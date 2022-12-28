In some cases, absence makes the wallet grow fatter. Popular instant reaction to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s knee injury (sprained PCL) on Dec. 4 was that a second straight December spent watching from the sideline (sprained ankle in 2021) served as proof that the 2019 NFL MVP got burnt playing with fire by not signing a long-term contract extension during the first 22 months he was eligible. An “injury-prone” label would be used against him at the negotiating table. But then the Ravens got another look at Life without Lamar. One year ago, the Ravens averaged 20.2 points and went 1-5 during the...

