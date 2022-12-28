Jeanie Kessler of Forest passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. She was born in Lexington, a daughter of Charles Chittum and Betty Jarvis on Dec. 25, 1950. Jeanie is survived by her daughter, Lorie Franklin (Greg) of Forest; three grandchildren, Joshua Fitzgerald (Ashley) of North Pole, Alaska, Tyler Fitzgerald (Cristin) of Madison Heights and Brandi Loudy (Michael) of Manassas Park; six greatgrandchildren; brother, Wayne Chittum (Donna); and two sisters, Sherry Loehr (Dan) of Fredericksburg and Jacqueline Flint (Dennis) of Buena Vista.

