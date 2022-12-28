Coming Soon: It's the Funniest Show of the Year, the Mercury's UNDISPUTABLE GENIUSES OF COMEDY!

Read full article on original website
WWEEK
Alien Boy and Seven Other Portland Shows to Rock In the New Year
New Year’s Eve 2022 in Portland promises to be like a lot of other winter days in the Northwest: cold, rainy, in the 40s, the kind of day you’d spend inside if not for the cultural mandate to party the year away. But there’s more than enough in...
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dies of cancer
Jeremiah Green, drummer for Portland-based band Modest Mouse, died Saturday about two weeks after his cancer diagnosis was revealed publicly. He was 45.
opb.org
Pink Martini’s Portland New Year’s Eve tradition returns, with local all-stars and a rediscovered film
For the first time in three years, self-described “little orchestra” Pink Martini will ring in the new year at Portland’s Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. The two special New Year’s Eve performances – one at 7 p.m. Saturday and the other at 10:30 p.m. – will feature special guests, including the Portland State University Chamber Choir, NPR host Ari Shapiro, vocalist Edna Vazquez and Oregon Art Beat alumnus Jimmie Herrod.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Trimet Revelers Ride Free on NYE, Doge Owner Says Dog Health Has Improved, and Slow Internet for the Poor Is Real
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! The time has...
orartswatch.org
Memorial: Those we lost in 2022
The year 2022 left some gaping holes in Oregon’s arts and cultural circles, with many deaths of important artists and other cultural figures. In the music world, composer Tomáš Svoboda, jazz and world music artist David Ornette Cherry, conductor Travis Hatton, university teacher Mary Hill Kogen, and guitarist Turtle VanDemarr died.
This Portland pizzeria is No. 2 on a list of the world’s best pizzas
Travel website Big 7 Travel put together a list of the 50 best pizza restaurants in the world – and a longtime Portland favorite came in at number two. Ken’s Artisan Pizza, the 16-year-old woodfired pizzeria in southeast Portland, claimed second place on the list, which extolled the virtues of Ken’s “hand-stretched mozzarella, long fermented dough and sweet Italian tomatoes.”
pdxmonthly.com
Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America
In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
‘Anxiety-provoking’: Blanchet House hit with another smashed window
A Portland non-profit plagued with smashed windows in 2022, Blanchet House was once again hit during Thursday morning's breakfast service. With every window broken, it's another few thousand dollars in funds that could go to feeding some of Portland's most vulnerable population.
‘Perfect storm’ of violence, vice overwhelmed NE Portland block. Then the city tried something new
Sam Adams stood alone on Northeast Milton Street one day last July, trying to understand what he’d gotten himself into. “It was immediately apparent how dangerous and disordered the situation was,” the former mayor recalled recently. “Milton Street was clearly a drug bazaar.”. And not just drugs.
kptv.com
Things to do in Portland for New Year’s Eve
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Rose City has big plans to ring in the new year! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise highlights a few events happening in the Portland area.
WWEEK
Start 2023 With a Long Walk
Do you spend the first afternoon of the year cooking up black-eyed peas, collard greens, and cornbread? Maybe you start your year off by sweeping up the ashes of last night’s año viejo effigy. Perhaps, you scatter coins in each room of your house to bring forth a prosperous new year or shove a few spare bills under your rug for the same effect.
WWEEK
Woody Guthrie’s Portland Apartment Is for Sale
Each new year shimmers with possibility. For example: Maybe 2023 is the year you move into Woody Guthrie’s apartment building. The fascist-fighting folk troubadour lived in Portland for just one month, starting in May 1941. Low on cash (Depression, dust bowl), he took a gig from the Bonneville Power Administration to write songs praising the construction of Columbia River dams. For four weeks, Guthrie, his wife Mary, and their three young children lived in a second-story apartment in the Southeast Portland neighborhood of Lents.
kptv.com
West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
The Portland Mercury
I Hope It Lasts
Everyday I check the news in suspense of news about some long delayed accountability for well-documented crimes and abuses committed openly and brazenly in public. Of course, it ain’t over til it’s over, but it’s redeeming to at least see the signals and movements heading inch by inch in the right direction again. Portland has been attacked by such a thick fog of corruption and web of lies, that it’s hard to imagine what this city would look like once the sunlight fully disinfects our systems. Call me naive but I’m looking forward to an idealize post-truth and reconciliation future where we can all unite, move forward transparently together, and participate in Portland’s global leadership, showing the world what a city can really do when they set their minds beyond sloganeering and towards honestly and ethically amplifying the best of each other in service not to special or corporate interests but in our opportunity to create a better world for all.
montavilla.net
Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street
On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
It’s 18 degrees outside. A hummingbird just flew into my house. What should I do?
The hummingbird must have been desperate. Last Thursday evening, as the temperature sunk into the teens and freezing rain coated the Portland area in a layer of ice, a hummingbird flew into my house. It must have been watching and waiting for some time. In the few seconds I opened a door to step outside, the bird zipped in.
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
Portland interior designer Jerry Lamb’s antiques will be auctioned Jan. 1
The late Portland interior designer Jerry Lamb surrounded himself with high-society clients, celebrity friends like culinary icon James Beard and valuable antiques filling his downtown penthouse. Lamb collected fine art, antiquities and rare furnishings for decades before he died in 2021. Some pieces of his estate will be auctioned starting...
Record-breaking Portland homicides loom over end-of-2022 celebrations
2022 was a year fraught with violence in Portland, with record-breaking homicide numbers and the lowest police staffing the city has seen in decades.
