hupp and his parents had made an hour helicopter flight to Davis Island, one of the beaches on the coast as a Christmas gift before the rotor malfunctioned, causing a crash landing in the water around 200 yards from shore, Fox Sports’ Greg Auman first reported.
