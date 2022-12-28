ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, "INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain.
2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month

The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
Poole scores 41, Thompson 31 as Warriors beat Blazers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jordan Poole scored 41 points, Klay Thompson made a key 3-pointer with 1:36 left and added 31, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 on Friday night to improve the league's best home record to 16-2.Damian Lillard did his best to rally the Trail Blazers after halftime and finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists.Poole notched his second 40-point game in the past 15 contests. His 3 with 2:57 remaining got Golden State within 110-109 but he turned the ball over the next possession before Jonathan Kuminga's driving, two-handed slam for...
Suns Scoreless Down Final Stretch in Loss to Raptors

The Phoenix Suns closed out the calendar year of 2022 with a loss, falling to the Toronto Raptors in 113-104 fashion. Phoenix has now lost their last five-of-six games. Still without Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet, the Suns opted for a starting lineup of Chris Paul, Josh Okogie, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton.
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors on Friday; Juan Hernangomez to bench

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Raptors are shaking things up to kick off the weekend. Juan Hernangomez, who has started consistently as of late, will head to a bench role. The corresponding move is Trent being elevated to the starting five.
Coyotes still have Leafs’ number, beat Toronto for 4th straight time

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes (13-6-5) became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season.
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

