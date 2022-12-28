ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beware new Medicare scheme

Riverdale Press, The (Bronx, NY) In 2019, Medicare quietly launched a scheme called "direct contracting," allowing insurance companies to control the health care of tens of millions of traditional Medicare and Medicare supplement beneficiaries. Direct contracting inserts a for-profit company between patients and medical providers. Companies are paid a monthly...
HEALTH CARE; Are doctors' injections covered by Medicare?

Courier of Montgomery County, The (TX) I am turning 65 in March and my individual health plan has a. deductible which I meet every year due to shots of Lucentis for Macular degeneration which is over. $2,500. per shot given at the doctor's office. I also have allergy shots given...
DeverCare Insurance Group Helps Seniors Choose Medicare Solutions

Is pleased to announce that they help seniors choose the best Medicare solutions to meet their needs. Medicare is complex and confusing, causing seniors to struggle with making the right choices. Professional insurance brokers can answer questions and help seniors make informed decisions about their Medicare coverage. Seniors can consult.
AKRON, PA
Researcher from University of Washington Publishes New Studies and Findings in the Area of Health Insurance (A conceptual model of health insurance stability in the United States health care system): Health Insurance

-- Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In the. health care system, people under age 65 are at risk of losing and regaining health insurance coverage over their lifetimes, which has important consequences for their physical and mental health.”
SEATTLE, WA
Language barriers hold back many Asian Americans from good health care

Courier-Times, The (Roxboro, NC) WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 ( HealthDay News ) -- Many Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander adults may have trouble accessing health care and insurance because of language barriers, a new analysis indicates. In a new report by the. Urban Institute. and supported by the. Robert...
For seniors, big changes coming with federal health coverage plans

Editor’s note: The blog will shift in ’23 to more episodic publication. Just a reminder: 2023 will begin what could be consequential changes in aspects of older Americans, notably those age 65-plus and covered by Medicare. As part of law of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Democrats in the Congress and pushed by the Biden Administration, diabetics on original Medicare will…
Coolamon Dental Centre in Ellenbrook now accepts New Insurance Provider

Coolamon Dental Centre in Ellenbrook, Western Australia now accepts Smile.com.au and a variety of other health insurance providers. is proud to announce that they are now accepting Smile.com.au, in addition to a range of other health insurance providers, including. Medibank. , nib. Health Fund. ,. CBHS Health Fund. , HCF,...
CIGNA CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure. ("Cigna", the "Company" or "our") officials expect to. participate in meetings with investors and analysts over the next several. weeks. During these meetings, Cigna officials expect to reaffirm projected full. year 2022 consolidated adjusted income from operations on a per share basis of. at least.
LETTER: State representatives do not represent us

If more people read newspapers the recent Insurance Company Update Law signed into law last week wouldn't have passed. It includes making homeowners responsible for attorney fees if they are forced to sue the insurance company because their company did not pay a lawful and justifiable claim. Until last week the law was if the insurance company did not comply with its legal obligation, they paid for the attorneys. Now it is the homeowner who must pay even if they win. So now it's "you try to cheat me, I must pay!"
Individual, small business health plans must cover abortion, new rules state Individual and small business health insurance plans must cover abortion care in N.J., new rules state

Press of Atlantic City (NJ) New Jersey will require individual and small business health insurance plans to cover abortion care starting. The new rules will take effect for large businesses later in 2023, state officials said in a news release. New Jersey. is already among the states with the strongest...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CORRECTING and REPLACING Former Apple CEO John Sculley Bets on eternalHealth, a Medicare Health Plan in Boston, and Joins as the Chairman of the Board [Business Wire India]

Please replace the release dated December 29, 2022. with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions to the second paragraph. FORMER APPLE CEO JOHN SCULLEY BETS ON ETERNALHEALTH, A MEDICARE HEALTH PLAN IN. BOSTON. , AND JOINS AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. eternalHealth, the first Medicare Advantage Health...
BOSTON, MA
Camp Hill, PA
