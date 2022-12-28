Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Apple Watch sensor has racial bias, claims new lawsuit
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new class action lawsuit against Apple alleges that theApple Watch blood oxygen sensor is racially biased against people with dark skin tones. Plaintiff Alex Morales says he purchased an Apple Watch between 2020...
60 Of The Absolute Dumbest Things People Actually Posted On The Internet In 2022
Yes, these people exist.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’
This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you
CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
9to5Mac
Which iPad is Apple’s most popular for now?
CIRP is out with a new report today taking a look at iPad. Along with detailing which is the most popular of Apple’s tablets, the new data shows how often it sells cellular vs WiFi models. CIRP notes in its new report that while it’s easy to focus on...
People are just noticing secret iPhone hack that unlocks hidden features
YOU can unlock hidden iPhone features in minutes – if you know how. There's a clever tricks that lets you into a "special club" where you can gain access to brand new iPhone hacks. It's called the iOS beta, and it's a way to try out iPhone updates before...
Tech Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App Everyone Should Stop Using In 2023
We are inching toward the start of a new year — and if you view this time as an opportunity to make a fresh new start, why not extend that to your tech habits? You aren’t the only one who feels like you spend way too much time on social media apps. If you feel overwhelmed by your social media consumption as of late and want to scale back, it can be a challenge to pick and choose which apps to keep and which to delete. Making that choice based on data security and privacy is one way to ensure you’re choosing wisely. Tech experts agree: this is the one social media app everyone should stop using in 2023.
Elon Musk Fires Twitter Janitors, Reportedly Forcing Staff To Bring Own Toilet Paper
Twitter headquarters is going from swell to smell, thanks to billionaire CEO.
Peloton Wrecks Its Future
As another example of how badly management runs the company, it seems as if Peloton cannot sell anything at full price.
Android Authority
Does Roku have a web browser?
Unfortunately, it's bad news on this topic, but all is not lost. The Roku OS for smart televisions remains the most popular in the US. It’s preinstalled on tons of smart TVs, and you can add it to your television with Roku’s streaming sticks and set-top boxes. It’s primarily for streaming video and audio. It also allows access to a few simple video games. However, many people might ask, “Does Roku have a web browser?”.
Anyone with a new iPhone should update three settings immediately for best possible experience
THE top three iPhone settings to change if you want the best from your device have been revealed. In September, Apple unveiled its latest operating system update – iOS 16 – which included several new features such as a completely new lock screen, locked photo albums, pinning safari tabs and editing messages.
Apple tells millions of iPhone owners how to ‘fix’ broken app after user complaints
APPLE has been forced to issue iPhone owners special advice on how to get around an issue with one of the company's popular apps. Just before Christmas, users started complaining about problems with the Home app which is used to control smart devices. The firm recently introduced a new Home...
Apple Insider
Best Dark Sky alternatives for iOS 16 in 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The beloved Dark Sky weather app now has just days of life left. It will be missed, but there are strong alternatives — including Apple's own. If you're a Dark Sky fan, do...
Apple Insider
How to remove the background from multiple photos in iOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple'siOS 16 introduced the ability to remove the backgrounds of multiple photos right from your iPhone. Here's how to do it. Removing the background from a single image just takes a long tap on...
The 10 Best Accessories to Level-Up Your iPad
Whether you’re looking for a belated holiday gift or you can’t figure out what you want to use your gift cards on, buying accessories for Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report iPad is always a good idea. There are a ton of accessories you can get for...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 1