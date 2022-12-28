Read full article on original website
The Best American Whiskeys of 2022 (That Aren’t Bourbon or Rye)
We’ve already discussed our favorite bourbons and ryes of 2022. Now, we get to the fun stuff: Everything else in the American whiskey world. Wheated whiskey, single malts, peated malts, bottled whiskey cocktails, whiskey with unusual barrel finishes — these are the areas where distillers (and blenders) can loosen the industry shackles and show some creativity.
The 26 Best Tequila Brands for Sipping, Shots & Margaritas According to Master Distillers
In the world of spirits, tequila is currently having a moment. According to recent market research, tequila has seen significant growth in bars and restaurants across the country over the last couple of years. It makes sense—with its sweet, smooth taste, tequila is incredibly versatile and can be enjoyed in margaritas and other yummy cocktails as well as sipped straight or over ice.
