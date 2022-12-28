Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Detroit Lions sign OT Jarrid Williams
The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, but they were clearly not prepared and were destroyed by a score of 37-23. With the loss, the Lions are now 7-8 on the season and they virtually must win both of the remaining games to have a chance at making the playoffs. It all begins on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
Matt Schneidman's Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
Matt Schneidman's Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
Brian Ward: report off base, he loves WSU and heads to ASU for one reason
BRIAN WARD TELLS Cougfan.com he didn't receive a $300,000 raise from Arizona State and he didn't leave Washington State for Tempe because he wanted more autonomy as a defensive coordinator, nor sought to be paired with an offensive-minded head coach. The WSU-turned-Arizona State DC reached out to CF.C to throw cold water on a report this week from Pac-12 columnist John Canzano that stated those reasons helping fuel the decision to leave for ASU.
Falcons Free Agency 'Change'? Arthur Smith Details Critical Offseason
After two years of battling salary cap limitations from the previous regime, Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot are "excited" for what's poised to be a tenure-deciding offseason for the two.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Vikings Offense
“The (Minnesota Vikings) offense is definitely loaded with weapons,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice.
Buccaneers Place Offensive Tackle on Injured Reserve
The season is over for one Buccaneers offensive tackle.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update
The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
Former Cardinals QB Blaine Gabbert saved helicopter crash victims on jet ski
Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert and his brother were first responders on a jet ski to a helicopter crash in the water near his home in Florida. Hunter Hupp and his parents had made an hour helicopter flight to Davis Island, one of the beaches on the coast as a Christmas gift before the rotor malfunctioned, causing a crash landing in the water around 200 yards from shore, Fox Sports’ Greg Auman first reported.
Cardinals-Falcons injury report: RB James Conner, DE Zach Allen out Thursday
The Arizona Cardinals held their second practice of the week on Thursday ahead of their penultimate game of the season, a visit to the Atlanta Falcons. But the injury report again paints a picture that head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his staff could be patching together starters come the game on Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals confident Isaiah Simmons can help fill Budda Baker void
TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker leaves a big hole to fill in the secondary after being placed on injured reserve this week with a fractured shoulder. The Pro Bowler’s season may be done, but the same can’t said for his team, which still has two games left to play in what has been an ugly year.
Falcons look to build hierarchy over final 2 games of season
The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons are two teams that both are sitting at the bottom of their divisions but are heading in two different directions. The Falcons started 4-4 on the season before winning one game over the next seven tries and are staring at 5-10. ESPN Atlanta Falcons...
Watch: Fans and coaches enjoy cold condiment madness at Duke’s Mayo Bowl
College football bowl season is always full of surprises, but one thing that’s not shocking is watching fans and coaches enjoy getting covered in mayonnaise during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl each year. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl is always one of the most entertaining college football games each year,...
Yardbarker
A video of Michael Bidwill on ‘Hard Knocks’ quickly catches the attention of Cardinals fans
This season, Arizona Cardinals fans have had the rare opportunity to see inside the locker room and up close on the sidelines thanks to the team’s coverage on HBO Hard Knocks. Each week brings a new discussion to the table. Whether it be Budda Bakers’ determination to win, sideline...
Here are the most-read ArizonaSports.com stories of 2022
It has been a rollercoaster year in Arizona sports. From the crash and burn of the Arizona Cardinals after a hot start in 2021 to a historic regular season that turned into heartbreak for the Phoenix Suns, at times it has been tough being a fan in the Valley. However,...
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 17 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers (7-8) might be two wins away from recovering from a 4-8 start and clinching a playoff berth. First things first: the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings are coming to Lambeau Field for a pivotal renewal of the rivalry. The Vikings scored the team’s only win by...
Bucs center Ryan Jensen designated for return from injured reserve
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be getting a massive holiday gift this week. Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen has been designated for return from injured reserve, opening up a 21-day window during which he can return to practice and be activated to the 53-man roster. Rick Stroud of the Tampa...
Devin Booker will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks due to groin strain, per Suns
Devin Booker will miss the next four weeks and then be re-evaluated due to a groin injury that he reaggravated on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns announced on Wednesday. Booker only played four minutes in the Christmas matchup in Denver before exiting with a left groin strain.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0