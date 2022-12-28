NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Southern Connecticut women's basketball topped the University of the District of Columbia, 67-55, in a non-conference matchup in New Haven, Conn. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. The win boosts the Owls up to 7-3 overall, while the Firebirds drop to 6-7. Katie Williamson (Dublin, Ireland) led the Owls in both points (19) and rebounds (10) to earn her third double-double of the season. She also is credited with four assists and two steals in the win. Isabella Santoro (Durham, Conn.) tabbed 16 points and nine rebounds. Zoë Amalbert (Nanuet, N.Y.) dropped 10 points, going 2-of-5 from the three-point line.

