CONNIE CONNER
Connie Ellen Conner, 73, of Lexington died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at her home. Born June 4, 1949, in Lexington, she was a daughter of the late Ellen Jane Ruley Wallace. Connie was raised by her grandparents, Son and Annie Ruley. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in...
JEANIE KESSLER
Jeanie Kessler of Forest passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. She was born in Lexington, a daughter of Charles Chittum and Betty Jarvis on Dec. 25, 1950. Jeanie is survived by her daughter, Lorie Franklin (Greg) of Forest; three grandchildren, Joshua Fitzgerald (Ashley) of North Pole, Alaska, Tyler Fitzgerald (Cristin) of Madison Heights and Brandi Loudy (Michael) of Manassas Park; six greatgrandchildren; brother, Wayne Chittum (Donna); and two sisters, Sherry Loehr (Dan) of Fredericksburg and Jacqueline Flint (Dennis) of Buena Vista.
Judy Carter Clements, 85, of Buena Vista died Dec. 28
Judy Carter Clements, 85, formerly of Buena Vista , who was residing in New Port Richey, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. , she was the daughter of the late James Elmer Carter and Evelyn Staton Carter. She was also preceded in death by her son, James Kenny Clements,...
And The Winners Are …
The winners of the Lexington Christmas parade were recently recognized by Main Street Lexington. Shown here are (from left) Jay and Jessica Sullivan, accepting the award for Best Float for Boxerwood Nature Center; Miranda Fitzgerald, Rockbridge County High School Marching Wildcats music director, accepting the award for Best Representation of ...
Just Like Ralphie
Meredith Mohler, age 3 from Lexington, had her very own scene from “A Christmas Story” under the Christmas tree Sunday morning. This photo was one of the ones posted on The News-Gazette’s Facebook page as part of its annual “Christmas Morning” photo feature. PLEASE LOG...
