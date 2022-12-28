ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Myhighplains.com

Jeff Williams Interviewed on Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett is back with another great podcast episode, this one featuring Voice Actor and Chiropractor Jeff S. Williams. A conversation with chiropractor and voice actor Jeff S. Williams, who currently juggles two careers: He’s the owner of Creek Stone Integrated Medical, which combines chiropractic work with acupuncture, a nurse practitioner, and massage and spa services. But he’s also a voiceover artist in high demand, thanks to his folksy, working-man baritone and a side gig he experimented with during the pandemic. Williams shares with host Jason Boyett how each of these careers began and why, in Amarillo, no one bats an eye when their chiropractor also records a lot of radio ads. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative, La-Z-Boy of Amarillo, and Leslie Massey Farmer’s Insurance.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Carpet Tech Covering Adoption Fee for Pet of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management is reminding people to be mindful of their pet as you celebrate the New Year when it comes to being around more people, more noises, and stress.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Liquor Stores In Amarillo to Close 61 Hours Over New Years Holiday

New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. All Texas liquors will be closed for 61 hours over the New Years Day holiday. According to Texas law, if a holiday falls on a Sunday Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday. The law has the backing...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo targeted by vandals

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo was targeted by vandals. Someone white washed an outside wall and broke a glass door overnight at After Life Clothier Haus. Dominique Segovia said she discovered the vandalism when she opened the store Wednesday. Segovia said the wall...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo seeks further clarification in Civic Center lawsuit judgment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s legal team is looking for further clarification from retired Judge William Sowder in relation to the judgment in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Sowder ruled that the city of Amarillo could not use $260 million in […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare enforces the safe outdoor dogs act

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is issuing a warning to pet owners about inclement weather and the law when it comes to keeping dogs outside. Field Services Manager Ty Vernon at AAMW said during this last arctic blast, there was an uptick in calls for dogs being chained up outside, which is in violation of the recently passed safe outdoor dogs act.
AMARILLO, TX
US105

US105

