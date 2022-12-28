ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Startups May Become the Next Expedia or PayPal

By Dan Weil
Are you someone who likes to invest in technology-stock IPOs or in tech stocks shortly after their IPOs? If so, you might take a look at CoworkingCafe’s list of the top 10 tech startups.

CoworkingCafe is an online browsing and booking site for coworking spaces.

The list includes the companies that started this year and have garnered the most preseed and seed investments.

But be careful: Six of the companies focus on cryptocurrencies. And that volatile industry has proved to provide plenty of opportunities for enormous losses, as you know.

In any case, preseed is “the earliest stage of funding, focusing on early-stage product development,” the report said. “It prepares the company to maximize its future fundraising potential by assembling a core team and building and testing a product”

Investors "provide the necessary capital to get the startup running, in exchange for equity,” the report said.

Meanwhile, “companies in the seed-funding stage are expected to have proven product viability, a validated value proposition, as well as a certain degree of traction in the market,” the report said.

“Seed funding is the first official round of formal investing that follows preseed funding but precedes funding Series A, B and C.”

The Top 5 Companies for Preseed Investments

Iluma. Industry: cryptocurrency, software, webOS. Total funding: $5.5 million. The company “promises to create autonomous solutions to onboard, manage, support and engage decentralized autonomous organizations,” CoworkingCafé said in its report. That’s “a new, blockchain-based iteration of the [Internet].”

Fun. Industry: blockchain, web development. Total funding: $3.9 million. Fun hopes to leverage new blockchain technology to build cross-chained wallet infrastructure. Its lead investor is JAM Fund, a venture capital firm known for backing companies with vision and an ambition to disrupt, the report said.

Airstack. Industry: blockchain, developer [application programing interface]. Total funding: $3.8 million. The company has received funding from 21 investors. “This promising startup is on a mission to enable the best API connections across blockchain networks and make web3 data public, easily browsable and consumable,” CoworkingCafe said.

Libristrip. Industry: artificial intelligence, information technology, software, travel. Total funding: $3.1 million. The company’s funding “proves that the limited global mobility during the past few years did little to diminish the optimism around travel apps,” CoworkingCafe said. “The Libristrip app enables users to search, book, and manage their trip, as well as plan and reserve activities.”

Kalder. Industry: apps, cryptocurrency, digital marketing. Total funding: $3 million. The company is a web3 platform that is “set to help brands drive engagement, onboard new users and reward loyal ones,” the report said. “With the product itself still in the pipeline, in this initial phase Kalder is building a waitlist for early adopters.” The company drew 10 investors in preseed funding.

The Top Five Companies for Seed Investments

Trust Machines. Industry: bitcoin, blockchain. Total funding: $150 million. The funding came from seven investors. “Trust Machine’s vision to build the largest ecosystem of bitcoin applications … presents great potential and seems to have gained a significant amount of trust among business investors in a short period of time,” the report said.

Ascertain. Industry: artificial intelligence, healthcare, medical. Total funding: $100 million. “The company provides a one-of-a-kind solution for the health-care system’s most pressing quality, equity and cost problems,” the report said. “Their main focus is to help launch AI-based health technology companies that would ultimately improve the quality of care and make it more accessible to the public.”

Co:Create. Industry: bitcoin, cryptocurrency. Total funding: $25 million. It received funding from seven investors in October, including famed venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. “What’s unique about Co:Create is that the company focuses on helping web3 brands and communities to develop and leverage native tokens,” the report said.

CreatorDAO. Industry: cryptocurrency, financial services, financial technology. Total funding: $20 million. It had 28 investors this year, including a subsidiary of Andreessen Horowitz. “CreatorDAO’s ultimate goal is to empower content creators, enable them to learn from experts and further their careers,” the report said. “Established creators like Paris Hilton and The Chainsmokers are already backing up this promising startup’s growth.”

Ethernal Labs. Industry: 3D technology, blockchain, ethereum. Total funding: $20 million. Its investors include former Alphabet CEO Eric Schmidt. “Ethernal Labs is even dipping its toes into the metaverse,” the report said.

Related
Interesting Engineering

Why blockchain will remain a big deal in 2023 and beyond

As 2022 draws to a close, the cryptocurrency market is under great scrutiny. From the crypto winter of 2021 that saw Bitcoin lose almost a third of its value and other cryptocurrencies follow suit to security issues with crypto exchanges, bridges, and web 3.0 apps, and of course, FTX’s dramatic failure, it’s almost impossible to disbelieve tales of gloom. However, looking at the forecasts for 2023, it appears the market may rebound, and now may even be an ideal moment to invest.
dailyhodl.com

Financial Giant Fidelity Files Trademark Applications for NFT Marketplace in the Metaverse

Fidelity Investments has filed a trademark application that reveals the financial services giant’s plans for the metaverse and digital collectibles. On digital collectibles, Fidelity Investments says in the trademark application dated December 21st that it plans to offer an “online marketplace for buyers and sellers of digital media, namely, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) featuring textual and graphic content.”
CoinTelegraph

Tech Investment Show set to connect leading Web3 investors with builders

Tech Investment Show is staying on top of both the tech industry and emerging ideas throughout the world, as investors are confident in South-East Asia’s long-term prospects and spreading their bets through creativity, passion and tech knowledge from builders. Tech Investment Show brings banking, cloud funding, enterprise financial software, investment management, insurance tech, payment technology, education, health, e-commerce, Web3, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, the Metaverse, non-fungible tokens, digital assets and more. It’s crucial to comprehend these ideas and the most recent technical advancements to maximize results.
TheStreet

MicroStrategy Sells Bitcoin For the First Time

MicroStrategy, the company of Michael Saylor, one of the most fervent evangelists of Bitcoin, has sold the king of cryptocurrencies. The move was made recently, according to a regulatory filing. The firm said it bought approximately 2,395 bitcoins for approximately $42.8 million in cash, at an average price of approximately...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto

Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis

Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
TheStreet

Crypto's Disastrous Year Continues With Another Closure

The crypto winter just got a bit colder. Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said it had decided to cease its operations in Japan and deregister from the country's regulatory agency as of Jan. 31. The company said the move reflects "current market conditions" in the country as well as a weak global...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ether to Rise in 2023, Beating Major Altcoins – Coinbase Predicts

Coinbase Institutional predicts that BTC and ETH could surge in 2023. The exchange is also optimistic about the future of DeFi and self-custody wallets. Coinbase Institutional has released a series of predictions on Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, and crypto mining in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report. The exchange predicts significant growth in major cryptocurrencies, particularly BTC and ETH, next year. Not so for the non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies besides Ethereum. The research predicts an extended crypto winter in the segment.
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
TheStreet

Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here’s the Trade.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report stock isn’t joining Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Free Report epic stock-price unraveling. But it is joining it on the 52-week-low list. This is not too surprising, as the tech giant broke below a key support level earlier this month. And on Wednesday Apple shares fell 2.6%, touching 52-week lows for a second session.
u.today

Here's How XRP Can Become Stablecoin, Explains XRPL Lead Developer

XRP Ledger and Xumm Wallet lead developer Wietse Wind, in an interaction with one of his followers, revealed a theoretical scenario in which XRP could become a stablecoin. Wind's concept followed after he stated that 1 XRP equals 1 XRP directly, in the manner of Michael Saylor or Changpeng Zhao.
