Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado’s Poorest County Has 10 Cool Things Going for It
Costilla County might be the poorest county in Colorado, but this part of the state is extremely rich in history and historic places that are significant to the story of Colorado. Some people may think there is nothing to see or do in the poorest part of Colorado, but that...
See Inside Supermax + Other Notorious Colorado Prisons and Jails
Colorado is a beautiful state known for things like its world-famous ski mountains, stunning examples of mother nature, and even South Park. However, Colorado is also famous for being home to numerous prisons, including one that houses the worst of the worst. Keep scrolling to learn more and take virtual...
5 new Colorado laws and what they mean for your wallet
The new year will bring new laws for Coloradans, and some may have an impact on the average resident's wallet.
KDVR.com
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment
The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the story. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the...
coloradooutdoorsmag.com
CPW Wildlife Officers are Well-trained, Ready for Wolves
From training in Wyoming to investigations on the ground in North Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are well-trained and ready for wolves. When wolves were suspected of killing livestock on the Park Range Ranch in North Park in October, ranch manager Johnny Schmidt called Colorado Parks and Wildlife and studied the response of CPW District Wildlife Manager Zach Weaver.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Prepare for some new costs of being employed in 2023 in Colorado
As another year begins, so do some new state laws. And 2023 has a major one that will hit many workers’ paychecks almost immediately. Paid family leave, which Colorado voters approved in 2020, will cost roughly $4.33 per week for a worker who makes $50,000 a year. In return, that worker will be eligible for up to 12 weeks (or 16 weeks for complicated births) starting in 2024. This isn’t a vacation fund, but kind of an emergency fund that will provide workers paid time off to have a baby or take care of sick loved ones or themselves.
Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad
Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area
Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst...
Leapin’ Lizards: This Dinosaur-Looking Reptile Lives in Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado is home to hundreds of different species of wildlife. From the tiniest amphibians, such as northern leopard frogs to massive mammals, like moose and elk, all kinds of animals live in the upper region of the Centennial State. Certain types of wildlife are more frequently seen than others....
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
kdnk.org
The New Year brings new laws for Colorado
Several new laws are going into full or partial effect in January in Colorado. Twenty of these are as a result of laws passed by the state legislature, and others have been approved by voters through ballot measures. Cage-free eggs. Starting January 1, 2023, egg producers who have more than...
denverlifemagazine.com
Fox 31 Meteorologist Mixes Mocktails for Mental Health
After moving every three years growing up, Kylie Bearse finally found a place she never wants to leave. “You couldn’t kick me out of Colorado if you tried,” she says. A meteorologist for Fox 31’s Morning News, Bearse made a name for herself around town hosting fashion shows and starting Approachable Outdoors, a hiking blog focused on mental health. This month, she’s teamed up with the swanky Poka Lola Social Club in the Dairy Block for a fundraiser that’s both improving mocktails and benefiting mental health. We caught up with her to find out more about the collaboration.
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado
Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
kubcgold.com
A Superstitious Start to the New Year in Colorado
My girls think I’m a little superstitious, and perhaps I am. We’ve been talking about good luck for the New Year at my house. Though we typically eat black-eyed peas for good luck in the coming year, there are some things that might be considered bad luck if you do them on New Year’s Day.
Colorado works to add services for its fastest-growing demographic: 65 and up
Colorado is second only to Alaska in the U.S. for the quickest growing 65+ population. Over the past decade, the group has grown by more than 317,000 in Colorado.
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2