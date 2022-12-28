Read full article on original website
Denver Broncos great alleges Russell Wilson has ‘ticked a lot of people off’ with his attitude
The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign has been an absolute nightmare, and one team legend claims it has only gotten worse
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers injury updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Kerry Hyder; Deebo Samuel could return to practice on Thursday
Deebo Samuel could return to practice as early as Thursday, says San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Of course, that all depends on how today goes. "I think he has a chance to practice tomorrow," Shanahan told reporters before the first full practice of the week. "It depends on how today's workout goes and stuff."
Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Week 17 vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Ron Rivera informed the quarterbacks of the move before it was revealed to the media. Wentz relieved Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter...
Report: Multiple Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
According to a report, a few names are to watch for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job if it were to happen. Jim Leonard and Karl Scott among the names to watch.
PJ Fleck provides positive injury outlook for Athan Kaliakmanis, Cody Lindenberg following Pinstripe Bowl
PJ Fleck guided Minnesota to another bowl victory, taking down Syracuse in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Thursday evening. That win gives the Gophers nine on the season but involved some scary-looking injuries for a pair of players. Athan Kaliakmanis started that game at quarterback and was an efficient...
Penner could make the Broncos a winner again | Denver Gazette
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is no George Patton — the legendary World War II general who said losing was for losers. “Americans love to fight,” Patton said to American troops in 1944 before the Allied invasion of France. “When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big-league ballplayers and the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time.”
Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 8 DNPs, no limitations for DT Al Woods
The Seahawks have listed eight players as DNPs for today’s practice, including Ken Walker, Tyler Lockett and Ryan Neal. On the bright side, nose tackle Al Woods was back as a full participant. Here is the injury report from today’s practice. Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status. WR...
Broncos Sign RB Tyler Badie Off Ravens’ Practice Squad
Badie, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens this past April. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Ravens later added Badie to their practice squad soon after. During his college career at Missouri, Badie rushed for...
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Dick Vermeil named Drum Honoree for Broncos game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Chiefs Hall of Fame coach and 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Dick Vermeil will serve as the Chiefs-Broncos Drum Honoree this weekend at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Vermeil was a head coach in the NFL for three franchises: KC, Philadelphia Eagles...
Vegas red-sidency: Niners fans set to take over Raiders' stadium
The San Francisco 49ers’ next game will technically be on the road. But you probably won’t be able to tell by looking at the color of the crowd. Vivid Seats, a ticket marketplace, is projecting that 49ers fans will occupy 60% of the crowd for their New Year's Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. ...
Lamar Jackson’s impending contract standoff has the NFL talking, and scheming
In some cases, absence makes the wallet grow fatter. Popular instant reaction to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s knee injury (sprained PCL) on Dec. 4 was that a second straight December spent watching from the sideline (sprained ankle in 2021) served as proof that the 2019 NFL MVP got burnt playing with fire by not signing a long-term contract extension during the first 22 months he was eligible. An “injury-prone” label would be used against him at the negotiating table. But then the Ravens got another look at Life without Lamar. One year ago, the Ravens averaged 20.2 points and went 1-5 during the...
Broncos CEO Offers Solemn Apology to Long-Suffering Fans
Perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised that the Denver Broncos' relatively new ownership group should want to take control of the franchise they have acquired. Protecting Walton/Penner group's world record $4.65 billion investment is logical, but when you add the extra $245 million the Broncos sunk into quarterback Russell Wilson, things get much more complicated.
Eagles' A.J. Brown (knee) limited on Wednesday
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the New Orleans Saints. Brown was added to the injury report with a knee injury and was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough. Given Brown's history with knee issues, his status will need to be monitored for the rest of the week, but barring a downgrade he should still be on track to face the Saints on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 8.8 targets against New Orleans.
