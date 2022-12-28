Straight Life Insurance Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 : Metlife, AIG, Aviva: The Global Straight Life Insurance Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Read full article on original website
Wall Street rebounds strongly on good employment data after two consecutive declines
Wall Street is advancing strongly on Thursday, December 29, due to a strong momentum in technology and growth stocks, after data showed signs of cooling in the labor market and eased concerns about future interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The mega-cap stocks of Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc climb more than 2%, also helped by a…
Numerous Facts Omitted From Recent Wall Street Journal Article On Greg Lindberg’s North Carolina Insurance Companies
A spokesperson for says that the Wall Street Journal’s recent article on Greg Lindberg’s insurance companies omitted numerous facts. 's insurance companies omitted numerous facts." -- Spokesperson for. DURHAM, N.C. , US,. December 31, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- A spokesperson for. says the Wall Street Journal’s recent article on...
Patent Issued for Digital therapeutic systems and methods (USPTO 11527314): WellDoc Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Hutchins, Carey ( Columbia, MD , US), Iyer, Anand (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Increased healthcare costs have limited patient access to appropriate care. At the same time, healthcare companies have increased provider workloads and limited physician-patient interactions. Digital therapeutics can offer a reduction in cost and a novel treatment implementation. However, digital therapeutics have yet to achieve critical mass due to a lack of a standardized value chain, lack of key processes, lack of metrics, and lack of best practices and benchmarking.
Investment Climate Panama
The mainstay of Panama's economy rests on a large, well-developed, and diversified services sector. Lying at the crossroads of the North and South American continents and the. benefits from its strategic location, with the offshore finance, insurance, shipping registry, and tourism industries generating jobs and revenue. The services sector accounts for over 70 percent of GDP, including the operation of the government-owned (since 2000)
Global Indemnity Group, LLC Files SEC Form 8-K, Current Report: (Dec. 15, 2022): Global Indemnity Group LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a. file number is 0001193125-22-306008. The contact information for this company is 3 BALA PLAZA EAST, SUITE 300,. BALA CYNWYD PA. 19004, 610-664-1500. Our editors provided additional information about Form 8-K: This is the “current report” that...
MetLife Statement on Enactment of SECURE 2.0 Act
Retirement Legislation included in the “Omnibus” Government Funding Package. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) issued the following statement today from. , head of MetLife’s Retirement & Income Solutions group, on the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2022, also known as SECURE 2.0, being signed into law as part of the “Omnibus” government funding package:
Patent Application Titled “System And Method Of Authenticating Devices For Secure Data Exchange” Published Online (USPTO 20220400009): Get Heal Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Chun, Jaewook (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Digital data exchange between devices is everywhere, with data constantly being exchanged between phones, laptops, servers, and other devices. As data is transferred between many devices, it becomes a challenge to ensure that the data is being exchanged securely, particularly when sensitive data is exchanged. Various methods for authenticating data exist. For example, many systems use account registration and login systems to ensure a given user or device is authorized to receive certain data. In other examples, a link and/or password can be provided to a device to give the device access to a meeting room where data is exchanged. These systems come with flaws, including that they rely on authentication information which can potentially be compromised and used by an unauthorized device.
States challenge Biden to lower drug prices by allowing imports from Canada
Credit: John Moore/Getty ImagesQuality Journalism for Critical Times The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Joe Biden…
Liberty General Insurance Organises 42 Health and Wellness Camps Across the Country
MUMBAI, India , Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to create awareness about health check-ups and promote the importance of having a. organised 42 health and eye camps in Tier I, II, & III cities for police officials, and several motor dealers and their customers in CY2022. These camps were organised under.
Krishen Iyer's MAIS Consulting Secures Financing for New Venture
LA JOLLA, Calif. , Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAIS Insurance & Consulting. , a new technology-based health insurance agency and ACA TPA focused on serving the Affordable Care Act, announced its launch of a first round of funding 10 weeks ago. MAIS received its first capital commitment led by its founder and co-investor.
2022: the year of the war against inflation
However, it has mostly been the U.S. Federal Reserve's 225 basis point hikes over the past 12 months- and the possibility of more- that have kept markets on edge, against a backdrop of sharply slowing growth. "If you look at the tightening of monetary policy in the U.S., it's basically one of the sharpest in the last 20 years," David Hauner, head of EMEA emerging markets…
Economists predict 2023 recession — but naysayers still scoff
On the threshold of 2023, a mystery plays on the minds of economists and regular folk worldwide – will there be a recession?. The latest entry in the yes column is from the Centre for Economics and Business Research in the UK. In its report, World Economic League Table 2023, the world’s economy will grow, but sees a hiccup during the year.
DePaul University Reports Findings in Insurance (Can Moral Framing Drive Insurance Enrollment In the United States?): Insurance
-- Research findings on Insurance are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “To encourage health insurance uptake, marketers and policymakers have focused on consumers’ economic self-interest, attempting to show that insurance is a good deal or to sweeten the deal, with subsidies or penalties. Still, some consumers see insurance as a bad deal, either because they rationally exploit private risk information ( ‘adverse selection ‘), or irrationally misperceive the value due to cognitive biases (e.g., optimism).”
