This Stuck Trash Truck Is Exactly How 2022 Has Us Feeling
In case you didn't see the story earlier today, a report from KAMR Local 4 News stated that a City of Amarillo trash truck got stuck under an overpass on 45th. The story doesn't mention any injuries, and for that we are grateful. Looking at the photos, I could only think one thought.
‘Amarillo by Morning’: Terry Stafford thinks of home, and home remembers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether or not you’re headed up from San Antone with everything, or just what you’ve got on – if you lost your saddle in Houston and broke your leg in Santa Fe, you might have Amarillo on your mind. At least, that was the wager of Terry LaVerne Stafford when he […]
Myhighplains.com
Jeff Williams Interviewed on Hey Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett is back with another great podcast episode, this one featuring Voice Actor and Chiropractor Jeff S. Williams. A conversation with chiropractor and voice actor Jeff S. Williams, who currently juggles two careers: He’s the owner of Creek Stone Integrated Medical, which combines chiropractic work with acupuncture, a nurse practitioner, and massage and spa services. But he’s also a voiceover artist in high demand, thanks to his folksy, working-man baritone and a side gig he experimented with during the pandemic. Williams shares with host Jason Boyett how each of these careers began and why, in Amarillo, no one bats an eye when their chiropractor also records a lot of radio ads. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative, La-Z-Boy of Amarillo, and Leslie Massey Farmer’s Insurance.
KFDA
GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
Myhighplains.com
Carpet Tech Covering Adoption Fee for Pet of the Week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management is reminding people to be mindful of their pet as you celebrate the New Year when it comes to being around more people, more noises, and stress.
New Year’s Eve Parties In Amarillo? Here’s Some Good Ones.
Out with the old and in with the new! That's the beauty of New Year's Eve, we get a chance to party our faces off and tell the year to kick rocks. We look ahead to what the next 365 days will bring us, hopefully, better than the previous year.
kgncnewsnow.com
Liquor Stores In Amarillo to Close 61 Hours Over New Years Holiday
New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. All Texas liquors will be closed for 61 hours over the New Years Day holiday. According to Texas law, if a holiday falls on a Sunday Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday. The law has the backing...
abc7amarillo.com
LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo targeted by vandals
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo was targeted by vandals. Someone white washed an outside wall and broke a glass door overnight at After Life Clothier Haus. Dominique Segovia said she discovered the vandalism when she opened the store Wednesday. Segovia said the wall...
KFDA
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
The Influential Faith Healer Who Met His End In Amarillo, TX
I don't know what it is about Amarillo that makes it pop up in the strangest places. Somehow, it seems like Yellow City just has a way of showing up. For instance, are you familiar with the way that Amarillo is attached to a highly influential and controversial faith healer?
Successful 2022 for Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 2022 has been a big year for the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society and despite several setbacks, they are continuing to rescue animals in need. After being housed at the City of Amarillo animal shelter since the 70s, APHS moved into its own location in August of 2022. Now, in their new foster-based […]
Crazy Random Confrontation In Amarillo Target Parking Lot
When it comes to parking lot scuffles, the first location that comes to mind would be a Walmart parking lot—not saying that Walmart is necessarily a "bad" place to be, it's just that the energy there feels like a brutal free-for-all. The nice thing about Target is that when...
Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See
It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
Strange Creature That Looks Like a Werewolf Leaves Amarillo, Texas Guessing
Is there a cryptid living in Texas?
[PHOTOS] Life On The Lake Is Beautiful in This $1.2 Million Home For Sale in Amarillo
There's two kinds of people in the world: spring/summer people and fall/winter people. If you're one of the spring/summer folks, then I'm pretty sure you're not a happy camper right about now. Well, good news. I went window shopping on Zillow and found just the right house for you. It's...
City of Amarillo reports broken water line at Globe-News Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Wednesday that a recently broken water line has caused damage to the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts and led to an upcoming event shifting locations. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, officials said a water line on the […]
KFDA
Code Blue Warming Station serves over 100 people during Arctic blast, needs donations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The inclement weather last week brought in the most people the Code Blue Warming Station has seen this winter. The station remained open for four days straight and served 108 people. “We get so many people, I mean there are a lot of people that I...
Gang Violence On The Rise In Amarillo. How Will Police Stop It?
As we wrap up 2022, we look back at all the good, bad, and entertaining things about Amarillo. Crime rose even more, which clearly falls into the bad category. Some new businesses and restaurants opened up and that's good. Unfortunately, it will always be the bad that outweighs the good....
Amarillo seeks further clarification in Civic Center lawsuit judgment
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s legal team is looking for further clarification from retired Judge William Sowder in relation to the judgment in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Sowder ruled that the city of Amarillo could not use $260 million in […]
KFDA
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare enforces the safe outdoor dogs act
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is issuing a warning to pet owners about inclement weather and the law when it comes to keeping dogs outside. Field Services Manager Ty Vernon at AAMW said during this last arctic blast, there was an uptick in calls for dogs being chained up outside, which is in violation of the recently passed safe outdoor dogs act.
US105
