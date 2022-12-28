ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCSU Men’s Basketball Hosts American International on Saturday, Dec. 31

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (8-4, 3-2 NE10) vs American International College (4-9, 2-3 NE10) Location: James Moore Fieldhouse (New Haven, Conn.) The Owls Network | Live Stats | @SCSU_MBB on Instagram | @SCSU_MBB on Twitter. Southern Connecticut men's basketball will host American International College in a Northeast 10 Conference...
SCSU Men’s Basketball Beats Mercy, 84-57

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Southern Connecticut beat Mercy College, 84-57, in a non-conference matchup in New Haven, Conn. on Dec. 29, 2022. With the win, the Owls improve to 8-4 on the season and Mercy drops to 2-10 overall. The Owls are now on a five game winning streak. This has been the longest winning steak since the 2018-19 season.
SCSU Women’s Basketball Tops District of Columbia, 67-55

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Southern Connecticut women's basketball topped the University of the District of Columbia, 67-55, in a non-conference matchup in New Haven, Conn. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. The win boosts the Owls up to 7-3 overall, while the Firebirds drop to 6-7. Katie Williamson (Dublin, Ireland) led the Owls in both points (19) and rebounds (10) to earn her third double-double of the season. She also is credited with four assists and two steals in the win. Isabella Santoro (Durham, Conn.) tabbed 16 points and nine rebounds. Zoë Amalbert (Nanuet, N.Y.) dropped 10 points, going 2-of-5 from the three-point line.
