Breaking: Raiders will start Jarrett Stidham over Derek Carr remainder of season

With two games left in the season the Raiders have pulled the trigger and benched Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham.

There are several factors here that go into a decision like this.

One is how poorly Derek Carr has been playing of late. Something Josh McDaniels addressed after the loss to the Steelers.

Another is the fact that the Raiders look to be all but officially out of the playoffs and looking toward the offseason and the draft.

Additionally — and perhaps especially — is the contract situation with regard to Carr.

The team has a decision to make on whether to keep him after this season. That decision is taken out of their hands should Carr be injured over the final two games.

Three days after the Super Bowl (3rd day of the waiver period), Carr’s $32.9 million base salary becomes fully guaranteed. That salary is also guaranteed for injury.

Josh McDaniels added that Chase Garbers will be the backup for Jarrett Stidham which means Carr will be inactive and will not play regardless of how things go with Stidham.