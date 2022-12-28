ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State dogged by Michigan loss during Peach Bowl prep

By CHARLES ODUM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYse9_0jwqekrI00
1 of 3

ATLANTA (AP) — More than one month later, Ohio State players still can’t seem to shake their one loss of the season.

Even though they’re playing for a shot at the national championship in the Peach Bowl’s College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, Ohio State players haven’t moved past their 45-23 loss to rival Michigan on Nov. 26.

The fourth-ranked Buckeyes say the loss has left them cast as the underdogs against Georgia, the defending national champion. Ohio State has lost to Michigan in back-to-back seasons, and clearly last month’s ugly defeat left a mark with players.

“We feel like it’s always been Ohio against the world,” defensive end Jack Sawyer said Wednesday. “We feel like that’s never going to change. So throughout this whole month of bowl prep, our defense has been playing very (angry) in practice, I think the whole team as a whole has been. And I think that’s where we need to be. And like I said, we’re just really focused and really eager to get back on the field Saturday night.”

Sawyer and two defensive teammates, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Lathan Ransom, each gave one-word “yeah” answers when asked if they’re tired of talking about Michigan. Eichenberg was asked if the Georgia offense reminded him of any Big Ten team.

College football

“Probably wouldn’t say anyone really,” Eichenberg said. “You probably want me to say some team, but I’m not gonna.”

After Sawyer noted Georgia has strong tight ends, like Penn State, Ransom took his turn answering the question.

“Yeah. I feel like y’all know the answer to that, but I’m fixing to just say Penn State, too,” Ransom said with a laugh.

Defense was a strength before Ohio State (11-1) allowed 530 yards in the loss.

“It’s definitely made this team tighter,” Eichenberg said. “We were down for a little bit, and then we all came back together and we got stronger. We have each other, and that’s all we need.”

PRO EXPOSURE

TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan has already said he will make himself available for the NFL draft after the Horned Frogs’ College Football Playoff run.

Thanks to his trip to Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl, he’s finally seen an actual NFL game.

The Frogs arrived in Arizona on Dec. 24 to prepare for their College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan and went as a team to watch Tampa Bay play the Cardinals on Christmas Day in Glendale, Arizona.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady led the Bucs to a comeback 19-16 win in overtime. The 45-year-old quarterback completed all six of his passes in the extra period.

“It was surreal to see one of the greats, all-time legends, play in person, see what he’s able to do,” Duggan said.

It might be surprising that an aspiring NFL quarterback had never been to an NFL game, but Duggan grew up in Council Bluffs, Iowa, which is about a three-hour drive from the nearest NFL stadium in Kansas City.

“In high school, we practiced or had film on Sundays so I was never able to go,” Duggan said. “And then in college we practice on Sundays. Usually have night classes on Monday nights, so was never able to catch any games.”

CAPTAIN CHAOS

Michigan’s in the odd spot of losing two of its five team captains before it enters its most important game of the season.

Quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All elected to transfer over the past few weeks, committing to play for Iowa next season. McNamara lost his starting job to J.J. McCarthy early in the season and All has battled injuries all year.

Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith said losing his friends hurt, but there were no hard feelings.

“If somebody feels like there’s a situation that’s better for them, you can’t tell them otherwise,” Smith said. “I just hope it works out for the best for them. Those are my brothers. We came in as early enrollees together. We played and worked hard, went through some hard times together.”

___

AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Scottsdale, Arizona, contributed to this report.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Former star QB turns heartbreak into inspirational story for Michigan football

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- In 2018, then-Michigan offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton was in the Phoenix area looking for a quarterback. He went to see Tyler Shuck, the top-rated prospect in the state that year, who ended up at Oregon. He checked in on Jack Plummer, who landed at Purdue. And since he was in the area, he stopped by Pinnacle High School to confirm that the top quarterback in the 2019 class, Spencer Rattler, was still committed to Oklahoma. He was.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl

Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances. Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could... The post Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Teradja Mitchell “Locked In” with Ohio State for College Football Playoff Despite Entering Transfer Portal

Even though he entered the transfer portal earlier this month, Teradja Mitchell’s Ohio State career isn’t over yet. The fifth-year senior linebacker has remained with the Buckeyes throughout their preparation for the Peach Bowl, and he’ll be in uniform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Ohio State on Saturday ready to take the field if called upon to play against Georgia.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools

With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game

Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer. Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Peach Bowl Trailer Reminds Us That All the Buckeyes Need is an Opportunity

All Ohio State needs is an opportunity. The Buckeyes have that in the College Football Playoff. It starts with a matchup against top-seeded Georgia in the Peach Bowl. "With every chapter comes a new opportunity, a new lease on life," the trailer's narrator Kamryn Babb said. "We know you don't want us here. We know you don't think we deserve this opportunity. But that's just how we want it. We have fought to get this shot – a shot at telling our story of the Ohio State football team. All we needed was an opportunity at this one game, this one moment. And now, we have our opportunity. One game that can change our legacy forever."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant

Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy