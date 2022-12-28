Willie David Brantley, 81, formerly of Buena Vista, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, while at. , he was the son of the late Floyd Bartow Brantley Sr. and Mildred Virginia Keiser Brantley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Sandra C....

BUENA VISTA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO