Colorado forms task force to fight online sale of stolen products

Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
The new year will ring in plastic and paper bag fees for Colorado shoppers
Colorado shoppers will discover big changes in the new year at groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies and other retailers. Beginning Sunday, a new state law will require shoppers to pay a 10-cent fee for every single-use plastic and paper bag they carry out of most retail outlets. The measure, approved by Colorado lawmakers last year, is a major first step by the state toward a ban on single-use plastic bags and polystyrene food containers, which takes effect in 2024.
coloradopolitics.com
12 Colorado cities, towns lose urban status with new Census criteria
Despite Colorado's population exploding over the last decade, a dozen cities and towns lost their status as urban areas due to revised criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau released a list of places considered urban based on their new criteria Thursday, showing almost 1,000 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. being changed from "urban" to "rural." The new criteria raised the minimum population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and added a minimum of 2,000 housing units to the definition.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court dismisses dentist's defamation lawsuit against woman who left negative reviews
Colorado's second-highest court has dismissed a dentist's defamation lawsuit against a Crestone woman who left him negative reviews following her unsatisfactory root canals, basing its ruling on a recently-enacted state law designed to block meritless lawsuits involving First Amendment activity. Creekside Endodontics of Lone Tree and its dentist, Andrew Stubbs,...
coloradopolitics.com
Nevada to upper Colorado River basin states: time to contribute to the shortfall
The Southern Nevada Water Authority, which manages that state's share of the Colorado River water, has suggested that the time has come for Colorado and its upper Colorado River basin neighbors to contribute some of its water to help with the situation at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. In a...
coloradopolitics.com
Words of caution for Colorado Democrats | Colorado Springs Gazette
It’s a familiar theme in American politics: One party inevitably claims a mandate for its agenda after voters hand it successive victories. Then, the party goes too far — and faces a backlash. That hasn’t happened yet to Colorado’s increasingly dominant Democrats, but it could. That possibility is...
coloradopolitics.com
New laws going into effect Jan. 1 include more implementation on fentanyl bill
Twenty new laws are set to hit the books on Jan. 1, 2023. Here's a look at what changes in the Colorado Revised Statutes. House Bill 22-1025: Repeals eight tax breaks that have had little usefulness. The state will gain revenue from the repeals, to the tune of about $400,000 in fiscal year 2023-24. What those tax breaks include:
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Polis — call Ken Salazar on the border crisis | Denver Gazette
Remember Ken Salazar? The former U.S. interior secretary, former Colorado U.S. senator, onetime Colorado attorney general and proud native son of the historic San Luis Valley was as close as you can get to being a political heavyweight in our state. Until President Joe Biden appointed him U.S. ambassador to Mexico in 2021. That’s when Ken Salazar vanished.
coloradopolitics.com
Wildlife mitigation projects underway across the state
Seven wildlife mitigation projects — underpasses, overpasses and fencing — have just been awarded funding, the result of bipartisan legislation passed during the 2022 session. Senate Bill 22-151, the Safe Passage for Colorado Wildlife and Motorists, received $5 million in general fund support to set up fencing and...
coloradopolitics.com
Our 2022 end-of-year shout-outs | CRONIN & LOEVY
To all the teachers and nurses for their indispensable nurturing and caring for all of us of all ages. To all the military service members stationed throughout Colorado who stand ready to defend our nation. To all those who ran for public office this past year, whether they won or...
coloradopolitics.com
Thirty years of TABOR | SENGENBERGER
Come January, 30 years will have passed since the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights went into effect. Passed resoundingly by Colorado voters in 1992, for decades it’s been a godsend for taxpayers and served as a stopgap against runaway government. There’s much to celebrate about TABOR, with its two...
coloradopolitics.com
House Democrats, state Rep. Ortiz apologize for sexist remark directed at female reporter
Two days after Rep. David Ortiz used sexist language to criticize a Colorado Politics female reporter for a story he didn't like, the tweet itself has been taken down and an apology issued by the speaker-designee of the House and the chamber's Democratic majority leader. Ortiz, D-Centennial, also reached out...
Comments / 0