The News-Gazette
RUTH ANN HARTLESS
Ruth Ann Hartless, 75, of Charlottesville but formerly of Rockbridge County, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at the University of Virginia Hospital.Born July 18, 1947 in Rockbridge County, she was a daughter of late Tom Lotts and Nellie Strickler Lotts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death ...
The News-Gazette
CONNIE CONNER
Connie Ellen Conner, 73, of Lexington died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at her home. Born June 4, 1949, in Lexington, she was a daughter of the late Ellen Jane Ruley Wallace. Connie was raised by her grandparents, Son and Annie Ruley. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in...
The News-Gazette
Judy Carter Clements, 85, of Buena Vista died Dec. 28
Judy Carter Clements, 85, formerly of Buena Vista , who was residing in New Port Richey, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. , she was the daughter of the late James Elmer Carter and Evelyn Staton Carter. She was also preceded in death by her son, James Kenny Clements,...
The News-Gazette
Willie David Brantley, 81, formerly of Buena Vista, died Dec. 26
Willie David Brantley, 81, formerly of Buena Vista, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, while at. , he was the son of the late Floyd Bartow Brantley Sr. and Mildred Virginia Keiser Brantley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Sandra C....
The News-Gazette
DONNA WILMER
Donna Argenbr ight Wilmer, 67, of Staunton passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at home after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 10, 1955, in Rockbridge County. The things that stand out most about Donna were her caring disposition, her compassionate nature and her generosity towards...
The News-Gazette
And The Winners Are …
The winners of the Lexington Christmas parade were recently recognized by Main Street Lexington. Shown here are (from left) Jay and Jessica Sullivan, accepting the award for Best Float for Boxerwood Nature Center; Miranda Fitzgerald, Rockbridge County High School Marching Wildcats music director, accepting the award for Best Representation of ...
The News-Gazette
Just Like Ralphie
Meredith Mohler, age 3 from Lexington, had her very own scene from “A Christmas Story” under the Christmas tree Sunday morning. This photo was one of the ones posted on The News-Gazette’s Facebook page as part of its annual “Christmas Morning” photo feature. PLEASE LOG...
