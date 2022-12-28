Read full article on original website
Related
With deadline approaching, Georgia unveils online health insurance portal
ATLANTA – After failing to win federal approval to exit the federal insurance marketplace earlier this year,. has established its own health-insurance portal directing people to private insurers and brokers to buy health insurance. The new website, called Georgia Access, includes links to 10 health-insurance companies – including big...
Beware new Medicare scheme
Riverdale Press, The (Bronx, NY) In 2019, Medicare quietly launched a scheme called "direct contracting," allowing insurance companies to control the health care of tens of millions of traditional Medicare and Medicare supplement beneficiaries. Direct contracting inserts a for-profit company between patients and medical providers. Companies are paid a monthly...
HEALTH CARE; Are doctors' injections covered by Medicare?
Courier of Montgomery County, The (TX) I am turning 65 in March and my individual health plan has a. deductible which I meet every year due to shots of Lucentis for Macular degeneration which is over. $2,500. per shot given at the doctor's office. I also have allergy shots given...
DeverCare Insurance Group Helps Seniors Choose Medicare Solutions
Is pleased to announce that they help seniors choose the best Medicare solutions to meet their needs. Medicare is complex and confusing, causing seniors to struggle with making the right choices. Professional insurance brokers can answer questions and help seniors make informed decisions about their Medicare coverage. Seniors can consult.
Researcher from University of Washington Publishes New Studies and Findings in the Area of Health Insurance (A conceptual model of health insurance stability in the United States health care system): Health Insurance
-- Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In the. health care system, people under age 65 are at risk of losing and regaining health insurance coverage over their lifetimes, which has important consequences for their physical and mental health.”
Language barriers hold back many Asian Americans from good health care
Courier-Times, The (Roxboro, NC) WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 ( HealthDay News ) -- Many Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander adults may have trouble accessing health care and insurance because of language barriers, a new analysis indicates. In a new report by the. Urban Institute. and supported by the. Robert...
For seniors, big changes coming with federal health coverage plans
Editor’s note: The blog will shift in ’23 to more episodic publication. Just a reminder: 2023 will begin what could be consequential changes in aspects of older Americans, notably those age 65-plus and covered by Medicare. As part of law of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Democrats in the Congress and pushed by the Biden Administration, diabetics on original Medicare will…
YMI: NJ Department of Banking and Insurance Announces Abortion Coverage Requirements for 2023 Plan Year
Following votes by the boards of both the Individual Health Coverage Program and the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, the. today announced that requirements for comprehensive abortion coverage among insurers in the individual and small employer markets will take effect for the start of the 2023 plan year on. January...
Coolamon Dental Centre in Ellenbrook now accepts New Insurance Provider
Coolamon Dental Centre in Ellenbrook, Western Australia now accepts Smile.com.au and a variety of other health insurance providers. is proud to announce that they are now accepting Smile.com.au, in addition to a range of other health insurance providers, including. Medibank. , nib. Health Fund. ,. CBHS Health Fund. , HCF,...
CIGNA CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure. ("Cigna", the "Company" or "our") officials expect to. participate in meetings with investors and analysts over the next several. weeks. During these meetings, Cigna officials expect to reaffirm projected full. year 2022 consolidated adjusted income from operations on a per share basis of. at least.
Sen. Paul Introduces Bill to Amend Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974
WASHINGTON , Dec. 29 -- Sen. , R- Ky. , has introduced legislation (S. 5303) to "amend the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 to allow health marketplace pools to be deemed an employer under section 3(5) of such Act for purposes of offering a group health plan or group health insurance coverage."
LETTER: State representatives do not represent us
If more people read newspapers the recent Insurance Company Update Law signed into law last week wouldn't have passed. It includes making homeowners responsible for attorney fees if they are forced to sue the insurance company because their company did not pay a lawful and justifiable claim. Until last week the law was if the insurance company did not comply with its legal obligation, they paid for the attorneys. Now it is the homeowner who must pay even if they win. So now it's "you try to cheat me, I must pay!"
Individual, small business health plans must cover abortion, new rules state Individual and small business health insurance plans must cover abortion care in N.J., new rules state
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) New Jersey will require individual and small business health insurance plans to cover abortion care starting. The new rules will take effect for large businesses later in 2023, state officials said in a news release. New Jersey. is already among the states with the strongest...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Former Apple CEO John Sculley Bets on eternalHealth, a Medicare Health Plan in Boston, and Joins as the Chairman of the Board [Business Wire India]
Please replace the release dated December 29, 2022. with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions to the second paragraph. FORMER APPLE CEO JOHN SCULLEY BETS ON ETERNALHEALTH, A MEDICARE HEALTH PLAN IN. BOSTON. , AND JOINS AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. eternalHealth, the first Medicare Advantage Health...
2023 brings new insurance protections for California consumers
Beginning Jan. 1, 2023 , Californians will benefit from newly created consumer protections as 11 new state laws sponsored by Insurance Commissioner. this past legislative session take effect. The new laws address climate change, expand health access and reproductive care, preserve health protections, protect against fraud and ensure public safety.
LETTER: Millennium was wrong to not give more notice
Like , mentioned in your Dec. 26, 2022 edition, and perhaps thousands like him, we received 10-day notice from Millennium that our health insurance, provided by one of the largest insurers in the state, was no longer acceptable. Millennium 'suggested' we switch carriers, certainly they have to know that changing...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
34K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0