Coming Soon: It's the Funniest Show of the Year, the Mercury's UNDISPUTABLE GENIUSES OF COMEDY!

Everyday I check the news in suspense of news about some long delayed accountability for well-documented crimes and abuses committed openly and brazenly in public. Of course, it ain’t over til it’s over, but it’s redeeming to at least see the signals and movements heading inch by inch in the right direction again. Portland has been attacked by such a thick fog of corruption and web of lies, that it’s hard to imagine what this city would look like once the sunlight fully disinfects our systems. Call me naive but I’m looking forward to an idealize post-truth and reconciliation future where we can all unite, move forward transparently together, and participate in Portland’s global leadership, showing the world what a city can really do when they set their minds beyond sloganeering and towards honestly and ethically amplifying the best of each other in service not to special or corporate interests but in our opportunity to create a better world for all.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO