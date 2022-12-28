ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Penner could make the Broncos a winner again | Denver Gazette

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is no George Patton — the legendary World War II general who said losing was for losers. “Americans love to fight,” Patton said to American troops in 1944 before the Allied invasion of France. “When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big-league ballplayers and the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time.”
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos Sign RB Tyler Badie Off Ravens’ Practice Squad

Badie, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens this past April. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Ravens later added Badie to their practice squad soon after. During his college career at Missouri, Badie rushed for...
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Lamar Jackson’s impending contract standoff has the NFL talking, and scheming

In some cases, absence makes the wallet grow fatter. Popular instant reaction to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s knee injury (sprained PCL) on Dec. 4 was that a second straight December spent watching from the sideline (sprained ankle in 2021) served as proof that the 2019 NFL MVP got burnt playing with fire by not signing a long-term contract extension during the first 22 months he was eligible. An “injury-prone” label would be used against him at the negotiating table. But then the Ravens got another look at Life without Lamar. One year ago, the Ravens averaged 20.2 points and went 1-5 during the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Broncos CEO Offers Solemn Apology to Long-Suffering Fans

Perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised that the Denver Broncos' relatively new ownership group should want to take control of the franchise they have acquired. Protecting Walton/Penner group's world record $4.65 billion investment is logical, but when you add the extra $245 million the Broncos sunk into quarterback Russell Wilson, things get much more complicated.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Eagles' A.J. Brown (knee) limited on Wednesday

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the New Orleans Saints. Brown was added to the injury report with a knee injury and was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough. Given Brown's history with knee issues, his status will need to be monitored for the rest of the week, but barring a downgrade he should still be on track to face the Saints on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 8.8 targets against New Orleans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

