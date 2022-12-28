ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

Satellite sees deadly blizzard and 'bomb cyclone' blanket the US northeastern in snow (photos)

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eb4qM_0jwqnOF700

A "bomb cyclone" had widespread effect across the United States and Canada.

Fresh satellite imagery shows snow and clouds blanketing the northeastern U.S. states along with Canada's province of Ontario. The treacherous conditions on the ground Saturday (Dec. 24) and Sunday (Dec. 25) included blizzards, thick snow and freezing rain, posing a threat to travelers during the peak holiday season.

"As winds howled and snow piled up from what some forecasters called a ' once-in-a-generation' storm , so did the traffic accidents, power outages, and transportation woes," NASA officials wrote in a statement about the imagery, obtained with the agency's Aqua satellite.

Gusts of wind were recorded as high as 79 mph (127 kph) in Lackawanna, New York, just south of the city of Buffalo. Several other states saw winds blowing at 50 mph (80 km/h), according to National Weather Service statistics quoted by NASA.

Related: 'Bomb cyclone' hits eastern US as satellites watch (video)

See more

A "bomb cyclone" refers to a sudden drop in pressure of at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. Combined with blizzard conditions, some communities alongside the Great Lakes saw incredible amounts of snow.

Communities east of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, particularly the Buffalo region, saw a storm surge of more than 50 inches (127 cm), NASA officials noted. Other regions saw less snow reach the ground, however, peaking at only about 5 inches (13 cm).

Aqua obtained the imagery using its Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS). The image leading this article is in natural color, while the Twitter embed focuses on visible and shortwave infrared light to better see the differences between clouds (white) from snow and ice (blue).

Satellites are a key tool in weather forecasting and also in disaster response, where relevant. NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have a large fleet gazing at the planet, and have pledged to launch more in the 2020s to refresh some of the older ones. Aqua, for example, launched in 2002.

Elizabeth Howell is the co-author of " Why Am I Taller ?" (ECW Press, 2022; with Canadian astronaut Dave Williams), a book about space medicine. Follow her on Twitter @howellspace . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook .

Comments / 27

Shari Leonard
3d ago

man made using their weather modification programs using geo engineering patents to carry out their climate and infrastructure agendas prior to UN AGENDA 2030 being complete

Reply(1)
12
River
3d ago

Remember when TX had a winter storm and people freaked out because Ted Cruz went to Mexico? I hope Biden enjoys his Caribbean vacation.

Reply(2)
12
Brian Corliss
2d ago

Amazing we go 250 plus years and all of a sudden we have bomb cyclones otherwise known as a nor'easter.

Reply
5
Related
Daily Mail

Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff

Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jus4Net

Massive Winter Storm Coming Through The US Midwest

Currently, there is a massive winter storm cutting through the United States of America is bringing severe weather to the country with dangerous blizzard conditions affecting the Great Plains region of the U.S. The icy weather is also affecting the upper Midwest and there are expected to be some severe storms along the Gulf Coast. There are more than ten million people living in seventeen states that are currently experiencing winter weather alerts as the massive storm continues to head from west to east. The storm is expected to strengthen into Thursday as it travels bringing strong winds, snow, and freezing rain. The southern end of the storm is expected to bring some late-season tornadoes to certain regions of the country along with some strong thunderstorms.
AccuWeather

Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US

Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
WISCONSIN STATE
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
MONTANA STATE
smithmountainlake.com

Homes on Lake Erie were encased in ice as blizzard whipped frigid waves onshore

Lakefront homes in Ontario were encased in a thick, spiky coat of ice after last weekend's blizzard whipped frigid waves on shore. Residents of the Fort Erie community, coincidentally named Crystal Beach, said the waves were crashing over their Lake Erie break wall during the storm. "Then the water has...
The Weather Channel

January-March Temperature Outlook: Colder Trend In North, Mild Southern Tier

Colder-than-average temperatures across parts of the northern tier are expected to start 2023. Much of the southern U.S. will trend warmer than average during the January-March period. La Niña remains an important driver of the weather patterns across the Lower 48. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
GEORGIA STATE
The Weather Channel

Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South

Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
GEORGIA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Space.com

Space.com

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy