NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA Fans React To Latest Update About Devin Booker's Injury: "Suns Are Headed For The Play-In Tournament"
Shams Charania provided the latest update on Devin Booker's groin injury, and NBA fans had a lot to say about it.
2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month
The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
Monty Williams says Phoenix Suns checked 'every box' before Devin Booker (groin) returned
WASHINGTON D.C. – Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker remains out and will be re-evaluated in four weeks after straining his left groin in Sunday’s overtime loss at Denver. "You feel for Devin, but it's the nature of our business," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "It's the nature of a guy who puts...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-19) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Raptors prediction and pick. Memphis has lost four of its last five games but still sits in third place in the Western...
Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter lead Kings to wild win over Utah Jazz
Kings center Domantas Sabonis posted his 12th consecutive double-double in a wild win over the Utah Jazz.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Timberwolves Game On Friday Night
Recording 43 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made NBA history.
GM: Devin Booker injury doesn’t force Suns to scramble on trade market
The Phoenix Suns enter Wednesday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at a record of 20-15, and news of Devin Booker’s re-evaluation timeline of four weeks for a left groin strain begs the question of what that record will be when he returns. Booker joins Jae Crowder (not with...
Poole scores 41, Thompson 31 as Warriors beat Blazers
SAN FRANCISCO -- Jordan Poole scored 41 points, Klay Thompson made a key 3-pointer with 1:36 left and added 31, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 on Friday night to improve the league's best home record to 16-2.Damian Lillard did his best to rally the Trail Blazers after halftime and finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists.Poole notched his second 40-point game in the past 15 contests. His 3 with 2:57 remaining got Golden State within 110-109 but he turned the ball over the next possession before Jonathan Kuminga's driving, two-handed slam for...
Raptors news: Nick Nurse blasts Toronto over ‘unacceptable’ play vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse didn’t like the way his team showed up defensively in Thursday night’s 119-106 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Nurse was particularly critical of his players’ effort in trying to slow down Ja Morant and company, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports.
Suns Scoreless Down Final Stretch in Loss to Raptors
The Phoenix Suns closed out the calendar year of 2022 with a loss, falling to the Toronto Raptors in 113-104 fashion. Phoenix has now lost their last five-of-six games. Still without Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet, the Suns opted for a starting lineup of Chris Paul, Josh Okogie, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton.
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors on Friday; Juan Hernangomez to bench
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Raptors are shaking things up to kick off the weekend. Juan Hernangomez, who has started consistently as of late, will head to a bench role. The corresponding move is Trent being elevated to the starting five.
Coyotes still have Leafs’ number, beat Toronto for 4th straight time
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes (13-6-5) became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season.
Suns' Devin Booker shut down at least one month with groin injury
All-Star guard Devin Booker won't be suiting up for the Phoenix Suns anytime soon. The team announced he is dealing with a groin strain and has been shut down for at least one month.
Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele make early commitments to 2023 WM Phoenix Open
The WM Phoenix Open announced on Thursday that Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns have made their early commitments for the tournament in 2023. Scheffler won the event last February en route to being named the 2022 PGA Tour Player of the Year. “With the WM Phoenix Open being...
Watch: Fans and coaches enjoy cold condiment madness at Duke’s Mayo Bowl
College football bowl season is always full of surprises, but one thing that’s not shocking is watching fans and coaches enjoy getting covered in mayonnaise during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl each year. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl is always one of the most entertaining college football games each year,...
