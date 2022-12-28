ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve — celebrity line-up and what to expect

By Nicholas Cannon
 4 days ago

Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve on BBC1 will round off what's been an astonishingly successful 2022 for Sam Ryder, who represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest with his monster hit Space Man and performed at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert back in June.

Now Sam’s hoping to provide the best possible start 2023 as he's headlining the BBC’s New Year’s Eve extravaganza, taking the baton from Y ears & Years ’ Olly Alexander who did the honours last year.

He’ll perform classic hits that span the decades as well as some special duets when he’s joined on stage by Mel C, Sigrid, Justin Hawkins and the House Gospel Choir. There'll also be a fireworks display on the banks of the River Thames at midnight, for the first time since 2019.

“I can’t think of a better way to round off 2022 than singing some of my favourite songs with some very special guests,” says Sam. “It’s been such an incredible 12 months full of fabulous blessings thanks to fabulous people, and I’m so excited to bring in 2023 with you. As always, thank you for the opportunity!”

So here's all you need to know about Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve on BBC1

Sam Ryder will no doubt be singing his Eurovision hit Space Man. (Image credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images)

Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve air date

Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve will start at 11.30pm on December 31 on BBC1 and on BBC iPlayer. The party will also continue after the celebratory fireworks at 12.10am on January 1 2023.

Celebrity guests and what's happening in Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve

Sam Ryder is heading up the annual New Year’s Eve celebrations on the BBC, with performances both before and after London’s fireworks display. He will perform his own versions of classic tunes and will be joined by special guests. There will also be some surprises for viewers to enjoy.

Sam will be joined by Spice Girl Melanie C, Norwegian popstar Sigrid, The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins and House Gospel Choir.

Melanie C joins Sam Ryder for the New Year celebration party on BBC1. (Image credit: Alamy)

The Big Eurovision Party

The Big Eurovision Party on BBC1 is a one-off concert that sees some of the biggest stars in the recent history of the Eurovision Contest take to the stage to perform their best known Eurovision bangers and ballads.

The party is presented by Eurovision legend Edsilia Rombley, with the UK’s very own Rylan taking viewers back stage to chat with the stars.  Acts performing include 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra, Subwoolfer, Greece’s 2021 entry Stefania, TIX and the UK’s Sam Ryder. The concert airs on New Year’s Eve (so technically New Year's Day) immediately after Sam Ryder welcomes in 2023 on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

On Friday December 30, a very special edition of T he Weakest Lin k sees Eurovision stars and presenters take part in the much loved quiz show. Former Eurovision performers Duncan James, Cheryl Baker, Sonia and Kate Robbins appear alongside Scott Mills, Tia Kofi, Lauren Layfield, and Sarah Cawood. The show sees BAFTA award winning comedian Romesh Ranganathan host as the players work as a team to try to win up to £50,000 for their individual chosen charity. Each round, one player will be voted The Weakest Link by their fellow contestants and will leave with nothing. After a final head to head, one player will be crowned The Strongest Link and will take the prize.

Rylan hosts The Big Eurovision Party. (Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

All about Sam Ryder

Sam became a TikTok sensation when he started posting music covers during the Covid lockdown and getting recognition from the likes of Elton John, Justin Bieber and Alicia Keyes. As a result he released his debut EP The Sun’s Gonna Rise. He was then chosen to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest, where he came second to Ukraine with his song Space Man. He then performed the song at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert and featured on Celebrity Gogglebox. Sam also enjoyed a sell-out tour of Europe and released his studio album There’s Nothing but Space, Man! earlier this year. He also joined Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor on stage at Wembley Stadium at a tribute concert for The Foo Fighter’s Taylor Hawkins.

